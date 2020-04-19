ENERGY
Heat Interface Unit Market 2017-2025 With Strategic Trends Growth, Demand and Future Potential Of Industry
Heat Interface Unit Market Introduction
Heat Interface Unit (HIU) transfers the heat into the central heating system in large complexes and apartments with multiple dwellings. The heat interface unit works through indirect heating and is controlled using different control types, depending on the requirement of the project. However, most of the heat interface units deployed at project sites are thermostatic controlled, owing to the benefit of low initial cost.
The heat interface unit also includes heat meter that measures the heat energy used and is measured in kilowatts. Increasing number of construction projects, with aim of conserving energy, heat interface units are finding wide application during construction of social housing projects and large apartments. Moreover, heat interface unit is also used in the place of typical domestic boiler to provide domestic hot water at a high flow rate.
Heat Interface Unit Market- Competitive Landscape
- Evinox has launched a new range of smart heat interface units known as ModuSat XR. It offers TCP/IP communication connectivity along with smaller and compact dimensions. Moreover, the latest ModuSat XR and XR-ECO twin plate heat interface units provide better performance in the package that requires 27% less space than before.
- Wright maintenance has won a service contract from Greystar to provide services for all the apartments and maintenance service. The services to be provided include hot water, heating, ventilation, and comfort cooling systems. The company will also service underfloor heating, heat interface units, and mechanical ventilation heat.
Kingspan
Founded in 1966, Kingspan is located in Ireland. It provides insulation and building envelope solutions. The company provides insulation, light and air, water and energy, data and flooring technology, solar and renewable engineered timber systems, access floors, and insulated panels and facades.
Danfoss
Established in 1933, Danfoss is located in Denmark. The company provides services and products for heating buildings, cooling food, gas compressors, controlling electric motors, air conditioning, powering mobile machinery, and variable frequency drives. The company also operates in district heating and cooling infrastructure and in field of wind and solar power.
Alfa Laval
Founded in 1883, Alfa Laval is located in Sweden. The company provides specialized products for heavy industry. The products offered by the company are used to cool, heat, and separate such as water, oil, chemicals, beverages, and starch. The company also focuses on large scale operations such as food, marine, and energy industries. The company has subsidiary companies located in around 35 countries around the world.
Caleffi
Founded in 1962, Caleffi is located in Italy. The company designs and manufactures components for plumbing, heating, heat metering, air conditioning, and renewable systems for industrial and domestic plants. The company also provides solar thermal system components, central heating system, and underfloor heating system components.
Key players in the heat interface unit market are Honeywell, Dutypoint, Docherty, Armstrong, Bosch, Johnson & Starley, Kamo Systemtechnik, Elson, Essco Controls, and Stokvis Boilers.
Heat Interface Unit Market Dynamics
Growing Number of Smart Homes and Cities Driving Demand for Heat Interface Unit
Increasing number of smart homes and development of smart cities are driving the demand for heat interface units as the advanced heating technology. Moreover, property developers and engineers are also focusing on installing heat interface units in a modern building. Two main issues tackled by heat interface units are limited primary flow rate and return temperature in the heating circuit.
Moreover, increasing adoption of smart home concept in developing countries such as Singapore, China, and India is accelerating the growth of central heating system, thereby, driving demand for heat interface unit. Meanwhile, in the developed countries, the government initiatives and use of energy efficient products are contributing to the growing demand for heat interface unit. Heat interface unit with preheat function and controller are also finding wide application in large complexes and apartments.
Advanced Heat Interface Units Gaining Popularity
With advancement in technology and system design, new range of heat interface units are being developed. Companies are increasingly investing in the development of smart heat interface units to ensure better control, maintenance, reduced fuel cost and carbon saving, in addition to advanced functionality for installers and end-users. Intelligent monitoring and control technology is being offered by heat interface unit developers with an aim to improve efficiency and save huge on the fuel cost.
Improved methods of controlling heat interface unit are also being developed with sensors, equipment and controls to provide remote monitoring and control of temperatures and flow rate. Meanwhile, online heat interface unit dashboard is also being offered with the cloud-based monitoring, control, and reporting of the heat interface unit and networks to the building service engineers and network operators.
Additional Cost of Retrofitting Existing System with Heat Interface Unit
One of the key restraining factor hampering the growth of heat interface unit market is additional cost incurred in process of retrofitting existing system with heat interface unit in addition to the high initial cost associated with the heat interface unit. Although residential complexes and businesses are increasingly focusing on upgrading to a more efficient technology to reduce cost of energy, the high cost in retrofitting existing system with heat interface unit is hampering the growth of the heat interface unit market.
However, heat interface unit providing companies are providing advice on possibilities of retrofitting existing system with heat interface unit and also provide information on the initial cost to be invested compared to savings that can be achieved by retrofitting.
Heat Interface Unit Market Segmentation
Based on components, the heat interface unit market is segmented into
- Heat Exchangers
- Sensors
- Controllers
- Valves
- Pumps
Based on product, the heat interface unit market is segmented into
- Indirect HIUs
- Direct HIUs
Based on application, the heat interface unit market is segmented into
- Industrial
- Commercial
- Residential
Synchronous Condenser Market Trends Forecast and Industry Analysis to 2025
Global Synchronous Condenser Market: Overview
A synchronous condenser, which is also known as synchronous compensator or synchronous capacitor is a device similar to a synchronous motor. It is designed such that its shafts spin freely. Its primary function does not include conversion of electric energy to mechanical energy or vice versa, but to regulate conditions on the electric power transmission grid. The field in synchronous condenser is controlled by a voltage regulator, which either absorbs or generates reactive power as required to adjust the voltage of the grid, or to enhance power factor. Its installation and operation are same as that of large electric motors and generators.
Global Synchronous Condenser Market: Key Trends
The growing reliance on renewable energy sources for power generation is stoking the growth of the global synchronous condenser market. The soaring need for power correction factor is also stimulating the growth of the market. An over-excited synchronous condenser has a leading power factor, rendering it useful for power factor correction of industrial loads. Moreover, the rising emphasis on long service life is boosting the demand for synchronous condensers.
On the flip side, the high costs of equipment and maintenance are impinging on the growth of the market. In addition, the availability of low-cost alternatives is exacerbating the problem, thereby hampering the growth of the market. However, the expanding high-voltage direct current (HVDC) network is likely to create lucrative opportunities for players in the market.
Global Synchronous Condenser Market: Market Potential
Over the past decade, there has been an impressive rise in the uptake of renewable energy sources for power generation. Governments worldwide and several organizations are paying high attention to cost effective solutions for renewable energy production. This, in turn, is working in favor of the growth of the global synchronous condenser market. Synchronous condenser manufacturers are benefiting from contracts for large power projects, leaving a massive impact on the market. For instance, in June 2015, Voith Hydro and its consortium partner received the contract from Manitoba Hydro for the Riel Synchronous Condenser. The project includes the design, supply, installation, and commissioning of four synchronous condensers rated 250 MVAR. These condensers will support Manitoba Hydro grid in reactive power and will be sealed to allow for hydrogen cooling.
Global Synchronous Condenser Market: Regional Outlook
The key segments studied in the report on the basis of geography are Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to be a prominent destination for key players in the global market. Canada is witnessing a sharp rise in the demand for synchronous condensers, particularly new installations. In the U.S., the conversion of old power plants to synchronous condensers is driving the market. The operation of many thermal power plants is being shut down in the country to curtail pollution and encourage renewable power generation. This is also likely to create a staggering volume of demand for these condensers in the region. Asia Pacific is estimated to post a healthy CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing investments in the upgradation of existing power networks.
Global Synchronous Condenser Market: Competitive Landscape
Key players in the global synchronous condenser market are striving to win contracts for new installments and for the refurbishment of old power plants in order to expand their businesses. Agreements and product innovation are also commonly adopted strategies by market participants to stay relevant. Some of the prominent companies operating in the market are General Electric, Eaton Co. Plc., Siemens AG, Voith GmbH, ABB Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., and Hyundai Ideal Electric Co.
Advanced Battery Energy Storage System Market Analysis, Type, Size, Trends, Key Players and Forecast 2017 to 2025
Global Advanced Battery Energy Storage System Market: Overview
Energy storage is referred to as the capturing of energy produced at one point of time for future use. A device that is used for storing energy is often known as an accumulator. Energy is found in multiple forms such as kinetic, latent heat, elevated temperature, electricity, electrical potential, gravitational potential, chemical, and radiation. Battery energy storage comprises converting energy into a form that can be easily stored in the form of battery and are more convenient and economically feasible. Battery energy systems are gaining prominence among residential, commercial, and transportation sectors as a mean of storing natural energy and using it at the time of emergency. Manufacturers seek huge growth potentials in the micro-grid developments in advanced battery energy storage systems for disaster relief and military purposes. Batteries such as lithium ion used for energy storage are witnessing high demand owing to factors such as low cost, long battery life, fast charging, light weight, and low requirement for space.
The report examines the growth of the global advanced battery energy storage systems market that occurred in the last over the last few years and is likely to occur in the coming years. The research publication additionally explains the causes of the fluctuations in the global market. It does this by assessing of the facets and the different trends that have been prevalent from past few years and also the aspects that are anticipated to maintain a strong impact on the market over the coming years. The Porter’s five forces analysis has been considered by analysts to present a clear picture of the vendor landscape to readers. Agreements, mergers, acquisitions, and other dealings have been further mentioned in the study. It focuses on the strategies, products, and market share along with position of the companies operating in the market.
Global Advanced Battery Energy Storage System Market: Trends and Opportunities
The global market for advanced battery energy storage systems is likely to benefit from the growing emphasis on decreasing the dependence on fossil fuels and magnifying the share of clean resources in the energy mix. The burgeoning demand for enhanced power quality, time shifting, improved grid network utilization, and the availability of emergency power source for protecting and controlling equipment is expected to further drive the global advanced battery energy storage system market. These advanced battery energy storage systems have application in sectors such as forklifts, UPS, telecom, grid storage, and transportation. The growing demand from these sectors is likely to boost the growth of the market over the coming years. In order to enhance business productivity, there is an incessant need for uninterrupted supply of power in telecommunications and data centers. As a result of this, the demand for these storage systems is likely to exponentially rise.
Global Advanced Battery Energy Storage System Market: Regional Outlook
Regionally, the global market for advanced battery energy storage system can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America and Europe are likely to emerge as prominent regions in the market owing to high availability of natural resources and advanced means of converting and storing them. Asia Pacific is also expected to catch up in the run owing to rising focus on the use of the available natural sources for energy needs.
Global Advanced Battery Energy Storage System Market: Competitive Landscape
Some of the key participants in the market are EnerSys, Samsung SDI, AES Technologies, Exide Technologies, Hitachi Ltd., and General Electric.
Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market Promising Growth and Opportunities Forecast 2017-2025
Global Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market: Overview
Rotor blades are attached to the rotor and thus, form an important part of a wind turbine. The material of turbine rotor blades holds high significance as it provides the preferred density, stiffness, and fatigue life features to wind turbines. Material cost, reliability, and light weight are some of the factors imperative in material selection. Blades are usually made up of glass-reinforced plastic (GRP). The adoption of carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) and composites is estimated to gain traction in the forthcoming years as these are useful in reducing weight and cost up to a certain extent.
Global Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market: Key Trends
The increasing global population and improving economic conditions in several parts of the world are among the key stimulants of the global market for wind turbine rotor blade. The growing concerns regarding environmental stability coupled with the rising awareness about the environmental and economic advantages offered by wind power are prompting governments worldwide to pour funds into the development of wind turbines and their paraphernalia.
Moreover, the falling cost of per kWh of wind energy is working in favor of the market. Growing emphasis on repowering and rapid technological advancements are also providing a fillip to the market. However, manufacturers need to focus towards addressing critical challenges such as difficulties in transportation and high development cost to capitalize on potential opportunities.
Global Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market: Market Potential
As companies operating in the global wind turbine rotor blade market strive for enhancement in manufacturing capacities, mergers and acquisitions and geographical expansion are expected to be common trends in the market over forthcoming years. This, in turn, is likely to provide significant momentum to the global market. For instance, General Electric (GE) acquired Denmark-based LM Wind Power in October 2016 for US$1.65 bn and got it approved from the European Commission in March 2017. By acquiring its largest supplier of rotor blades, the deal is anticipated to help GE in in-source turbine blade design and manufacturing. Another case in point is Siemens, which in December 2016, inaugurated its new plant for in Hull, U.K. for offshore wind turbines, assembly, and logistics.
Global Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market: Region-wise Outlook
The key segments studied in the report on the basis of geography are Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific will account for a substantial share in the revenue pie throughout the review period, owing to the burgeoning demand for electricity in emerging nations such as India and China along with the increasing government initiatives promoting the production of wind energy.
Europe is anticipated to rise at a healthy pace during the same period. The demand for wind turbine rotor blades is expected to post a sharp rise, especially in Western Europe, due to the strong demand for technologically advanced turbines and the presence of favorable environmental conditions.
Global Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market: Competitive Landscape
The abundance of wind power is rendering the global market for wind turbine rotor blade a high potential arena, which is attracting new players to venture into the market. This, in turn, is likely to trigger the competition in the market in the near future. In order to ensure minimum transportation costs and regulation compliance, prominent participants are trying to install their set-ups in proximity to their target markets. Some of the key companies operating in the global market for wind turbine rotor blade are LM Wind Power Group, Moog Inc., Blade Dynamics, Kemrock Industries And Exports Limited, Siemens AG, SGS SA, and TANG Energy.
