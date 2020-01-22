MARKET REPORT
Fuel Gas Analyzer Market Predicted to Accelerate the Growth by 2018-2028
Fuel Gas Analyzer Market Introduction
The fuel gas analyzer measures and displays the composition of fuel gas of a boiler heating unit in order to determine if the mixture of fuel and air is in the proper ratio for maximum heat output. It can also measure ambient air quality in buildings or rooms. Fuel gas analyzers are finding wide application in measuring the performance of power generation plant or heating system.
Fuel gas analysis is done using a variety of devices with different features, for instance, some fuel gas analyzers come with printers that help users to quickly and easily create clear reports on the worksite. With rise in emission levels and stringent regulations to control emission is resulting in the increasing demand for fuel gas analyzers, hence, advancements are being made in fuel gas analyzer manufacturers to provide accuracy and quality results.
Fuel Gas Analyzer Market- Competitive Landscape
- Orbital Gas System has received orders from SAMSON AG for its GasPTi-F product. SAMSON AG’s client will use GasPTi-F device in order to improve combustion efficiency in its gas-fired burners. The client will also use superior and inferior calorific value to optimize air/fuel ratio.
Emerson
Founded in 1890, Emerson is located in the US. The company designs and manufactures products and provide services for wide range of commercial, industrial, and consumer markets. The company has two business platforms including commercial and residential solutions, and automation solutions.
Teledyne Analytical Instruments
Established in 1946, Teledyne Analytical Instruments is located in the US. The company manufactures gas and liquid analyzers and the products include detectors, sensors, analyzers, fuel gas monitoring, air separation system, and custom systems for portable and online analysis of liquids and gases.
Nova Analytical Systems
Founded in 1978, Nova Analytical Systems is located in Canada. The company manufactures and designs continues gas analyzers, sample conditioning equipment, and portable gas analyzers for industries and Canada and worldwide. The company provide gas analyzers including NOx analyzer, oxygen analyzer, carbon dioxide analyzer, carbon monoxide analyzer, and other gas analyzers.
California Analytical Instruments
Founded in 1982, California Analytical Instruments is located in the US. The company provides gas analyzers and systems for various industrial, health and safety, environmental, and automotive emission measurement. The company also offers, photoacoustic IR analyzer integrated system such as boiler monitoring, SCR monitoring, and landfill systems.
Leading players in the fuel gas analyzer market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Opsis, Drager, Servomex, Afriso-Euro-Index, Mru Instruments, Siemens, Vasthi Engineers, and Endee Engineers.
Fuel Gas Analyzer Market Dynamics
Stringent Emission and Environmental Regulations Worldwide
Strict emission and environmental regulations by various regulatory bodies across countries are driving the demand for fuel gas analyzers. Industries are using fuel gas analyzers to measure the concentration of various gases and to adjust burners on boilers to achieve optimal combustion. Moreover, mandatory monitoring of fuel gas emission by various industries is also pushing the demand for advanced fuel gas analyzers.
In order to reduce the emission of pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide, nitric oxide, sulfur dioxide, and other particulate matter, companies are focusing on installing efficient and easy to install fuel gas analyzer. The use of inline fuel gas analyzer is growing owing to the explosion proof enclosures and weatherproof feature. Also, offering continues emission monitoring of the fuel gas is driving demand for inline fuel gas analyzers. Meanwhile, manufacturers in the fuel gas analyzer market are also developing new analyzers that comply with regulations on measuring air, water, and soil quality in various countries.
Portable and Smart Fuel Gas Analyzers Gaining Popularity across Industries
Owing to the adoption of advanced technologies, manufacturers in the fuel gas analyzer market are focusing on providing portable and smart fuel gas analyzers in order to simplify analysis and get results instantly. Sensors are being integrated in analyzers to accurately measure emission from the industry. However, chances of wear-out of fuel gas analyzers owing to the increased exposure to corrosive gases and high temperature are resulting in the increasing use of IR sensors providing unattended and long-term fuel gas monitoring.
New sensors are being designed to measure range of gas concentration along with the temperature in order to ensure that fuel is not overheated. Meanwhile, portable fuel gas analyzers are also gaining popularity due to the low cost, small size, and no need for permanent integration as these portable analyzers usually perform spot checks at given point of time at a particular location.
High Cost of Fuel Gas Analyzers to Challenge Fuel Gas Analyzer Market Growth
Fuel gas analyzers are expensive owing to the use of multiple analyzers into single instrument, resulting in the complex system. Moreover, many applications today require analysis of more than one gas owing to the various reasons such as more than one gas is critical to the process, this calls for specialized equipment and fuel gas analyzer that are required for analyzing more than one gas, thereby, increasing the cost of the fuel gas analyzer.
Fuel Gas Analyzer Market Segmentation
Based on the gas component, the fuel gas analyzer market is segmented into
- SOX
- NOX
- COX
- Others
Based on installation type, the fuel gas analyzer market is segmented into
- Portable
- Inline
Based on the application, the fuel gas analyzer market is segmented into
- Oil & Gas
- Chemicals
- Cement Plants
- Pulp & Paper
- Power Generation Plants
- Metals
Gas Analysis Systems Market Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2018 – 2028
Gas Analysis Systems Market Introduction
Gas analysis systems are used to monitor or analyze various chemical gases present in the product or sample. It helps in identifying the gas and also provides information on the quantity, displaying in the numerical or graphical form. The standard gas analysis system includes sample probe, line, filter, gas conditioning system including pump, cooler, and calibration gas system, and series of gas analyzers. Industries across sectors are deploying gas analysis systems to record and report required emission data.
Manufacturers in the gas analysis systems market are focusing on providing high quality analyzers including continues gas analyzers, gas chromatographs, gas, flame, and toxic detectors, and combustion analyzers. Companies are also providing customized solutions, installation, and aftersales service for gas analysis systems across industries including power plants, chemical, food processing, and other industries.
Gas Analysis Systems Market- Competitive Landscape
- Figaro Engineering Inc. has introduced refrigerant gas sensor known as TGS2630 and new pre-calibrated gas sensor FCM2630 for A2L refrigerant leak detection.
- QED Environmental Systems has acquired Huberg, safety instrumentation systems manufacturer based in Italy. Laser One product, a professional system used for detection and localization of methane gas leaks using laser technology is one of the Huberg product among various products that have been acquired by QED.
Trolex Ltd.
Founded in 1959, Trolex Ltd. is located in the UK. The company manufactures gas detection, condition monitoring, and strata management solutions. It also provides monitoring and protection systems including wireless gas detection, environmental monitoring, and personnel tracking systems along with personal and portable gas detection products.
Enerac Inc.
Founded in 1979, Enerac Inc. is located in the US. The company manufactures industrial instruments and portable combustion and emission analyzers. The company introduced its first automated combustion analyzer in 1979. Since then the company has launched various products for accurate measurement of emissions based on the sensor technology.
Testo SE & Co. KGaA
Established in 1957, Testo SE & Co. KGaA located in Germany. The company provides measuring solutions and instruments for air conditioning, refrigeration, and environmental technologies, and products for industrial applications, for fuel gas analysis, and for control of indoor air and food quality. The company also manufactures variety of measurement solutions for emission control, ventilation, air conditioning, and building technology.
California Analytical Instruments Inc.
Established in 1982, California Analytical Instruments Inc. is located in the US. The company manufactures gas analyzers and systems for use in environmental, health and safety, process, industrial, and automotive emission measuring applications. It also provides specialty products, landfill systems, and mobile source emission products.
Gas Analysis Systems Market Dynamics
Stringent Emission Standards on Industries Driving Demand for Gas Analysis Systems
Gas analysis systems are widely used in various industries to comply with strict emission regulations. These systems help industries to collect the data and report emission data. Manufacturers are focusing on developing highly accurate and reliable gas analysis systems for plants and factories. Continues gas analysis systems offering continues monitoring of various gases are finding wide application in industries for exhaust gas measurement such as measuring emission from electric power generation plants.
Owing to the permanent exposure to the sample gas in industries, companies are especially focusing on advanced sample conditioning components in continues gas analysis systems. Among various industries, oil and gas industry is using gas analysis systems on a large scale to monitor hydrocarbon mixtures and possible presence of toxic gases. Nowadays, wastewater treatment is also used as a platform to produce biogas, this is driving demand for gas analysis systems in wastewater treatment facilities to check the quality of the generated biogas.
Emergence of Smart Sensor Technology Adding to the Growth of Gas Analysis Systems Market
Smart sensors are being integrated into gas analysis systems to minimize downtime, simplify system maintenance, and provide real-time data. Smart sensors also provide updated information on the status of gas analysis systems and also offer system data which is remotely accessible. One of the key benefits influencing use of smart sensors in gas analysis systems is its ability to remotely monitor fault condition and provide real-time status information, thereby, facilitating quick identification of fault, minimize downtime, and take action before failure occurs. Meanwhile, research and development activities for developing smart sensors with self-diagnostics and repair capabilities are also going on.
Apart from smart sensors, various technologies such as infrared gas analysis, tunable diode laser spectrometers, process gas chromatographs, dust monitoring, and continues emission monitoring systems are also finding wide application in various industries depending on the requirement.
High Cost and Technical Issues to Restrain Gas Analysis Systems Market Growth
High cost of gas analysis systems including initial investment and maintenance cost is the major challenge hampering the adoption of gas analysis systems, especially in the small and mid-size companies. Owing to the analysis of different gas mixture, gas analysis system can sometimes face technical issues where system fails to differentiate between gases and provide accurate data. Hence, gas conditioning components are being provided with gas analysis systems to prepare the sample for testing and ensure that gas analysis system is not damaged. However, conditioning may sometimes change sample gas properties resulting in difference between actual processed and sample gas, thereby, resulting in an error in the analytical information provided by gas analysis system.
Gas Analysis Systems Market Segmentation
Based on the product type, the gas analysis systems market is segmented into
- Portable
- Fixed
Based on the end-use industries, the gas analysis systems market is segmented into
- Chemical and Petrochemical
- Oil and Gas
- Food and Beverage
- Pharmaceutical
- Water and Wastewater
- Others
ENERGY
Global Digital Transformation in Law Firms and Legal Services Market by Top Key players: King & Spalding, AccessNow, Intapp Open, Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP, Blakes, Cooley, Covington & Burling, Faegre Baker Daniels, Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow
Global Digital Transformation in Law Firms and Legal Services Market Research Report 2020-2026
This report focuses on global Digital Transformation in Law Firms and Legal Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Transformation in Law Firms and Legal Services development in the United States, Europe, and China.
In 2018, the global Digital Transformation in Law Firms and Legal Services market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
The report also summarizes the various types of Digital Transformation in Law Firms and Legal Services market. Factors that influence the market growth of particular product category type and market status for it. A detailed study of the Digital Transformation in Law Firms and Legal Services Market has been done to understand the various applications of the usage and features of the product. Readers looking for scope of growth with respect to product categories can get all the desired information over here, along with supporting figures and facts.
Top Key players: King & Spalding, AccessNow, Intapp Open, Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP, Blakes, Cooley, Covington & Burling, Faegre Baker Daniels, Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, Greenberg Traurig, Hahn Loeser & Parks, Hogan Lovells US, Holland & Knight, Jones Day, Kirkland & Ellis, K&L Gates, Latham & Watkins, Legal Shield, Mayer Brown, McDermott Will & Emery, Morrison & Foerster, Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, Orrick, Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt, Polsinelli, Sidley Austin, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, Squire Patton Boggs, Venable, Weil, Gotshal & Manges, White & Case LLP, WilmerHale, Baker McKenzie, DLA Piper, Dentons, Clifford Chance LLP, Allen & Overy, Deloitte
Digital Transformation in Law Firms and Legal Services Market: Regional Segment Analysis.
This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics. It offers a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or limiting market growth. It provides a five-year forecast assessed based on how the Digital Transformation in Law Firms and Legal Services Market is predicted to grow. It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future and helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making an in-depth analysis of market segments.
Key questions answered in the report include:
What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2026?
What are the key factors driving the Global Digital Transformation in Law Firms and Legal Services Market?
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Digital Transformation in Law Firms and Legal Services Market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in the Global Digital Transformation in Law Firms and Legal Services Market?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Digital Transformation in Law Firms and Legal Services Market?
Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA.
The report includes six parts, dealing with:
1.) Basic information;
2.) The Asia Digital Transformation in Law Firms and Legal Services Market;
3.) The North American Digital Transformation in Law Firms and Legal Services Market;
4.) The European Digital Transformation in Law Firms and Legal Services Market;
5.) Market entry and investment feasibility;
6.) The report’s conclusion.
All the research report is made by using two techniques that are Primary and secondary research. There are various dynamic features of the business, like client need and feedback from the customers. Before (company name) curate any report, it has studied in-depth from all dynamic aspects such as industrial structure, application, classification, and definition.
The report focuses on some very essential points and gives a piece of full information about Revenue, production, price, and market share.
Digital Transformation in Law Firms and Legal Services Market report will enlist all sections and research for every point without showing any indeterminate of the company.
Reasons for Buying this Report
This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics
It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining the market growth
It provides a six-year forecast assessed based on how the market is predicted to grow
It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future
It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors
It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making an in-depth analysis of market segments
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
ENERGY
Metal Coils Market: Global Industry Research, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2025
The metal coil market report includes a detailed study of the market, its future predictions by considering 2019 as the base year the period between 2020 and 2025 as the forecast period. This report on metal coil industry focusses on different categories that define this market with a systematic approach that addresses the consumer base, researchers and market experts like the stakeholders. It also gives a clear perspective towards the competition and demand and supply chain.
The metal coil market research report also gives a summary of various factors influencing the market growth like market size, manufacturers, regions, type and various applications. This factors both directly and indirectly affect the market growth. This report can be looked at as a comprehensive guide for new entrants in the market. Manufacturers and stakeholders are always in search of new ideas that can be successfully implemented and positively affect the market. This report gives you an overall study of the market along with the strategies used by manufacturers. Stakeholders need to ensure their market space and business growth, this report covers these aspects very well.
A detailed study of the metal coil market has been done to understand the various applications of the products, its usage and features. Readers looking for scope of growth with respect to product categories can get all the desired information along with supporting figures and facts. The report also covers details on market mergers, acquisitions and important trends that have influenced the market growth and popularity amongst consumers and stakeholders.
Key Market Players
- ArcelorMittal
- Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal
- JFE Steel Corporation
- Tata Steel
- POSCO
- Nucor Corporation
- Benxi Steel Group
- NLMK Group
- ThyssenKrupp
- JSW Steel Ltd
- Maanshan Steel
- United States Steel Corporation
- Jianlong Group
- Valin Steel Group
- Steel Authority of RoW Limited
- China Steel Corporation
- Hyundai Steel
- Jingye Steel
- Gerdau
- Anyang Group
- Others
The report entitled metal coil market also gives a detailed idea of various technologies used by the manufacturers and industry experts to enhance the technological intervention in this market. An in-depth study in terms of production, market revenue share and price is also a major factor of focus in this report. The company profile section also focusses on companies planning expansions. This can be very well studies through regional segmentation as all the key market players play an important role in uplifting the region they operate in. Analysis of consumption patterns of products and services define the revenue growth graph of any regional. It gives a way forward to the readers and end users. Furthermore, the report also gives the factors that might hamper the market growth over the forecast period. The detailed report on metal coil market gives its readers a summary of the market movements and helps them to analyze all the other factors that can affect the market.
Key Types:
Copper coils is expected to account for significant revenue share in the global market
Copper coils are widely used in electric vehicles as a major component of electric motors, batteries, inverters, wiring and in charging stations. Electrification of transport modes is also developing quickly, especially for two-wheelers and buses which is anticipated to provide lucrative growth to copper coils. Renewable energy accelerates copper coils demand growth as copper coils are consumed intensely for conventional power generation. As such, the expansion of renewable energy globally should be another driver of copper coil demand going forward. Growing construction activities all around the world is expected to increase copper coil demand as it is one of the important building material.
Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for significant revenue share in the global market
Asia Pacific metal coil market is having a lucrative growth pertaining to the growing automotive production with the passenger vehicle segment exhibiting the highest growth rate. Production of passenger vehicles (PV), light commercial vehicles (LCV), and heavy trucks drive the growth of metal coil market. The production of light vehicles, in China, is also estimated to bolster metal coil market.
Market Segments: Metal Coil Market
- By Types
- Steel coil
- Aluminium coil
- Copper coil
- Bronze coil
- others
- By Application
- Electric Vehicles
- Construction
- Transport
- Energy
- Machinery
- Other
- By End-User
- Packaging industry
- Electrical Industry
- Others
- By Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- The Middle East and Africa
- UAE
- South Africa
- Central and South America
- Brazil
- Mexico
Key Sources
- Industry Associations
- Company Annual Reports
- Company Websites
- Key industry leaders
- Technology consultants
- Others
Key Questions Answered
- What are the key growth regions and countries?
- What are the important types and technologies being used?
- What are the market players doing, in terms of research and development?
- Which are the new applications for this market?
- What are the integrations happening?
- What is the recent news, developments, mergers, or large value deals?
- Where will the industry go in the long run?
Key Stakeholders
- Component Providers
- OEMs
- Technology solution providers
- Regulatory Authorities
- Research and Innovation Organizations
- Technocrats
- Suppliers and Distributors
- Other Channel Partners
- Quality Control Organizations
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Research Methodology
- Market Outlook
- Market Overview, By Technology
- Market Overview, By Panel
- Market Overview, By Application
- Market Overview, By Region
- Competitive Landscape
