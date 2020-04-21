Functional Beverage Market Global and Regional Analysis by Top Key Market Players, Key Regions, Product Segments, and Applications 2024

Functional Beverage Market reports helps you prepare to better ride the business cycles while anticipating the future. Functional Beverage Industry Outlook report helps you anticipate upcoming trends.. The Functional Beverage market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over XX% during the period 2019−2024.

The global Functional Beverage market has been subjected to several regulatory compliances and crucial coding terminology over the years. Adherence to regulatory standards remains crucial for vendors.

The study considers the present scenario of the Functional Beverage market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. This research report on the Functional Beverage market covers sizing and forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis.

The competitive environment in the Functional Beverage market is intensifying. The market currently witnesses the presence of several major as well as other prominent vendors, contributing toward the market growth. However, the market is observing an influx of local vendors entering the market.

The study profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the Functional Beverage industry.

List of key players profiled in the report:

Danone

Monster Energy

PepsiCo

RED BULL

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

Campbell Soup

Del Monte Pacific

Dr. Pepper Snapple Group

Fonterra

GlaxoSmithKline

JDB Group

Kraft Heinz

Living Essentials

Nestlé

Otsuka Pharmaceutical

Rockstar

Suntory

TC Pharmaceutical Industries

The Hain Celestial Group

Unilever, Uni-President

Welch’s

White Wave Foods



The market study includes insights on segmentation by product type

Energy beverages

Functional fruit and vegetable juices

Sports beverages

Prebiotic and probiotic drinks

Functional RTD teas

Dairy alternative beverages

Functional water

On the basis of Application of Functional Beverage Market can be split into:

Convenience Stores

Drug Store/ Pharmacies/Health Store

Supermarket

Online Retail

Others

Vendors can consider targeting key regions such as APAC, North America, and Europe to gather maximum customer attention. Countries in the APAC region such as China, India, and Japan among others are expected to display significant growth prospects in the future due to high economic growth forecasts along with huge population statistics leading to high consumption of goods and products.

Functional Beverage Market segmentation by region:

APAC

EMEA

North America

Latin America

Europe

The changing regulatory compliance scenario and the growing purchasing power among consumers are likely to promise well for the North America market. New product development and technological advancements remain key for competitors to capitalize upon in the Functional Beverage industry across the globe.

Key Market Insights:

The report provides the following insights into the Functional Beverage market for the forecast period 2019–2024.