Future of Hospital Lights Reviewed in a New Study

Market: Dynamics

The world hospital lights market is envisioned to bank on the rising investments in healthcare organizations initiated by the governments of various nations around the globe. The growth of the market could be driven by significant capital funding by emerging countries to facilitate surgical suites for emergency cases. While this could hold true for the market, troffers hospital lights receiving hefty investments are anticipated to boost the demand in the market. For instance, the government and private healthcare industry players in India are making weighty investments for bettering the lighting systems in smart healthcare organizations and hospitals.

Even developed regions such as Europe are experiencing a surging penetration of advanced lighting solutions in the hospital lights market. Healthcare institutes in Europe are raising the demand for lighting solutions that could reduce the operating cost and energy consumption to a 60.0%.

Global Hospital Lights Market: Segmentation

The international hospital lights market is prognosticated to be segmented into three important segments, viz. troffers, surface-mounted lights, and surgical lamps, according to type of product. As per segmentation by technique, the market could be divided into fluorescent, light-emitting diode (LED), and halogen hospital lights. By point of use, there could be segments such as patient wards and intensive care units (ICUs), operating rooms, and examination rooms. Geographically, the market is envisaged to be classified into North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Among the higher revenue earning markets for hospital lights could be troffers expected to accumulate a US$3.9 bn by 2022 end and North America which could grow at a 6.2% CAGR during the forecast timeframe 2017–2022.

Global Hospital Lights Market: Competition

The report analyzes key industry players for the worldwide hospital lights markets. Companies such as Acuity Brands, Inc., Cree, Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Eaton Corp. Plc, General Electric Co., Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. Kg, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Hubbell, Inc., KLS Martin GmbH + Co. KG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Zumtobel Group AG, and Trilux GmbH & Co. Kg could make a mark in the market.

Hospital Lights Market Size and Forecast

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Hospital Lights Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Hospital Lights Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

