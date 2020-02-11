Industry Analysis
Fuel Management System Market Key Players And Growth Analysis With Forecast by 2027 | Banlaw, Emerson Electric Co, Atlas Oil & Gilbarco Veeder-Root
Fuel Management System Market: Summary
The Global Fuel Management System Market is estimated to reach USD 856.4 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.4%, observes forencis research (FSR).
A fuel management system is mainly used to monitor, control, and maintaining the fuel consumption in various end-use industries such as transportation, logistics, construction, mining, oil & gas, and aerospace & defense. The fuel management system is a combination of hardware and software products that enables security controls of fuel stores while detecting the consumption and delivery of fuel. The fuel management system is mainly utilized in tank leak detection, tank inventory level information, sensor configuration, and sump leak detection.
Fuel Management System Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
Increasing Fuel Prices
Oil prices are continuously climbing higher and higher due to natural disasters, supply and demand impact, and various production impacts. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), is the main influencer of fluctuations in fuel prices. However, managers of the industries use the fuel management system to control, monitor and maintaining the fuel consumption to reduce fuel costs and increase the efficiency of the system. Hence, increasing fuel prices are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.
Market Restraints:
Growing Electric Vehicles Market
Hydrogen fuel cell vehicle and battery-powered electric vehicles offer a cleaner alternative to internal combustion engines and both use electric motors. conventional vehicles burn fuel in an internal combustion engine where battery-powered electric vehicles use stored energy in batteries to power one or more electric motors. According to IEA, Around 45% of electric cars on the road in 2018. Hence, the market for the conventional market is expected to decrease during the forecast period which directly impacts on fuel management system market. With this, the growing electric vehicles market is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period.
Fuel Management System Market: Key Segments
- On the basis of type: Card-Basedand On-Site
- On the basis of component: Hardware (Fuel Pump, Fuel Filter, Fuel Pressure Regulator, Fuel Injector, Sensors, andOthers), Software, and Services
- On the basis of end use industry: Transportation & Logistics, Aerospace & Defense, Construction & Mining, Oil & Gas, andOthers
- Based on region: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, andMiddle East & Africa with individual country-level analysis
Key Companies Covered
- Triscan Group Limited(Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- Banlaw
- Emerson Electric Co
- Atlas Oil
- Gilbarco Veeder-Root
- Piusi S.p.A
- HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB
- Franklin Fueling Systems
- com
- Dover
- Other Key Companies
Fuel Management System Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
FUEL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM Market, by Type
- Card-Based
- On-Site
FUEL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM Market, by Component
Hardware
- Fuel Pump
- Fuel Filter
- Fuel Pressure Regulator
- Fuel Injector
- Sensors
- Others
Software
- Services
FUEL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM Market, by End User Industry
- Transportation & Logistics
- Aerospace & Defense
- Construction & Mining
- Oil & Gas
- Others
FUEL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM Market, by Region
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Global Automotive Air Purifier Market are especially helpful for the people who suffer from asthma or allergies | Panasonic Corporation & Denso Corp
Automotive Air Purifiers Market: Summary
The Global automotive air purifiers Market is estimated to reach USD 2.02 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 16.2%. Increasing the quality of air, affordable and powerful ability to get rid the odor & bacteria, and increasing the demand for fresh and toxin free compartment are expected to drive the market during the forecast period. However, high level of maintenance is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period.
Automotive air purifiers are designed for cleaning the air and purifying the bad odor which present inside the car.The main use of air purifier is to make the air healthy and clean. They are especially helpful for the people who suffer from asthma or allergies. However the filter removes most of the dust particles and impurities from the air including pollen, spores, and mold.
Some key players in automotive air purifiers are Panasonic Corporation, Denso Corp, 3M, Robert Bosch GmbH, MAHLE GmbH, Honeywell International Inc, Sharp Corporation, Eureka Forbes,TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION, and MANN+HUMMEL among other.
Automotive Air Purifiers Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global automotive air purifiers market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- On the basis of type, the market is segmented intohigh efficiency particulate air (HEPA), ionizers & ozone generator, electrostatic filter, activated carbon filter and UV air light filter.
- By vehicle type, the automotive air purifiers market is segmented into luxury vehicle, passenger vehicle andeconomic vehicle.
- By end use industry, the market is segmented into original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and aftermarket.
Automotive Air Purifiers Market Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Automotive Air Purifiers Market, by Type
- High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)
- Ionizers & Ozone Generator
- Electrostatic Filter
- Activated Carbon Filter
- UV Air Light Filter
Automotive Air Purifiers Market, by Vehicle Type
- Luxury Vehicle
- Passanger Vehicle
- Economic Vehicle
Automotive Air Purifiers Market by, End Users
- OEM
- Aftermarket
Automotive Air Purifiers Market by, Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Taiwan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Russia
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Spain
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Companies Covered
- Panasonic Corporation (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- Denso Corp
- 3M
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- MAHLE GmbH
- Honeywell International Inc
- Sharp Corporation
- Eureka Forbes
- TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION
- MANN+HUMMEL
- Other Key Companies
Global Aircraft Flight Control System Market Report Analysis and Market Insights for Highly Profitable Investment Decision: Industry Outlook by 2024
Aircraft Flight Control System Market: Summary
The Global Aircraft Flight Control System Market is estimated to reach USD 14.4 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 4.1%. Evolving airline businesses and increasing customer expenditure on services is expected to drive the aircraft flight control system market during the forecast period. However, complex designing of system is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Expansion in Asia-Pacific region is expected to become an opportunity for aircraft flight control system market.
A aircraft flight control system is an assembly of machine-driven and electronic material which allows an aircraft to be flown in controlled direction. Some key players in global market are BAE Systems plc, Moog Inc., Safran SA, United Technologies Corporation, and Liebherr Group among others.
Aircraft Flight Control System Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- On the basis of type, the market is segmented into primary, and
- By material, the global market is segmented into aluminum, titanium, compositeand others. By mechanism, the global market is segmented into mechanical, hydro- mechanical, and
- By technology, the global market is segmented into fly-by-wireand fly-by-light.
- By aircraft type, the global market is segmented into narrow bodied, wide bodied, very large bodiedand
Aircraft Flight Control System Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Aircraft Flight Control System Market by Type
- Primary
- Secondary
Aircraft Flight Control System Market by Material
- Aluminum
- Titanium
- Composites
- Others
Aircraft Flight Control System Market by Mechanism
- Mechanical
- Hydro- Mechanical
- Automatic
Aircraft Flight Control System Market by Technology
- Fly- By- Wire
- Fly- By- Light
Aircraft Flight Control System Market by Aircraft Type
- Narrow Bodied
- Wide Bodied
- Very Large Bodied
- Helicopter
Aircraft Flight Control System Market by Region
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Robotic Welding Market Global Market Size, Growth, Trends And 2027 Forecast Report | Forencis Research
Robotic Welding Market: Summary
The Global Robotic Welding Market is estimated to reach USD 8.1 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.5%, observes forencis research (FSR).
Welding is a process where two or more parts are joined together using heat or pressure or both. Robotic welding is performing welding using programmed automated tools such as robots. Using robots to perform welding is the most common usage of robots in the industries. The major advantage of using robotic welding is that it helps in producing high quality output in lesser time compared to conventional methods. Moreover, robotic welding helps manufacturers to save capital on direct labour and safety precautions.
Robotic Welding Market: Drivers & Challenges
Market Drivers:
Increasing Adoption for Industry 4.0
Digitalisation of the processes in the industries and internet solutions being implemented is the beginning of fourth phase of industrial development, which is known as Industry 4.0. The industries across the globe are experiencing this transformation. Advanced solutions such as robotics automation, artificial intelligence, and cloud-based solutions are few among the others, which are transforming functioning of the industries.
Thus, increasing adoption of industry 4.0 may contribute in the growth of the robotic welding market, during the forecast period.
Market Challenges:
Lack of Cybersecurity
Robotic systems, which are used in factories and warehouses are connected to internet, creating possibilities of cyberattacks. This issue is very significant as the usage of robots is increasing rapidly in industries worldwide. It was estimated by International Federation of Robotics (IFR), that deployment of 2.6 million industrial robots would be completed by 2019 across the globe. Manufacturers incorporating robots in the factories for activities such as material handling and welding need to take precautions for security of the data, which can be collected, by the robots connected to internet. Basic precautions like password protection, two-factor authentication, encryption and biometric authentication may help the manufacturers.
Thus, lack of cybersecurity which may be a challenging factor for the growth of the robotic welding market, during the forecast period.
Robotic Welding Market: Key Segments
- Based on type segmentation comprises of: Arc Welding, Spot Weldingand
- Based on payload capacity segmentation comprises of: Below 25kg, 25kg to 50kg,and Above 50kg.
- Based on end user segmentation comprises of: Automotive, Electricals and Electronics, Aerospace and Defenceand
- Segmentation based on region covers: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, andMiddle East & Africa, with individual country-level analysis.
Key Companies Covered
- Fanuc Corporation (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- Yaskawa Electric Corp.
- ABB Ltd.
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd
- Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.
- DENSO Corporation
- KUKA AG
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Panasonic Corporation
- DENSO Corporation
- Other Key Companies
Robotic Welding Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Robotic Welding Market, by Type
- Arc Welding
- Spot Welding
- Others
Robotic Welding Market, by Payload Capacity
- Below 25kg
- 25kg to 50kg
- Above 50kg
Robotic Welding Market, by End User
- Automotive
- Electricals and Electronics
- Aerospace and Defence
- Others
Robotic Welding Market, by Region
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
