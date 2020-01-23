MARKET REPORT
FT-IR Spectroscopy Market Future Prospects and Opportunity Assessment Upto 2027
FT-IR Spectroscopy Market: Overview
- Fourier-transform infrared spectroscopy, or FT-IR spectroscopy, is part of molecular spectroscopy and is a popular tool used to determine the functional groups present in samples via infrared absorbance spectra
- FT-IR spectrometers provide a rapid, accurate, and cost-effective capability to identify pharmaceutical compounds and specific molecules
- The technique has a range of applications including gas analysis, food & packaging, environmental analysis, pharmaceutical, life science, research, oil & gas analysis, and forensics
Key Drivers of Global FT-IR Spectroscopy Market
- Rapid technological advancements in infrared (IR) spectroscopy, increase in investment in research & development activities by pharmaceutical & biotech companies, and wide applications of FT-IR spectroscopy techniques in various industries are the key factors projected to boost the growth of the global FT-IR spectroscopy market in the next few years
- Stringent regulatory guidelines for food labeling and packaging has fueled the adoption of FT-IR spectrometers. For instance, food manufacturers use the infrared attenuated total reflectance (ATR) technique for rapid determination of trans fat content in food products. Moreover, it is used for wine sample analysis and to identify unknown components or adulterants in food samples.
- Increase in applications of FT-IR spectroscopy in the pharmaceutical and life science industries is anticipated to fuel the growth of the global FT-IR spectroscopy market during the forecast period. FT-IR spectroscopy technique is widely adopted in the drug development process for rapid screening of raw materials and intermediates, to analyze product formulations and validation, quality control processes, and packaging to ensure regulatory compliance. All these factors are expected to accelerate the growth of the global FT-IR spectroscopy market in the next few years.
North America to Dominate Global FT-IR Spectroscopy Market
- Increase in adoption of technologically advanced systems and rise in focus of pharmaceutical & biotech companies on drug discovery and development in the U.S. are likely to propel demand for FT-IR spectrometers in North America
- Rise in popularity of the FT-IR technique owing to its ability to analyze product formulations, evaluate drugs, and biological samples in research laboratories is a major factor projected to boost the growth of the FT-IR spectroscopy market in North America
Key Players Operating in Global FT-IR Spectroscopy Market
Major players operating in the global FT-IR spectroscopy market are:
- Thermo Scientific Corporation
- Bruker Corporation
- PerkinElmer
- Shimadzu
- Jasco
- Agilent Technologies
- Torontech Group International
MARKET REPORT
Polypill Products Market Prospects & Upcoming Trends and Opportunities Upto 2027
Polypill Products Market: Overview
- The term polypill product corresponds to medication which is a drug product in pill form that conglomerates multiple active pharmaceutical ingredients. Polypill tends to considerably improve medication adherence that results in overall improvement of health outcomes.
- In 2003, at the Wolfson Institute of Preventive Medicine in London, the U.K., Nicholas Wald and Malcolm Law proposed that instead of giving several drugs for treatment of various risk factors, individual pharmaceutical ingredients can be combined into a single combination drug, called polypill
- In Europe, the first cardiovascular polypill was developed through public-private partnership (CNIC-Ferrer), and became available in market as a therapy for cardiovascular disease prevention
- The global polypill products market is projected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. The growth of polypill products market is expected to be driven by increase in prevalence of geriatric population, rise in prescription rate of polypill products, and increased awareness about consequences of non-adherence.
Key Drivers of Global Polypill Products Market
- The global polypill products market is expected to be driven by rise in geriatric population, increase in number of polypill products available in market, and technological advancements
- According to the World Health Organization and International Diabetes Federation statistics, in the future years, an exponential increase in geriatric population which is susceptible to multiple diseases can be anticipated. Thus, with increase in number of drugs required for disease treatment, the complexities associated with therapeutic intervention follows. Also, elderly residents has been recognized to have the highest rate of self-medication, which could muddle their compliance and benefit from treatment. Thus, in these cases, an appropriate combination of drugs can be proven to be therapeutic as well as preventative.
- Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the one of the major diseases contributing to mortality, resulting in almost 4.1 million deaths each year. In Europe alone, CVD results in more than 1.9 million deaths annually. CVD results in disability and premature death worldwide. Despite European and American guidelines supporting the use of medical therapies, a large number of patients still do not adhere to guideline-recommended treatment. Thus, the polypill approach has been devised as an innovative strategy to improve cardiovascular health across the world.
North America to Hold Major Share of Global Polypill Products Market
- North America is projected to account for a prominent share of the global polypill products market during the forecast period. Increase in geriatric population, high rate of adoption of polypill owing to increased physician’s prescriptions, and technological advancements in the U.S. are expected to fuel the growth of polypill products market in the region.
- Favorable reimbursement policies, increase in number of laboratories for hemoglobin A1c testing, growth of cardiovascular complications among the geriatric population, and rise in funding by governments are anticipated to propel the North America polypill products market during the forecast period
- Increase in number of patients with multiple diseases visiting hospitals and clinics and focus of new players on launching of new products is projected to propel the polypill products market in the U.S.
Key Players Operating in Global Polypill Products Market
Major players operating in the global polypill products market are:
- Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.
- Pfizer Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Cadila Healthcare Ltd
- Cipla Limited
- Sanofi S.A.
- Ferrer Internacional, S.A.
ENERGY
Heat Exchangers Market Forecast by 2025| Top Companies, Size, Industry Growth Status, Development Factors, Regional Analysis
The research report is a compilation of different segments of the global heat exchanger market including market breakdown by levels, type, application and region. The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape. The study also discusses in detail about the key players involved in the industry.
The report covers the global heat exchanger market analysis for the current scenario as well as the growth prospects. The report details heat exchangers market by type and applications as well as focusses on the current market trends, competition, and dynamics including drivers, restraints and opportunities.
The report also provides a detailed analysis of plate heat exchangers market share, key strategies adopted by industry participants, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and value chain analysis for better decision making. Plate & frame heat exchangers market has been discussed in detail in terms of its demand impacted by different end-use industries and macroeconomic indicators for key geographical markets.
The global heat exchanger market is projected to surpass USD 26 billion by 2025, driven by its huge demand in various end-use industries. Rapid energy infrastructure expansion coupled with the growing emphasis on lowering heat energy costs in industries by increasing energy efficiency are some of the key market drivers for the growth of the global heat exchanger market.
Heat exchangers market share varies with regions owing to significant investments in the chemical, petrochemical, hear ventilation air-conditioning & refrigeration (HVACR), food & beverage and power generation. The rapid growth of process and discrete industries and their manufacturing operations globally are expected to expand the market growth. Rising demand for HVAC equipment in developing economies such as India and China significantly contribute to the demand over the forecast period. Other driving factors include heavy investments in the marine shipbuilding market, which has also catered to increased demand for heat exchangers.
In 2017, plate & frame heat exchangers market accounted for approximately 25% of the global heat exchanger market share. Plate & frame heat exchangers are further segmented into gasketed, brazed and welded heat exchangers. Plate heat exchangers are widely used in the processing of oil & natural gas such as refining, processing, transportation and storage. Additionally, these heat exchangers maintain temperature changes in natural gas, liquefaction plants and manufacturing industries and are expected to pose a lucrative opportunity for market growth over the next few years.
Chemical application segment is expected to rise with a fast-paced CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period. The chemical industry involves a series of processes such as heating, cooling, condensation, evaporation and separation. These processes undergo massive heat recovery occurring through cooling and heating of acids, caustic solutions and water solutions. This has led to an increased demand for heat exchangers in the chemical industry and therefore acts as one of the key driving factors for the growth of this application segment. Also, rising consumer purchasing power, particularly in developing countries of Asia Pacific and Latin America, is driving demand for chemicals and the products made from them.
Asia Pacific is projected to be the leader within the global heat exchangers market and maintain its prominence over the forecast period. Immense investments in the renewable energy sector have catered to massive growth opportunities for heat exchangers in this region. Increasing industrial activities in developing Asian countries such as China and India further leads to the adoption of better energy-saving equipment.
The global heat exchangers market is witnessing fierce competition owing to the presence of a large number of players. Companies such as Alfa Laval AB, Hughes Anderson Heat Exchangers Inc., Kelvion Holdings GmbH, API Heat Transfer, Inc., and Xylem Inc. are some of the leading industry players in the global heat exchanger market.
Key segments of the global heat exchangers market
Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
- Shell and Tube Heat Exchanger
- Plate & Frame Heat Exchanger
- Gasketed
- Brazed
- Welded
- Air Cooled Heat Exchanger
- Cooling Towers
- Others
Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
- Chemical
- Petrochemical and Oil & Gas
- HVACR
- Food & Beverage
- Paper and Pulp
- Others
Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Europe
- France
- UK
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- India
- Japan
- China
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
MARKET REPORT
Analog Pressure Gauges Market will Exhibit a Huge Growth in Upcoming Years| Top Players Budenberg, Dropsa, AMETEK, Aplisens, PCI, Sumake, Arthur Grillo
The “Global Analog Pressure Gauges Market” is growing at an exciting pace driven by changing dynamics and risk ecosystem, a study of which forms the crux of the report. The study on the global Analog Pressure Gauges market takes a closer look at several regional trends and the emerging regulatory landscape to assess its prospects. The critical assessment of the numerous growth factors and breaks in the global Analog Pressure Gauges market offered in the analyses helps in assessing the lucrativeness of its key segments.
This Report Covers Leading Companies Associated in Worldwide Market:
Badotherm
Budenberg
Dropsa
AMETEK
Aplisens
PCI
Sumake
Arthur Grillo
Ashcroft
Summary of Market: The global Analog Pressure Gauges market is valued at xx million US$ in 2019 is expected to touch xx million US$ by the close of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2020-2025.
The report emphases on Analog Pressure Gauges Market volume and value at Global Level, Regional Level And Company Level. From a global standpoint, this report embodies overall market size by studying historical data and future outlook.
The report is bifurcated into product type, applications, and regions worldwide. The above areas are further bifurcated into country-level data statistics for the below countries.
The key regions and countries covered in this report are:
Please note, the regional and country level data can be altered and provided as per client’s custom requirements.
Global Analog Pressure Gauges Market Segmentation, By Product Type:
Precision Pressure Gauge
General Pressure Gauge
Global Analog Pressure Gauges Market Segmentation, By Application:
Air Pressure Measurement
Environmental Data Record
Others
Research objectives:
• To study and estimate the market size of Analog Pressure Gauges , in terms of value.
• To find development and challenges for the global market.
• To observe worthwhile expansions including expansions, new services presents in worldwide industry.
• To classify and assess the side view of important companies of Global Analog Pressure Gauges industry.
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
• How is the Analog Pressure Gauges market expected to Grow In Terms Of Value during the study period?
• What are the Competition Developments and Trends in the Analog Pressure Gauges market?
• What are the core Macro-Economic and Industry Factors impacting the growth of the Analog Pressure Gauges market?
• What are the Key Challenges, Opportunities, and Improvements faced by market players in the global Analog Pressure Gauges market?
