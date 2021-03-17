Game Engines and Development Software Market Recent Trends, In-depth Analysis, Market Size Research Report Forecast To 2027

A game engine is a software framework for games to be created and developed. They are used by developers to produce games. Rise in the video game streaming, and improved bandwidth is the primary factor for driving the growth of game engines and development software market. Rising infrastructure and the integration of the game development is also boosting the growth of the game engine and development software market.

The report aims to provide an overview game engines and development software market with detailed market segmentation by product type, device, end-user, and geography. The global game engines and development software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading game engines and development software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the game engines and development software market.

Some of The Leading Players in Global Market:

1. Amazon Lumberyard

2. Blender

3. Crytek GmbH

4. Epic Games, Inc. (Unreal Engine)

5. Godot

6. Microsoft Corporation

7. RPG Maker (Enterbrain)

8. Unity Technologies

9. YoYo Games Ltd.

10. ZeniMax Media Inc.

Game engines are tools available for game designers to plan out and code a game easily and quickly. It helps to create games for various platforms such as tablets, mobile phones, and computers. 2D and 3D engines are used to develop the different types of games faster and efficient, hence increasing the demand for the game engine and development software market. Hassle-free operation or the ease of operation provided by the software to the developer is further fuel the growth of the market. Additionally, increasing preferences of the PC and mobile gamers is a growing demand for the game engine and development software market. The growing demand for video game streaming and the increasing need for AR and VR is expected to boost the growth of the game engine and development software market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global game engines and development software market is segmented on the basis of product type, device, end-user. On the basis of product type the market is segmented as 2D game engine, 3D game engine. On the basis of device the market is segmented as desktop, laptop and tablet, phone. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as game development company, individuals, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global game engines and development software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The game engines and development software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

