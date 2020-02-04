Forklift Trucks Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by End-use Industry 2021

The global market for forklift trucks reached $38.5 billion in 2015. This market is expected to increase from $41.9 billion in 2016 to $56.3 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% for 2016-2021.

Report Scope:

The scope of this report is broad and covers various types of forklift trucks used in applications in different industries. The market is broken down by forklift truck technology type, product types used for forklift truck applications and regional markets. Revenue forecasts from 2016 to 2021 are provided for each major type of forklift truck, application and regional market, with estimated values derived from manufacturers’ total revenues.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional forklift trucks market; it explains the major market drivers of the global forklift trucks industry, current trends within the industry, major applications, and the regional dynamics of the global forklift trucks market.

Request for Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/12036

The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape, which includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global forklift trucks industry.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global forklift truck market.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

– Coverage of individual revenue forecasts, and major developments for each major segment of the market.

– Information on major trends and challenges affecting the market, including globalization of supply chains, growth in container industry, and rising demand for proper and safe storage.

– Segmentation of the market by product type, technology, lifting capacity, application and region.

– Profiles of major players in the industry.

Report Summary

The market for forklift trucks is expected to grow primarily due to the globalization of supply chains, rising demand for global trade, increasing demand in the container and shipping industries, and demand for automation in emerging economies.

Make an Inquiry before Buying: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/12036/Single

Distribution centers and warehouses are the major applications of forklift trucks, accounting for 27.5% and 25.2% of the global forklift truck market in 2016, respectively.

BCC Research projects that the global forklift truck market will grow from $41.9 billion in 2016 to $56.3 billion in 2021 at a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%.

The driving factors behind the global forklift trucks market are global expansion of warehouse space, growing e-commerce business across the globe, strong demand for forklift truck replacement in developed markets, and bulk investment in the purchase of low-cost forklift trucks in emerging markets.

The market for electric powered forklift trucks is estimated to grow at a higher rate compared to the market for other forklift truck types at a five-year CAGR of 6.5% from 2016 to 2021. The market for internal combustion engine powered forklift trucks is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2016 to 2021.

Electric powered forklift trucks are gaining traction due to the implementation of various advanced technologies and their growing application across various industries worldwide.

Major advantages of electric forklift trucks include high efficiency, eco-friendliness and low operation costs compared to other types of forklifts. Therefore, forklifts used for handling different materials are expected to see notable overall growth in the future.

Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/12036