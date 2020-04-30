Game Camera Market Growth Rate 2019 | Prometheus Group, Vista Outdoor, Wildgame Innovations

Global Thin Film Metrology Systems Market: Snapshot

With a rising application scope in the measurement of thin film parameters, such as resistivity, thickness, and stress, the market for thin film metrology systems has been experiencing a noticeable rise across the world. The augmenting demand for miniaturization of semiconductors is likely to add remarkably to the growth of thin film metrology systems market in the years to come.

Thin film metrology technology finds significant usage in the measurement of film thickness due to its accuracy. Opaque films, thick films, and transparent films are the main thin film metrology systems utilized across the world. Opaque films metrology system make use of sound waves to measure film thickness. The time duration between sound induction and echo detection is directly proportional to the thickness of films. In the transparent films metrology system, x-rays at multiple wavelengths and angles are utilized to measure the thickness of films. This metrology system is more popular among consumers due to its low cost and high accuracy.

Spectroscopic reflectometry, profilometry, ellipsometry, and x-ray analysis are the prime technologies utilized in thin film metrology systems, globally. These technologies play an important role in the manufacturing of motherboards, advanced memory chip devices, transistors, and various other complex semiconductor devices. These systems are extensively utilized in these devices to maintain the uniformity of the process during the production.

Global Thin Film Metrology Systems Market: Overview

Thin film metrology system is the measurement of film thickness, accurately and precisely. The thickness of the materials measured range from fractions of nanometer to micrometers. Thin film metrology system also finds application in optical coating, semiconductor devices, and metal composition. This system is also utilized to measure the thin film coated over portable devices such as tablets and phones.

Thin film is deposited over a material in two ways, namely chemical deposition and physical deposition. Profilometry, spectroscopic, ellipsometry, reflectrometry, and X-ray analysis are some of the technologies used to measure the film thickness. According to the report, the global thin film metrology systems market is projected for a healthy growth rate during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.

This report is a comprehensive analysis of the global thin film metrology systems market in its current scenario and based on several factors that are expected to influence the demand, the report presents figurative estimations of the revenue available in the market until 2025. One of the key feature of the report is its section on company profiles wherein several prominent companies currently active in the market are analyzed for their market share, product and services offered, and latest developments.

The thin film metrology systems market can be segmented on the basis of type, end user, and geography. By type, the market can be divided into single layer thin film metrology and multilayer thin film metrology while by end-user, the market can be divided into semiconductor industry, data storage industries, silicon industries, and others,

Global Thin Film Metrology Systems Market: Trends and Prospects

The growing demand for miniaturization and integration of semiconductors is the primary factor driving the global thin film metrology systems market. Miniaturization of IC has been a result of high level integration to add functionalities on a single device, which is anticipated to escalate the demand for thin film metrology systems until 2025. Thin film metrology systems also help in improving the efficiency of semiconductor manufacturing processes, and as the demand for semiconductor devices escalates due to the thriving electronics industry, the thin film metrology systems market will be benefitted.

These systems are also applicable in manufacturing complex semiconductor ICs, which has led to architectures such as 3D and FinFET. This factor will further propell the thin films metrology systems demand. Conversely, demand fluctuation in semiconductor industries is the factor expected to hinder the growth rate during the forecast period.

Global Thin Film Metrology Systems Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the thin film metrology systems market can be segmented into the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world. Currently, North America serves the maximum demand, owing to factors such as surging demand for electronic goods and high purchasing ability of the consumers. However, Asia Pacific, which resides nearly the half of world’s population, is also projected for a healthy growth rate.

KLA-Tencor, Nanometrics, Nova Measuring Instruments, Rudolph Technologies are some of the key players identified by the report in the global thin film metrology systems market. Other prominent vendors are Hitachi High-Technologies, SCREEN Holdings, and Semilab.

