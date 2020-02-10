Forensic Technologies Market to Maintain Healthy Growth By 2022

The major U.S. forensic products and services market reached nearly $12.7 billion in 2016. This market is expected to grow to nearly $13.3 billion in 2017 and $19.2 billion by 2022 at a compound annual growth (CAGR) of 7.7% for the period 2017 to 2022.

Report Scope:

In preparing this report, an overall study of the crime laboratory segment of the U.S. forensic science market was undertaken. Related areas provided key information; as newer areas such as computer forensics make up a growing share of the total forensics business. All areas of the forensics market are addressed including identification of current and future technologies, products, market segments/end markets, and government and regulatory agencies. Participating companies are discussed in light of technological strengths and weaknesses, relative market share, marketing strengths and innovative marketing practices.

Report Includes:

– An overview of new and growing markets for forensic technologies

– Analyses of market trends in forensic technologies, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– Information on all areas of the forensics market, including identification of current and future technologies, products, market segments and end markets, and regulatory agencies

– Information on major patents filed

– Information on participating companies in light of technological strengths and weaknesses, relative market shares, marketing strengths, and innovative marketing practices

Summary

Collection and evaluation of forensic evidence at crime scenes are of extreme importance in the legal system, and the products used for collecting and assaying this evidence are one of the focuses of this report. This market includes many different products, many of which provide highly specific identification of chemical or biological substances. In addition, there is a large and growing segment of products related to electronic or digital evidence. This latter category includes both software and hardware to recover and analyze electronic evidence, in addition to the related data consulting services.

Generally, forensic laboratories do not use analytical instruments or supplies that were specifically designed for forensics testing. Instead, they rely on those used by the general analytical industry (e.g., the pharmaceutical and environmental monitoring industries). Although the analytic instrument and supplies sector of the forensic market is small when compared with these other markets, these products play a central role in forensic analyses.

The total forensics sector—analytical instruments, fingerprinting, DNA identification, drug identification, computer forensics and all other niches—has become sizable and is growing fast. BCC Research estimates the total sales of forensic products and services in the United States amounted to nearly $12.7 billion in 2016 and projects that sales will grow at a 7.7% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2022 to $19.2 billion. Apart from computer forensics and forensics accounting, the largest segments are DNA testing and fingerprinting/biometrics. DNA testing revenues are expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.0%, from an approximate $1.5 billion at present to more than $2.0 billion by 2022. Revenues from fingerprinting/biometrics are forecast to increase at a CAGR of 7.5% during the same forecast period, rising to $1.8 billion by 2022 from $1.2 billion in 2016.

In terms of employment in the forensics business, as of 2016, there were about 14,400 forensic technicians working in the U.S.; however, this figure does not include a substantial number of additional highly-skilled professionals working in the electronic evidence and data recovery part of the business. According to the 2016-2017 Occupational Outlook Handbook prepared by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the employment of forensic science technicians is expected to grow at an average annual rate of 2.4% over the next decade. That is the second-fastest growth rate among all categories of scientific technicians, exceeded only by environmental science and protection technicians. Demand for electronic evidence and data recovery workers is likely growing faster than this rate of 2.4%.