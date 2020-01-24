Future Outlook of Ocean Freight Forwarding Market to reach 143 Billion by 2023 | International Key Vendors – DHL, Kuehne+Nagel, DB Schenker, DSV, Expeditors, Nippon Express, CEVA Logistics

The Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Market is comprehensively and Insightful information in the report, taking into consideration various factors such as competition, regional growth, segmentation, and Ocean Freight Forwarding Market size by value and volume. This is an excellent research study specially compiled to provide the latest insights into critical aspects of the Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Market 2020-2023.

Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Overview:

The Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Market has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Ocean Freight Forwarding market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.0704698468029 from USD 71 Billion in 2014 to USD 99.8 Billion in 2018, market analysts believe that in the next few years, Ocean Freight Forwarding market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2023, The market size of the Ocean Freight Forwarding will reach USD 143 Billion.

The Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Market is segmented based on Type, End-Use Industry and Region. On the basis of Type, the Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Market is sub-segmented into Full Container Load (FCL), Less-than container load (LCL) and others. On the basis of End-Use Industry, the Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Market is sub-segmented into Agricultural, Automotive, Beverage, Electronic and others.

Global Business News:

DHL (December 23, 2019) – Digitalization and automation will help e-commerce supply chains overcome the profitability challenge, says new DHL white paper – DHL, the world’s leading logistics company, has identified digitalization and automation in the supply chain as an imperative for online retailers looking to grow and compete over the long-term. In its latest white paper, the company, which this year announced an investment of at least USD 2.2 billion in digitalization through 2025, provides new insights on how specific challenges within the e-commerce supply chain can be overcome with the support of new technologies.

“Change at the Speed of the Consumer: How E-Commerce is Accelerating Logistics Innovations” was authored by Professor Lisa Harrington, President and CEO of lharrington group llc. It looks at six principal areas where e-commerce is challenging the supply chains of merchants and logistics companies: customer expectations for a perfect buying experience; consumers’ desire to buy and receive goods ‘anywhere, anytime’; exploding demand for urban delivery; competition for labor and wage inflation; the emergence of new online sales models and unexpected surges in demand; and environmental concerns.

Major Key Players:

1 Kuehne + Nagel

2 DHL Group

3 DB Schenker Logistics

4 GEODIS

5 Panalpina

6 DSV

7 Bolloré Logistics

8 Expeditors

9 Nippon Express

10 CEVA Logistics

11 Pantos Logistics

12 Agility Logistics and More……………….

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

1 North America Country (United States, Canada)

2 South America

3 Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

4 Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

5 Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

In the end, this report covers data and information on capacity and production overview, production, market share analysis, sales overview, supply, sales, and shortage, import, export and consumption as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin of Ocean Freight Forwarding Market.

Major Points in Table of Contents:

Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Report 2019

1 Ocean Freight Forwarding Product Definition

2 Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

2.1 Global Manufacturer Ocean Freight Forwarding Shipments

2.2 Global Manufacturer Ocean Freight Forwarding Business Revenue

2.3 Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Overview

3 Manufacturer Ocean Freight Forwarding Business Introduction

3.1 Kuehne + Nagel Ocean Freight Forwarding Business Introduction

3.2 DHL Group Ocean Freight Forwarding Business Introduction

3.3 DB Schenker Logistics Ocean Freight Forwarding Business Introduction

3.4 GEODIS Ocean Freight Forwarding Business Introduction

3.5 Panalpina Ocean Freight Forwarding Business Introduction

3.6 DSV Ocean Freight Forwarding Business Introduction

