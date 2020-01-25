MARKET REPORT
Future of IBC Liners Market : Study
Global IBC Liners market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for IBC Liners .
This industry study presents the global IBC Liners market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Private Plane production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type; The consumption of IBC Liners market in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level.
Global IBC Liners market report coverage:
The IBC Liners market report covers extensive analysis of the market scope, structure, potential, fluctuations, and financial impacts. The report also enfolds the precise evaluation of market size, share, product & sales volume, revenue, and growth rate. It also includes authentic and trustworthy estimations considering these terms.
The IBC Liners market has been reporting substantial growth rates with considerable CAGR for the last couple of decades. According to the report, the market is expected to grow more vigorously during the forecast period and it can also influence the global economic structure with a higher revenue share. The market also holds the potential to impact its peers and parent market as the growth rate of the market is being accelerated by increasing disposable incomes, growing product demand, changing consumption technologies, innovative products, and raw material affluence.
The following manufacturers are covered in this IBC Liners market report:
market segmentation describing the scope of the study. This is to outline the significance of IBC liners as a product, and the impact of their market growth on the industry.
A Porter’s Analysis section ensures a thorough understanding of the level of competition in the IBC liners market. Porter’s Analysis for the global IBC liners market has been covered for bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat of substitutes and new entrants, and the intensity of competition. This is followed by market dynamics and an overview of the global IBC liners market, which includes FMI analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities that are affecting the growth of the IBC liners market.
On the basis of capacity, the IBC liners market has been segmented into up to 1,000 litres, 1,000 to 1,500 litres, and above 1,500 litres. Of these, the 1,000 litres to 1,500 litres segment is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR in the global IBC liners market. The material type considered in the IBC liners market study includes polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyamide (PA), EVOH, Aluminum foil, and others (PET, PVC etc.). Of these, the polyethylene (PE) segment accounts for the major share in the global IBC liners market due to ease in availability at cheaper cost. The polyethylene (PE) segment is further sub-segmented into low-density polyethylene (LDPE) and linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE). The thickness considered in the IBC liners market study includes up to 50 micron, 50 to 100 micron, 100 to 150 micron, and above 150 micron. Of these, the 50 to 100 micron segment accounts for the foremost share in the global IBC liners market. By content type, the IBC liners market is categorized into powder & granules and liquid segments. By filling technology, the IBC liners market is segmented as aseptic and non-aseptic. The end users of IBCs are food, beverages, chemicals, agricultural, pharmaceuticals, pain, inks, and dyes, and petroleum and lubricant industries.
The next section of the report highlights the IBC liners market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018-2028. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional IBC liners market for 2018-2028. The next section of the report highlights the IBC liners market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018-2028. The study investigates the market attractive analysis of the IBC liners market. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Oceania. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional IBC Liners market for 2018-2028.
To ascertain the market size in terms of value and volume, the revenue generated by key manufacturers of IBC liners and their respective production capacity is taken into consideration. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by value across the IBC liners market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we started by sizing up the current market, which formed the basis of how the IBC liners market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis, based on supply side, downstream industry demand for IBC liners, and the economic envelope. In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market based on key parameters, such as Y-o-Y growth rates, to understand the predictability of the IBC liners market and identify the right opportunities for players.
To understand the key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption of IBC liners globally, in the final section of the report, a ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution to the total IBC liners market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and exhaustive list of manufacturers in the IBC liners market. Detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a segment in the IBC liners market is also included in the report. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors in the IBC liners market.
The key manufacturers operating in the IBC liners market profiled in this report include – Bemis Company, Inc., Nittel GmbH & Co KG, Sealed Air Corporation, Arena Products, Inc., Qbig Packaging B.V., CDF corporation, Brambles Industries Limited, Composite Containers LLC, Peak Packaging Ltd., Paper Systems Inc., W. Stuart Smith Inc., Qingdao LAF Packaging Co., Ltd., Bycom Industries Pte Ltd., ILC Dover LP, LC Packaging international BV, Palmetto Industries, Bulk Lift International, Inc., Hanlon Solutions Resource, Inc., Multipac Pty. Ltd., and Freedom Manufacturing LLC. Many local and unrecognized players are expected to contribute to the global IBC liners market during 2018-2028.
Key Segments Covered in the IBC Liners Market
By Capacity
Up to 1,000 Litres
1,000 to 1,500 Litres
Above 1,500 Litres
By Material Type
Polyethylene
LDPE
LLDPE
Polyamide (PA)
Polypropylene (PP)
EVOH
Aluminum Foil
Others (PVC,PET)
By Thickness
Up to 50 micron
50 to 100 micron
100 to 150 micron
Above 150 micron
By Content Type
Powder & Granules
Liquid
By Filling Technology
Aseptic
Non-aseptic
By End-use
Food
Edible Oil
Dry Food
Beverages
Alcoholic
Non-Alcoholic
Chemicals
Specialty
Commodity
Paints, Inks, and Dyes
Agricultural
Pharmaceuticals
Biopharmaceuticals
Petroleum, Lubricants, and Others
Key Regions Covered in the IBC Liners Market
North America
U.S.
Canada
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Europe
Germany
Italy
France
U.K.
Spain
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
East Asia
Japan
South Korea
China
South Asia
Thailand
Indonesia
India
Malaysia
Rest of South Asia
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Northern Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Oceania
Australia
New Zealand
The study objectives are IBC Liners Market Report:
- To analyze and research the global IBC Liners status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
- To present the key IBC Liners manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
- To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
- To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
- To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of IBC Liners Market:
History Year: 2014 – 2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of IBC Liners market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
