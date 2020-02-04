Forensic Technology Market Estimated to Flourish by 2027 – Agilent Technologies, Eurofins Scientific, Forensic Fluids Laboratories, Forensic Pathways, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY and HORIBA

Forensic science is the branch of science that deals with solving of crimes, with the help of various science streams such as, chemistry, biology, psychology and physics. It has become a vital aspect of the judicial system, since it uses a vast spectrum of sciences to achieve information relevant to criminal and legal evidence. The use of forensic technology is mostly utilized in laboratories, however, certain tests need to be conducted on the spot in order to obtain better results related to the crime.

The forensic technology market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to growing use of DNA testing and increasing crime rates. In addition, presence of promising product pipeline is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Top Leading Market Players:

Agilent Technologies, Inc. Eurofins Scientific Forensic Fluids Laboratories Forensic Pathways GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY HORIBA, Ltd. IDEMIA NEOGEN CORPORATION NMS Labs Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The global forensic technology market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is classified as, automated liquid handling technology, capillary electrophoresis, microarrays, next generation sequencing, polymerase chain reaction, rapid DNA analysis, and other types. On the basis of application, the global forensic technology market is segmented into, biodefense & biosurveillance, judicial or law enforcement, pharmacogenetics, and other applications.

Forensic Technology Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Forensic Technology Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

