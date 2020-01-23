Future of SaaS-based SCM Reviewed in a New Study

The global SaaS-based SCM market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this SaaS-based SCM market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the SaaS-based SCM market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the SaaS-based SCM market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the SaaS-based SCM market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Descartes Systems

Infor

JDA Software

SAP

Epicor

GT Nexus

HighJump Software

IBM

Inspur

Kewill

Kinaxis

Logility

Manhattan Associates

Oracle

TOTVS

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise SCM

Cloud-based SCM

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

Manufacturing Planning

Sourcing and Procurement

Supply Chain Planning

Warehouse Management

Transportation Management

Others

Each market player encompassed in the SaaS-based SCM market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the SaaS-based SCM market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

