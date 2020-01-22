Future Outlook of E-waste Disposal Market to reach USD 2845.0 Million by 2024 | Analysis by Top Key Vendors – Kuusakoski, URT, GEEP

According to Market Analyst, Global E-waste Disposal Market is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate from 2010 to 2024. E-waste Disposal Market was valued at approximately USD 2256.0 Million in 2020 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 2845.0 Million.

Global E-waste Disposal Market overview:

BusinessIndustryReports have new report spread across 96 pages is an overview of the Global E-waste Disposal Market Report 2020. The Global E-waste Disposal Market is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate from 2020 to 2024 according to new research. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

The E-waste Disposal Market is expected to witness sustained growth over the forecast period (2020-2024). The growth of the E-waste Disposal market is driven as there is favourable growth in the industry is a major factor which will boost the global E-waste Disposal market. The global E-waste Disposal Market consists of a large pool of players. Vendors in this market are seen focusing on development of novel marketing strategies and ideas in order to carve a niche position for themselves.

The E-waste Disposal industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, E-waste Disposal market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.030428765445 from 1942.0 million $ in 2014 to 2256.0 million $ in 2020, Market analysts believe that in the next few years, E-waste Disposal market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the E-waste Disposal will reach 2845.0 million $.

Electronic waste or e-squander portrays disposed of electrical or electronic gadgets. Utilized gadgets which are bound for renovation, reuse, resale, rescue reusing through material recuperation, or transfer are additionally viewed as e-squander. Casual preparing of e-squander in creating nations can prompt antagonistic human wellbeing impacts and ecological contamination. With the use of electrical and electronic hardware (EEE) on the ascent, the measure of electrical and electronic waste (e-squander) created every day is similarly developing colossally around the world.

The Global E-waste Disposal Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Application, End Use Industry and Region. On the Basis of Product Type segment, the E-waste Disposal Market is sub segmented into Infocomm technology (ICT) equipment, Home appliances, Other types. Based on End Use Industry segment, the E-waste Disposal Market is sub segmented into Residential, Commercial.

Some of the E-waste Disposal Market manufacturers involved in the market are Eletronic Recyclers International, Sims Recycling Solutions, Waste Management, Kuusakoski, URT, GEEP, Dynamic Recycling, Veolia, Umicore, Sage, IRT, Global Electronic Recycling, M & K Recovery, Colt Refining, eSCO Processing & Recycling, Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the E-waste Disposal Market manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the E-waste Disposal Market strategies adopted by the major players.

E-waste Disposal Market: Region-wise Outlook

Asia Pacific was a prominent market for E-waste Disposals in 2016. Among the countries in Asia Pacific, the demand was substantially high in developing countries such as China and India. These countries have been witnessing rapid increase in its population along with expansion of their overall economies, which has led to increase in disposable income. Increased spending on home interiors is fuelling the E-waste Disposal market in Asia Pacific.

There are several manufacturers of E-waste Disposals in Europe and North America. In North America, the demand for E-waste Disposals is primarily driven by the residential sector. Improved standards of living and rising usage of E-waste Disposals for flooring purpose are anticipated to drive the market in North America.

In Europe, the demand for E-waste Disposal is anticipated to be primarily from the commercial sector. E-waste Disposals are being employed widely for flooring in commercial complexes, which is estimated be a major factor that is likely to propelling the consistent expansion of the E-waste Disposal market in the region.

Demand for E-waste Disposals in Middle East & Africa is projected be primarily due to the utilization of E-waste Disposals in the construction industry. In recent years, there has been exceptional growth in the construction industry of UAE and Egypt which has driven the market of E-waste Disposals in the region of Middle East & Africa.

Latest Industry Updates:

Veolia :- In 2020, Veolia confirmed its long-term presence in the Middle East, where its businesses are growing in all segments (water, waste and energy). In particular, the Group has recently won a series of contracts in the very dynamic desalination market and has demonstrated its ability to adapt to the requirements of industrial customers in complex environments, as well as to the social and local specificities of the territories in which it operates. The highlight of this successful year was the implementation of “barrel”, in the Sultanate of Oman, a technological innovation that optimizes desalination performance.

Desalination: a key solution in overcoming resource scarcity in the Middle East:- In a region facing the needs of a growing population, Veolia supports Middle Eastern countries in their economic development and ecological transition, combining its expertise to meet the challenges of water scarcity and of reducing pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.

Veolia’s water desalination solutions are fully in line with these development and resource scarcity management issues in the Middle East. The region’s desalination market is currently growing by an average of 8% per year. In 2020, close to 50 projects will be launched worldwide, two thirds of them in the Persian Gulf, a region that represents 1% of the world’s population and 6% of the world’s water needs. A pioneer on the market, Veolia has built 17% of the world’s desalination capacity there.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

1 The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global E-waste Disposal Market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

2 Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

3 Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

4 The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2016 to 2024 is provided to determine the market potential.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) in these regions, from 2013 to 2024 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

Table of Contents:

1 E-waste Disposal Definition

2 Global E-waste Disposal Market Major Player Share and Market Overview

3 Major Player E-waste Disposal Business Introduction

4 Global E-waste Disposal Market Segmentation (Region Level)

5 Global E-waste Disposal Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

6 Global E-waste Disposal Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

7 Global E-waste Disposal Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

8 E-waste Disposal Market Forecast 2020-2024

TOC continue………………………..

