Fruit Water Market Higher Growth Rate & Forecast 2016 – 2024

The Fruit Water market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Fruit Water market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Queries addressed in the Fruit Water market report:

What opportunities are present for the Fruit Water market players to enhance their business footprint?

What manufacturing techniques are being implemented in the development of advanced Fruit Water ?

Which segment is witnessing huge traction from the consumers?

For what purposes, is Fruit Water being utilized?

How many units of Fruit Water is estimated to be sold in 2019?

Market Segmentation

The global fruit water market is segmented on the basis of product category, form, flavors, packaging and region. Based on product category, fruit water is segmented into sweetened water and unsweetened water. On the basis of form, fruit water market is segmented into natural and organic form. On the basis of flavors, fruit water market is segmented into white grape, mango, aloe vera, pineapple, coconut, and others. On the basis of packaging, global fruit water market is segmented into plastic bottles, cans, tetra packs, and pouches. Fruit water market is further segmented on the basis of distribution channel into hypermarket/supermarket, convenience store, specialty stores, online stores and others such as vending machines, cash and carry retailers etc.

Global Fruit Water Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global fruit water market is segmented into major regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Globally, among all regions, North America is expected to be the largest market for fruit water. Rising health consciousness and increasing demand of natural fruit flavors that enhance the taste and are free of artificial ingredients, preservatives and high sugar, is one of the factor contributing significantly to the high market share of fruit water in North America. Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest growing market during the reviewed period.

Global Fruit Water Market: Growth Drivers

Fruit water market is expected to witness modest growth during the next couple of years. It is expected to be driven by its health benefits, antioxidants properties, nutritional value, and better taste. The trend of clean label and natural flavors in the food & beverages has provided a significant boost to the growth of fruit water market. The rapid growth is further supported by various macro-economic factors such as population growth, recovered GDP, and increased disposable income that elevated the demand of fruit water. Rapid urbanization coupled with the changing life-style, change in taste and preferences, change in eating habits, along with the growing awareness level regarding health benefits of fruit water is fueling the growth of global fruit water market. However, rising cost of raw materials and the issues pertaining to the stability and sustainability of natural flavors over synthetic flavors are some of the factors challenging the growth of fruit water market. Food technologist and companies in this market are continuously involved in research & development activities to innovate and introduce new variants of fruit water that can enhance the taste and nutritional value attached to it.

Global Fruit Water Market: Players

Some of the global key players in the fruit water market includes The Coca-Cola Company, Zpirit Foods Inc., National Beverage Corp., Clearly Food & Beverage Company, Ltd, Hint Inc., Adirondack beverages, Inc., Prystine Food & Beverages Pvt. Ltd., Fresh Fruit Ingredients Inc., among others. Companies in the global fruit water market are focusing upon expanding their product portfolio through new product launches.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, and others)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Benelux, Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

The Fruit Water market report further scrutinizes the regional analysis into important countries alongwith the market share as well as adoption pattern in each country. Key countries include, country 1, country 2, and country 3, among others.

Key findings of the Fruit Water market study:

Information about the recent R&D activities performed by each Fruit Water market player.

Region-wise and country-wise breakdown of the Fruit Water market to grasp the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.

Key trends influencing the consumption pattern of consumers across various regions and countries.

Historical and future progress of the global Fruit Water market.

Year-on-year growth of the global Fruit Water market in terms of value and volume.

The Fruit Water report considers 2018 as the base year and 2019–2029 as the forecast period to demonstrate the overall market growth.

