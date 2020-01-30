Freight Brokerage Market Soar at 5.4% CAGR to 2025 | C.H. Robinson, Worldwide Express, Expeditors., TQL, Coyote Logistics, Landstar System, Echo Global Logistics

Global Freight Brokerage Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

Freight brokerage is a business with many participants and few clear leaders. A freight broker is someone who assists shippers with freight ready to haul by finding carriers who are qualified to haul the load.

According to this study, over the next five years the Freight Brokerage market will register a 5.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 68660 million by 2025, from $ 55640 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Freight Brokerage business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Freight Brokerage market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: C.H. Robinson, Worldwide Express, Expeditors., TQL, Coyote Logistics, Landstar System, Echo Global Logistics, XPO Logistics, JB Hunt Transport, Yusen Logistics, BNSF Logistics, Hub Group, Transplace, Allen Lund, Werner Logistics, GlobalTranz Enterprises

This study considers the Freight Brokerage value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Truckload

LTL

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Food & Beverage

Manufacturing

Retail

Auto & Industrial

Chemical

Other

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Freight Brokerage market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Freight Brokerage market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Freight Brokerage players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Freight Brokerage with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Freight Brokerage submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Freight Brokerage by Players

4 Freight Brokerage by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Freight Brokerage Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 C.H. Robinson

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Freight Brokerage Product Offered

11.1.3 C.H. Robinson Freight Brokerage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 C.H. Robinson News

11.2 Worldwide Express

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Freight Brokerage Product Offered

11.2.3 Worldwide Express Freight Brokerage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Worldwide Express News

11.3 Expeditors

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Freight Brokerage Product Offered

11.3.3 Expeditors Freight Brokerage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Expeditors News

11.4 TQL

