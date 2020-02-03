Global Market
Fuel Card Market 2027: Research by Top Manufacturers with Size, Growth, and Competitive Regions with Opportunities in Industry
Pune City, January 2020 – The global fuel card market is estimated to account to US$ 6.29 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 10.39 Bn by 2027.
The increasing penetration of digitization in various industries, including logistics and transportation, is driving the demand for efficient and transparent payment solutions. In addition to this, the changing consumer preferences and increasing technological shifts are the two major factors that are driving the paradigm shift in global payments and cards industry. The rising penetration of mobile phones has led customers to embrace mobile and in-app payment methods over the traditional payment methods. This trend of using alternative payment methods over traditional ones is anticipated to drive the adoption of fuel cards in North America.
Top Companies Covered in this Report:
1. BP P.L.C.
2. Exxon Mobil Corporation
3. Fleetcor Technologies, Inc.
4. Royal Dutch Shell plc
5. U.S. Bank
6. Wex Inc.
7. DKV
8. World Fuel Services
9. Edenerd
10. Radius Payment Solutions
What is the Dynamics of the Fuel Card Market?
Various governments in this region are formulating policies to attract foreign direct investments (FDIs) in the technology sector with the increasing demand for enhanced digital services from customers. For instance, China’s government relaxed the restrictions on new entries with an objective to encourage overseas and private capital investments in their economy. In the digital landscape, the Chinese government is very keen to maintain its stronghold and competitiveness through initiatives such as Industry 4.0, Made in China 2025, and Internet Plus.
What is the SCOPE of Fuel Card Market?
Australia has also taken initiatives to promote digital transformation of various industries with announcement of ‘Digital Transformation Strategy’. Over the past three years, Australia had delivered some transformational new services such as Airport Smart Gates, myTax and Medicare which focused on transforming traditional services into digital services. This strategy lays a roadmap to 2025. Increasing tech savvy population, rising investments in digital solutions by enterprises and favorable government policies to promote digitization are some of the major factors that are expected to drive the demand of fuel cards in the Asia Pacific region.
What is the Fuel Card Market Segmentation?
The fuel card market has been segmented based on type, application, and geography. Based on type, the fuel card market has been segmented into branded fuel cards, merchant fuel cards, and universal fuel cards. In 2018, the universal fuel cards segment contributed a substantial share in the global fuel card market. The merchant branded fuel cards segment is anticipated to grow at a rapid CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The fuel card market is further segmented on the basis application into fuel refill, parking, vehicle service, toll charge, and others.
What is the Regional Framework of Fuel Card Market?
The overall fuel card market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the fuel card market. Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the fuel card market.
The report analyzes factors affecting Fuel Card market from both dem and and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Fuel Card market in these regions.
Industry Landscape –
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Agreements, Collaborations and Join Ventures
- New Product Launches
- Expansions and Other Strategic Developments
Key Attributes –
- The reports cover key developments in the Fuel Card market as organic and inorganic growth strategies.
- Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events.
- Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations.
- These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.
- The market payers from Fuel Card market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Fuel Card in the global market.
About Premium Market Insights:
Premium Market Insights is a one-stop-shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe.
Global Market
Lighting Control System By Residential Segment Market Technology Updates 2019-2024: General Electric,Acuity Brands Lighting,Schneider Electric,Lutron Electronics , Says FSR
Lighting Control System Market: Summary
The Global Lighting Control System Market is estimated to reach 40.6 USD Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 16.0%. Inclination towards energy saving alternatives and emergence of internet of things (IoT) is expected to boost the lighting control system market during the forecast period. However, requirement of ongoing maintenance is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Cloud- based smart lighting is expected to become an opportunity for global market.
A lighting control system is a type of intelligent network system which helps consumers to control the lighting in indoor and outdoor spaces. A lighting control system is mainly used for outdoor applications such as roadways & highways lighting and various public spaces. Some key players in lighting control system market are Signify Holding, Lutron Electronics Co., Legrand SA, OSRAM Licht AG, Schneider Electric SE and Eaton among others.
Lighting Control System Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global lighting control system market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
-
- On the basis of component, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and services.
- By connectivity protocol, the lighting control system market is segmented into wiredand wireless.
- By application, lighting control system market is segmented into corporate buildings, industrial buildings, educational buildings, retail malls, hospitals, public buildings, hospitality, roadways and highways lighting, architectural lighting, andflood lighting.
Lighting Control System Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Lighting Control System Market by Component
Hardware
-
- Switches
- Sensors
- Dimmers
- Network Components
- Others
Software
-
- Web-Based
- Cloud- Based
Services
-
- Professional
- Maintainence
- Managed
Lighting Control System Market by Connectivity Protocol
Wired
-
- DALI
- DMX
- PLC
- PoE
- Others
Lighting Control System Market by Application
-
- Wi-Fi
- EnOcean
- ZigBee
- Bluetooth LE
- Others
- Corporate Buildings
- Industrial Buildings
- Educational Buildings
- Retail Malls
- Hospitals
- Public Buildings
- Hospitality
- Roadways and Highways Lighting
- Architectural Lighting
- Floodlighting
Lighting Control System Market by Region
Asia-Pacific
-
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
-
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
-
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Middle East and Africa
-
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
-
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
About Forencis Research
Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets. Forencis Research delivers market research and consulting reports on high growth markets to help companies dominate their competition and set themselves apart by attaining increased revenue growth. To enable exclusive insights around the target market, Forencis Research employs robust research Methodology & Design which includes data acquisition, data synthesis and data correlation, through Primary and Secondary Research. Through the obtained data, Top-down and bottom-up methods are exercised to attain and verify data sanity within the entire market. This market data is yet again correlated with Forencis Research’s internal database before presenting it in any of our final publications. These methods of data correlation and amalgamation benefit us to put forward accurate market estimates enabling our clients to transform their business, markets and most importantly their “REVENUES”.
Global Market
Cable Tie Guns Market revenue strategy 2020 |Panduit, Greenlee Textron, Thomas & Betts, Apex Tool Group, etc
Overview of Cable Tie Guns Market 2020-2025:
Reports Monitor has added a new report titled,The global Cable Tie Guns market includes a summary of the products and the general scope of defining the key terms and offers a customer with a general idea about the market and its trends. Reports Monitor presents an in-depth analysis of the market such as the key players as well as their strengths and weaknesses. The report also includes the important facts and values of the global Cable Tie Guns market in terms of volume and turnover, growth rate and revenue, in terms of demand and supply, cost structure, barriers and challenges, product type, key market players, technology, regions and applications.
The report presents a lucid picture of the current industry landscape, including the historical and projected market size, based on value, technological innovations, micro- and macroeconomic components, and governing factors in the market. The global Cable Tie Guns market research report ends with a brief summary of the leading players operating in the market, their product offerings, key developments, SWOT analysis, investment feasibility and returns, and the growth trends and forecasts.
Furthermore, it also evaluates the most recent improvements while estimating the growth of the leading players like Panduit, Greenlee Textron, Thomas & Betts, Apex Tool Group, Klein Tools, AVERY DENNISON, HellermannTyton, Ideal, TE Connectivity. & More.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Manual Cable Tie Guns
Automatic Cable Tie Guns
Pneumatic Cable Tie Guns
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Automobile
Electronics
Construction
Food & Pharma.
Others
Furthermore, the report highlights the regional and segment based aspects in order to access the untapped opportunities in the Global Cable Tie Guns Market. The information is provided in the form of year-on-year evolution and basis point share, in terms of CAGR and revenue. The report presents some illustrations and presentations with regards to the market, which includes graphs, tables and pie charts, representing the percentage split of the strategies adopted by the key players in the global market.
Major geographies mentioned in this report are as follows:
- North America (U.S and Canada and rest of North America)
- Europe (Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of LAMEA)
What is the regional structure of the market? Our analysis-
A. The Cable Tie Guns Industry report analyzes footprint of every product and its significance, analyzes examines each geographical segment of the market with import, export, consumption, and production in these regions to provide a complete understanding of the Cable Tie Guns market
B. Basic information with detail to the Cable Tie Guns market share held by the regions in company with the trade, deal, that every geography explanations for have been given in the report. Our business offerings show the fresh and the trustworthy information derived from relevant data, which helps businesses to give strength and a competitive edge.
Some of the features of the Global Cable Tie Guns Market include:
Market size estimates: The Global Cable Tie Guns Market size has been estimated in terms of value (USD).
Trend and forecast analysis: Market trends (2011-2017) and forecast (2018-2025) by Product Type, Technology, Application, End-User, and Industry Vertical has been mentioned in this report.
Segmentation analysis: An in-depth analysis of the Cable Tie Guns market segments in terms of value and volume has been provided in this report.
Regional analysis: On the basis of geography, the Cable Tie Guns market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.
Growth opportunities: Market dynamics, including the potential growth opportunities in different applications, has been provided in detail. Besides, drivers, restraints, challenges, and threats are also mentioned in this report.
Global Market
Global Biometrics System Market-2020 Report Forecast by Global Industry Trends, Regional Overview, Future Growth, Market Share, Revenue, Size, Share, and Forecast Outlook until 2024, Says FSR
Biometrics System Market: Summary
The Global Biometrics System Market is estimated to reach USD 66.4 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 15.6%. Increasing adoption of creating biometric identities of citizens is expected to drive the biometrics system market during the forecast period. However, high implementation and maintenance cost is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Ear shape thermography based biometric system is expected to become an opportunity for biometrics system market.
Biometric systemis one of the most prominent system in terms of identifying and authenticating the individuals in very short period. Biometric systems depends on particular data about unique biological traits in order to work effectively.Contrary to passwords biometric data cannot be exchanged or forged. Some key players in Biometric System are NEC Corporation, Gemalto NV, ASSA Abloy AB, id3 Technologies, and Idemia, among others.
To Gain More Insights Around the Global Biometrics System Market@ https://www.forencisresearch.com/biometrics-system-market/
Biometrics System Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global biometrics system market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- On the basis of type, the market is segmented into unimodal andmultimodal.
- By biometric sensor, the biometrics system marketis segmented into physiological and behavioral.
- By component, biometrics system marketis segmented into hardware and software.
- By end use industry, biometrics system marketis segmented into law enforcement and public security, military and defense, civil identification, healthcare and subsidies, corporate, and commercial applications.
Companies Covered
- NEC Corporation (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- Gemalto NV
- ASSA Abloy AB
- id3 Technologies
- IDEMIA
- Aware, Inc.
- Innovatrics
- Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
- Precise Biometrics
- Other Key Companies
Biometrics System Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Biometrics System Market by Type
- Unimodal
- Multimodal
- Biometrics System Market, by Biometric Sensor
Physiological
- Fingerprint Recognition
- Face Recognition
- Iris Recognition
- DNA Matching
- Vein Pattern Recognition
Behavioral
- Voice Recognition
- Signature Recognition
Biometrics System Market by Component
Hardware
- Readers
- Scanners
- Cameras
Software
- Cloud Base
- Software Development Kit (SDK)
Biometrics System Market by End Use Industry
- Law Enforcement and Public Security
- Military and Defense
- Civil Identification
- Healthcare and Subsidies
- Corporate
- Commercial Applications
Biometrics System Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Taiwan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Spain
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
