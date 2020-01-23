Future Outlook of Cold Chain Market to reach USD 236000.0 Million by 2024 | Analysis Top Key Players – Lineage Logistics, OOCL Logistics, Burris Logistics

According to Market Analyst, Global Cold Chain Market is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate from 2020 to 2024. Cold Chain Market was valued at approximately USD 138000.0 Million in 2020 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 236000.0 Million. This report provides in depth study of “Cold Chain Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Smart Home as a Service Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market organization.

Global Cold Chain Market overview:

BusinessIndustryReports have new report spread across 96 pages is an overview of the Global Cold Chain Market Report 2020. The Global Cold Chain Market is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate from 2020 to 2024 according to new research. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

Available Exclusive Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.businessindustryreports.com/sample-request/205114.

The Cold Chain Market is expected to witness sustained growth over the forecast period (2020-2024). The growth of the Cold Chain market is driven as there is favourable growth in the industry is a major factor which will boost the global Cold Chain market. The global Cold Chain Market consists of a large pool of players. Vendors in this market are seen focusing on development of novel marketing strategies and ideas in order to carve a niche position for themselves.

The Cold Chain industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Cold Chain market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.0730537346984 from 97000.0 million $ in 2014 to 138000.0 million $ in 2020, Market analysts believe that in the next few years, Cold Chain market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the Cold Chain will reach 236000.0 million $.

The Global Cold Chain Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Application, End Use Industry and Region. On the Basis of Product Type segment, the Cold Chain Market is sub segmented into Refrigerated Storage, Cold Chain Logistics. Refrigerated storage capacities are growing in Asia Pacific countries due to the increased need to reduce wastage of perishable foods. In the last few years, the market for refrigerated storage has drastically grown, with a shift from food products stored in cold storage warehouses to the provision of value-added services to customer. Based on End Use Industry segment, the Cold Chain Market is sub segmented into Food and Beverages, Healthcare.

As per regional analysis, The European locale is evaluated to represent the biggest offer, as far as worth, in the worldwide market, in 2018. There is a consistent increment sought after, especially for cold chain because of a constant increment in residential utilization of top notch transient products. Asia Pacific shows noteworthy development potential for the virus bind industry because of the expansion in mindfulness about the avoidance of nourishment wastage before utilization, development of the sorted out retail division, ascend in customer interest for short-lived nourishments, and government support and activities in this part. The district is anticipated to outperform the size of the European market by 2024.

Some of the Cold Chain Market manufacturers involved in the market are AmeriCold Logistics, Nichirei Logistics Group, Lineage Logistics, OOCL Logistics, Burris Logistics, VersaCold Logistics Services, JWD Group, Swire Group, Preferred Freezer Services, Swift Transportation, AGRO Merchants Group, LLC, XPO Logistics, CWT Limited, Kloosterboer, NewCold Cooperatief U.A, DHL, SCG Logistics, X2 Group, AIT, Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata, Best Cold Chain Co, A.B. Oxford Cold Storage, Interstate Cold Storage, Assa Abloy, Cloverleaf Cold Storage, Chase Doors , Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the Cold Chain Market manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the Cold Chain Market strategies adopted by the major players.

Latest Industry Updates:

Lineage Logistics’ :- Lineage Announces Acquisition of Emergent Cold, Expands U.S. Port Network and Strategic Presence in Asia-Pacific Market

Acquisition expands Lineage Logistics’ strategic presence into key new markets within the Asia-Pacific region; transaction furthers Lineage’s international leadership position, adding 46 facilities in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam and Sri Lanka:- Novi, MI – Lineage Logistics Holdings, LLC (“Lineage” or the “Company”), the world’s largest and most innovative provider of temperature-controlled logistics solutions, today announced it has signed definitive agreements to acquire Emergent Cold (“Emergent”). This acquisition strengthens the Company’s leading port presence in the United States and signifies its entry into the Australian, New Zealand, and Sri Lankan temperature-controlled logistics markets, building on Lineage’s existing presence in the Asia-Pacific region. Financial terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

“Food producers, manufacturers and retailers are looking for cold chain partners who can offer a dynamic and truly end-to-end temperature-controlled logistics solution, and one that can reach every corner of the world,” said Greg Lehmkuhl, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lineage. “Welcoming Emergent to the Lineage family not only adds significant capacity to our international footprint, but also deepens our commitment to our port strategy and international trade. We are better able to help customers respond to constantly shifting market dynamics, such as global network optimization, tariff impacts, consumer preference shifts, and much more, while at the same time unlocking new potential market opportunities to sell their goods.”

Following closing of the transactions, the combined Company will feature over 1.7 billion cubic feet of temperature-controlled capacity across 260 facilities in 10 countries, with a global footprint that now spans North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. With the acquisition, Lineage adds a newly constructed distribution center in the Dallas-Fort Worth market as well as four U.S. port facilities in New Orleans, Houston and Charleston to its expansive network of locations supporting import, export and customs brokerage services for its customers. The transaction also includes the purchase of real estate at select facility sites currently leased by Emergent under long-term lease agreements

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

1 The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Cold Chain Market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

2 Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

3 Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

4 The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2016 to 2024 is provided to determine the market potential.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of HD Map in these regions, from 2013 to 2024 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

Get Attractive Discount @ https://www.businessindustryreports.com/check-discount/205114.

Table of Contents:

1 Cold Chain Definition

2 Global Cold Chain Market Major Player Share and Market Overview

3 Major Player Cold Chain Business Introduction

4 Global Cold Chain Market Segmentation (Region Level)

5 Global Cold Chain Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

6 Global Cold Chain Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

7 Global Cold Chain Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

8 Cold Chain Market Forecast 2020-2024

9 Cold Chain Segmentation Type

10 Cold Chain Segmentation Industry

11 Cold Chain Cost Analysis

12 Conclusion

About us

BusinessindustryReports.com is digital database of comprehensive market reports for global industries. As a market research company, we take pride in equipping our clients with insights and data that holds the power to truly make a difference to their business. Our mission is singular and well-defined – we want to help our clients envisage their business environment so that they are able to make informed, strategic and therefore successful decisions for themselves.

Media Contact

Business Industry Reports

Pune – India

[email protected]

+19376349940