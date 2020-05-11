Frozen and Freeze Dried Pet Foods Market’s Lead to Remain Unchallenged throughout 2017 – 2025

TMR’s latest report on global Frozen and Freeze Dried Pet Foods market

The recent market intelligence study by Transparency Market Research elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Frozen and Freeze Dried Pet Foods market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at TMR find that the global Frozen and Freeze Dried Pet Foods market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2019-2029. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Frozen and Freeze Dried Pet Foods among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

Market Segmentation: Frozen and Freeze Dried Pet Foods

The Frozen and freeze dried pet foods market is segmented on the basis of animal type as dog, cat, duck, bird and other animal pet foods. As a result of increasing trend of nuclear families and increasing demand for small pets are factors fueling growth of the global market frozen and freeze dried pet foods global market. There is a broad global trend towards small pets, not only cats and small dogs, but also small mammals in some markets. Thus, cat and dog frozen and freeze dried pet foods market segments are expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period.

The Frozen and freeze dried pet foods market is further segmented on the basis of distribution channel as supermarket/ hypermarket, retail stores, online stores, specialized pet shops etc. As a result of increasing trend of pet humanization is a factor fueling demand for frozen and freeze dried pet foods in supermarket/ hypermarket. To cater to increasing demand for frozen and freeze dried pet foods retail shops and online stores are also gaining interest and driving the market for frozen and freeze dried pet foods. Specialized pet shops are gaining popularity and preference by high profile consumers due to availability of various branded, natural frozen and freeze dried pet foods products and varieties for all pet animals.

Global Frozen and Freeze Dried Pet Foods Market: Regional Outlook

Depending on geographic regions global Frozen and freeze dried pet foods market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. North America is the largest market for frozen and freeze dried pet foods and grabs higher market share in global market. Increasing trend of ownership of pet in Europe is growing demand for frozen and freeze dried pet foods. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period. Frozen and freeze dried pet foods market is gaining interest in global market due to its health benefits associated in animals.

Global Frozen and Freeze Dried Pet Foods Market: Drivers and Trends

Frozen and freeze dried pet foods demand is increasing due to changing life style in different countries. Perception of consumers towards health of pet is increasing, resulting in growing demand for Frozen and freeze dried pet foods market. Increasing trend of nuclear family is one of the factor responsible for growth of frozen and freeze dried pet foods market. Increasing awareness of pet health is one of the key driver for rise in market demand for frozen and freeze dried pet foods. Adoption and humanization of pet is increasing globally in turn increasing demand for frozen and freeze dried pet foods. Advertisements and pet health awareness drives are increasing and endorsements done by celebrities is another factor fueling the growth of global frozen and freeze dried pet foods market. Frozen and freeze dried foods can be stored for longer span of time, without loss of essential nutrients thus higher market demand than that of other pet food options.

Global Frozen and Freeze Dried Pet Foods: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global frozen and freeze dried pet foods market include Primal Pet Foods, Steve's Real Food, Stella & Chewy’s, LLC, Grandma Lucy’s LLC, Champion Petfoods LP, Bravo LLC, Vital Essentials etc.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

