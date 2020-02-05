MARKET REPORT
Furfuryl Alcohol Market Will Make a Huge Impact in Near Future
Report Description
This XploreMR study offers a ten-year analysis and forecast of the global furfuryl alcohol market for the period between 2018 and 2028. The study – furfuryl alcohol considers 2017 as the base year with market values estimated for the year 2018 and a forecast developed for the duration of 2018 to 2028. Compound Average Growth Rate (CAGR) for both value and volume is represented from 2018 to 2028. Furfuryl alcohol market study covers various perspectives of the market, including market dynamics, value chain, pricing analysis, competition analysis, regional, and segmental growth comparison and macro-economic and industry growth analysis, along with furfuryl alcohol market segment level projections in a comprehensive manner. As per the findings of the furfuryl alcohol market study and perspectives of industry participants, the global furfuryl alcohol market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% between 2018 and 2028 in terms of value. Increase in furfural production, growing foundry industry, positive growth in the automotive industry, and environmental concerns are some of the factors fuelling the growth of the furfuryl alcohol market.
The XploreMR report on furfuryl alcohol carefully analyses the market at a global and regional level through market segmentation on the basis of key parameters, such as application and source type. The primary objective of the report is to offer key insights on market updates, competition positioning, current trends, market potential, growth rates and other relevant information and statistics in a suitable manner to the readers or various stakeholders of the market.
Furfuryl alcohol (C4H3OCH2OH), also called 2-furylmethanol or 2-furancarbinol, is an organic compound containing a furan substituted with a hydroxymethyl group. Furfuryl alcohol is made from furfural by means of catalysis with hydrogen. It is colourless or pale yellow in appearance and used in the manufacture of furan resins and as a wetting agent and solvent for coating resins, nitrocellulose, cellulose acetate, and other soluble dyes.
Each section of the report is structured to facilitate the reader to develop a thorough understanding of the dynamics and behaviour of the market. It begins with market definitions, followed by the market background, market dynamics, and market analysis by key segments, regional analysis and competition landscape. Each section covers a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of facts, historical developments and key opinions collected from industry participants through dedicated interviews with the key stakeholders and trends in the market.
Furfuryl Alcohol Market: Segmentation
Application
Source Type
Region
Corrosion Inhibitor
Foundry Resin
Solvents (Pharmaceutical and Others)
Others (Adhesives, Lubricants etc.)
Sugarcane Bagasse Raw Material
Corn Cob Raw Material
Others (Wheat bran, oats, wood, etc.)
North America
Latin America
Western Europe
Eastern Europe
China
India
Japan
SEA & Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Moving ahead, the furfuryl alcohol market report initiates with market introduction, defining the market taxonomy and product definitions regarding the global furfuryl alcohol market assessment. In the next section, the report describes the market development background, covering macro-economic factors, industry factors, forecast factors, global weighted average pricing analysis, value chain overview covering approximate margins, and an assessment of the production of furfuryl alcohol for the base year considered for the study. Additionally, import and export data y target countries for the furfuryl alcohol from 2013 to 2017 have also been presented in the report. Along with this, production and consumption scenario offered in the comprehensive report suggest the supply-demand outlook. Global annual production capacity share analysis and production process overview in the report satiate the reader with all the relevant and valuable information.
The next section of the report discusses market dynamics such as drivers (supply and demand side), restraints and trends impacting the market growth at a global level. Market opportunities or potential for manufacturers have been presented in the subsequent section of the same chapter. This section also includes the impact assessment of market dynamics on the global furfuryl alcohol market at a qualitative level based on analysis facts and insights.
In the following sections of the report, market value (US$ Mn) and volume (in Tons) projections for the furfuryl alcohol market on the basis of the aforementioned segments at a global level. The global furfuryl alcohol market values represented in these section have been agglomerated by collecting data and information at a regional level. Furfuryl alcohol market information, along with key facts and insights, covers unique analysis frameworks, such as absolute $ opportunity analysis and attractiveness analysis for each of the segment.
The next section of the report presents a summarised view of the global furfuryl alcohol market based on nine prominent regions with market numbers represented for key countries considered in the study. The section includes the regional market position, growth potential, trends and market attractiveness analysis for each of these regions. The market analysis sections cover regional trends and market projections for each segment, including Y-o-Y growth trends, market share analysis, market attractiveness and incremental $ opportunity assessment. These sections analyse the degree to which the global drivers are influencing this market in each region.
Aforementioned sections gage the contemporary market scenario and growth prospects in the global furfuryl alcohol market, while the forecast presented in the sections assesses the market size in terms of volume and value.
In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current furfuryl alcohol market, which forms the basis of how the global furfuryl alcohol market is expected to shape in the future. Given the characteristics of the furfuryl alcohol market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analysis, based on primary research, secondary research and XploreMR analysis. However, forecasting the market in terms of various segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the completion of the forecasting exercise.
In addition, it is imperative to note that, in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we do not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyse the furfuryl alcohol market on the basis of key parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the furfuryl alcohol market and identify the right opportunities available for the value chain participants.
As previously discussed, the furfuryl alcohol market has been split into two segments. These segments viz. application and source type have been analysed on the basis of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand each individual segment’s relative contribution to the furfuryl alcohol market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends witnessed in the furfuryl alcohol market.
Another crucial feature included in the XploreMR’s comprehensive report is the analysis of all the key segments in the furfuryl alcohol market and the regional adoption, along with the revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market; however, the absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve in the furfuryl alcohol market.
In order to understand the key furfuryl alcohol market segments in terms of the growth and consumption of furfuryl alcohol across concerned regions, XploreMR has developed an attractiveness index, which will help providers identify real market opportunities in the furfuryl alcohol market.
In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape of the furfuryl alcohol market has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view categorised on the basis of providers present in the value chain, their presence in the furfuryl alcohol market and key differentiating factors, and strategies. The primary category of providers covered in the report includes furfuryl alcohol manufacturers and end-users. In addition to this, the section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the value chain of the furfuryl alcohol market.
Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the furfuryl alcohol market report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the furfuryl alcohol market. Examples of some of the key competitors covered in the report include Hongye Holding Group Corp., Ltd., Zibo Huaao Chemical Co., Ltd., International Furan Chemicals B.V., China XLX Fertilizer Ltd., Aurus Speciality Company Limited, Xingtai Chunlei Furfuryl Alcohol Co., Ltd., Silvateam, Shijiazhuang Worldwide Furfural and Furfuryl Alcohol Furan Resin Co. Ltd., KRBL Ltd. and Illovo Sugar (PTY) Ltd., among others.
Car Satellite Radio Antennas to Witness Steady Expansion During 2019-2025
The global Car Satellite Radio Antennas market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Car Satellite Radio Antennas market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.
The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global Car Satellite Radio Antennas market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of Car Satellite Radio Antennas market. The Car Satellite Radio Antennas market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Pioneer
TRAM
XM
Sirius
Jiaxing Glead Electronics. Co
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Segment by Type
Interior Mount
Exterior Mount
Segment by Application
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
The Car Satellite Radio Antennas market research covers an exhaustive analysis of the following data:
- Historical and future growth of the global Car Satellite Radio Antennas market.
- Segmentation of the Car Satellite Radio Antennas market to highlight the growth prospects and trends impacting these segments.
- Changing consumption behavior of customers across various regions.
- Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.
- Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Car Satellite Radio Antennas market players.
The Car Satellite Radio Antennas market research addresses critical questions, such as
- Why is region surpassing region in terms of value by the end of 2029?
- How are the consumers using Car Satellite Radio Antennas for various purposes?
- Which players are entering into collaborations in the market of the Car Satellite Radio Antennas ?
- At what rate has the global Car Satellite Radio Antennas market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018?
- In terms of value, which segment holds the largest share?
The global Car Satellite Radio Antennas market research considers region 1 (Country 1, country 2), region 2 (Country 1, country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, country 2) as the important segments. All the recent trends, such as changing consumers’ demand, ecological conservation, and regulatory standards across different regions are covered in the report.
In Vitro Protein Expression Market by Top Key Players, Size, Subdivision & Market Dynamics Forces
A comprehensive, systematically structured research report on in vitro protein expression market by This Market Study enables the reader to chalk down strategies to progress with the changing pace of the global market scenario. The research report is backed up with a unique research methodology, which presents data and statistics with high precision. The global in vitro protein expression market research report covers an in-depth market segmentation which covers all angles of the market thus giving a 3600 view delivering necessary value addition from a strategic standpoint.
Benefit with a unique research process
The research carried out for analyzing the in vitro protein expression market follows an elite research methodology that increases the accuracy percentage by reducing the deviations to a great extent. The one of its kind research methodology follows a repetitive pattern wherein each data point of every single parameter of each and every segment is evaluated multiple times and a re-validation gives a finishing touch that offers high precision with reduced errors followed by a triangulation method that raises the aspect ratio of credibility. There is no room for miscalculations due to such a streamlined and structured research process. Managed by domain experts, the analysts have crafted the in vitro protein expression market research report in such a way that it can be easily understood owing to simple yet matchless report structure.
A global market perspective
The comprehensiveness of the global in vitro protein expression market research report is due to a unique research process with which every angle present in every segment and sub-segment of the global market with respect to each sub region of all important geographies is covered, that gives a holistic touch to the research study.
The reader can get a broad idea regarding implementation of marketing strategies in order to achieve informed growth in the years to come. The geographical cover up includes intelligence on important landscapes of North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-pacific and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Several aspects are analyzed which have an impact on the in vitro protein expression market growth along with the opportunities and threats that these regions reflect. Moreover, the macroeconomic aspects, trends, drivers and challenges are also discussed in this research study.
Weighted analysis on key players
The global in vitro protein expression market research report dedicates an entire research chapter on competitive intelligence, which reflects key details of various tier companies involved in the market. The details such as company overview, product portfolio, SWOT analysis, key innovations and developments, key financial intelligence of these key players have been included in the research study.
Market Taxonomy Product Type coli System Rabbit Reticulocytes System Wheat Germ System Insect Cells System Mammalian System Expression Mode Continuous Flow Expression Batch Expression End User Biotechnological Companies Pharmaceutical Companies Contract Research Organizations Academic and Research Institutes Application Enzyme Engineering Protein Labeling Protein-Protein Interaction Protein Purification Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific MEA
Why should you invest in this market study? Holistic market research with unbiased market crunching Considering every angle of the market which influences the global market growth by carrying out detailed market segmentation Support with respect to conceptualization to commercialization of ideas Highly accurate data an statistics Weighted analysis and data interpretations and 24×7 analyst support to solve any queries Key recommendations basis the opinions of the market domain experts
Vaporizer Market Cost Estimation, Sales, Expenses Analysis- 2017 – 2025
New Study on the Vaporizer Market by PMR
PMR recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the Vaporizer Market during the forecast period 2017 – 2025. In addition, a methodical and systematic approach adopted by the analysts while curating the market study ensures that the presented study adds value to the business of our customers. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Vaporizer Market.
As per the report, the Vaporizer Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the stipulated timeframe owing to a range of factors including, favorable government policies, and growing awareness related to the Vaporizer , surge in research and development and more.
Resourceful insights enclosed in the report:
- Accurate assessment of the growth trajectory of the Vaporizer Market
- In-depth analysis of the marketing, sales, promotional strategies adopted by market players
- The domestic and international presence of different players in the Vaporizer Market
- A thorough analysis of the supply-demand trends in different regions
- Manufacturing/production prowess of various players operating in the Vaporizer Market
The market report addresses the following queries related to the Vaporizer Market:
- What is the estimated value of the Vaporizer Market in 2019?
- Which region is expected to present a range of opportunities to market players in the Vaporizer Market?
- Which recent market trends are likely to accelerate the growth of the Vaporizer Market in the upcoming years?
- Which end-use industry is expected to hold the maximum market share in the Vaporizer Market?
- What are the recent mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in the Vaporizer Market?
key players and products offered
Reasons to Opt for PMR
- One of the most established market research firms in the World
- Serving domestic and international clients 24/7
- Prompt and efficient customer service
- Data collected from reliable primary and secondary sources
- Highly trained and experienced team of research analysts
