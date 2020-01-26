Function as a Service Market: Quantitative Analysis from 2019 to 2025 to Enable the Stakeholders to Capitalize on the Prevailing Function as a Service Market Opportunities

In 2029, the Function as a Service market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Function as a Service market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Function as a Service market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Key Players Mentioned in the Report are:

Some of the key players operating in the function as a service market include Google Inc. (California, U.S.), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (New York, U.S.), Amazon Web Services Inc. (Washington, U.S), Microsoft Corporation (Washington, U.S.), Infosys Limited (Bangalore, Karnataka,India), SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany), Dynatrace LLC (Massachusetts, U.S.), Rogue Wave Software Inc. (Colorado, U.S.), VMware Inc. (U.S.) and Oracle Corporation (California, U.S.).

The market has been segmented as follows:

Function as a Service Market, by Type

Developer centric FaaS

Operator centric FaaS

Function as a Service Market, by Service

Service Monitoring and management

Automation integration services

Maintenance Services

Consulting Services

Others

Function as a Service Market, by End Use Industry

Defense and Surveillance

Telecommunication

Banking and Finance

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Hi tech Industry

Manufacturing

Others

Function as a Service Market, by Geography: The market is broadly segmented on the basis of geography into:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The U.K. Germany The Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China(Including Taiwan) India Japan Oceania Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Others

Latin America Brazil Argentina Others



Research Methodology of Function as a Service Market Report

The global Function as a Service market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Function as a Service market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Function as a Service market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.