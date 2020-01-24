Fruit Beer Market to 2027 – All Saints Brewing, Brewery Ommegang, Cascade Brewing, HokkaidoBrewing, Joseph James Brewing, Lindemans Brewery, Lost Coast Brewery

Fruit beer is a kind of a non-specific term which generally describes different types of beer made from fruit. Fruit beer is a form of stout or large which contains fruit added as a flavoring agent or an adjunct. The concept of fruit beer originated in Belgium and currently it is prevalent across the world. Fruits such as raspberries, peaches, cherries and plums, consists an aroma of malt or hop which makes them ideal to be used as a base of production of fruit beers. Rise in consumption of fruit beer amongst teenagers along with increase in disposable income has stimulated the growth of the market.

All Saints Brewing Company

Brewery Ommegang

Cascade Brewing

Hokkaido Brewing

Joseph James Brewing Company

Lindemans Brewery

Lost Coast Brewery

Magic Hat Brewing Company

Molson Coors Brewing Company

New Belgium Brewing Company

The fruit beer market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as rising consumer preference towards alcoholic beverages products coupled with increasing adoption of western culture. Availability of divesified variety of fruit beers is further driving the consumption of fruit beer in the recent past. However, increased in number of campaigns against alcohol consumption is projected to hamper the fruit beer market growth over the projected period. Nevertheless, rise in investment in research and development activities is further expected to fuel the growth of the market.

