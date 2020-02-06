Global Market
GaN-on-Silicon Technology Market Growth Analysis and Significant Trends Till 2027 | Key Players – Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors, OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH, Panasonic
Premium Market Insights reports titled “GaN-on-Silicon Technology Market” and forecast to 2027 gives a detailed analysis of the market with key company profiles. GaN-on-Silicon Technology market is evaluated based on two segments i.e., by type and application and covers essential statistics and details for current and future market scenarios. The report actively includes informative aspects relating to product developments, launches, and trends, to assist market players, shareholders, and investors in strategic decision making.
The report also puts forward the current and future market scenario derived precisely from a thorough analysis of the markets across five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. The exhaustive PEST analysis is done for each region to assess major external factors which may influence GaN-on-Silicon Technology Market in the coming years.
The market study also includes the key drivers expected to boost the market growth and restraining factors along with future opportunities during the forecast. GaN-on-Silicon Technology Market is likely to showcase symbolic growth opportunities owing to growing demands for Industrial Wax across the globe. The market report highlights top ten companies’ operation strategy in the market through a descriptive SWOT analysis of each company, business overview, products and services, financial statements of last three years, and key developments and product launches by the company in recent years.
The List of companies covered in this Reports are:
1.Infineon Technologies AG
2.NXP Semiconductors
3.OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH
4.Panasonic Corporation
5.Plessey Semiconductors Limited
6.Qorvo, Inc
7.STMicroelectronics
8.Texas Instruments Incorporated
9.Transphorm Inc.
10.Wolfspeed (Cree Inc.)
The insights also cover the production, value, market share, and growth rate of these top manufacturers and investigate the competitive landscapes for a better understanding of the market scenario. The report is intended to help the readers develop a practical and intelligent approach to market dynamics and exploit opportunities accordingly.
Atrial Fibrillation Market data with Current and Future Growth, feasibility and Regional Analysis (2018-2025)
Atrial fibrillation is a heart symptom where the person has an irregular or fast heart rhythm. It raises complications and dangers of chest pain, heart strokes, congestive heart failure, or cardiac discomfort. Some of the typical indications of AF are dizziness, confusion, fainting, or tiredness. There has been promising development in the technological advancement of procedures to treat such condition and are being adopted by the hospitals and clinics.
Demand Scenario
The global atrial fibrillation market was USD 5.16 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 12.47 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 13.43% during the forecast period
Growth by Region
Europe dominates the global market for atrial fibrillation and is likely to continue during the forecast period owing to factors such as rise in the adoption of technologically advanced technologies and advanced healthcare facilities and infrastructure in the region. The devices are often approved in Europe before entering the US market and the increasing number of catheter ablation procedures contributes towards the growth of the market in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period which can be attributable to factors like its huge patient base and population, its increasing need for atrial fibrillation devices owing to better medical infrastructure and high Chinese & Indian healthcare costs.
Drivers vs Constraints
The factors that drive the market are AF cases within the elderly population, preference for catheter ablation, and escalating technological developments. Also various lifestyle illnesses, poor eating habits, and sedentary occupations may also cause a surge in cardiac issues eventually propelling the industry. High cost of treatment, lack of skilled professionals and inclination towards pharmaceutical drugs over AF therapeutics are factors that can hampers the growth of the market.
Industry Trends and Updates
In July 2018, Boston Scientific Corporation acquired Cryterion Medical. It is a privately held company which is developing a single-shot cryoablation platform for the treatment of atrial fibrillation (AF). This addition positions the company as the first to have both cryothermal and radiofrequency (RF) single-shot, balloon-based ablation therapies in its portfolio.
In October, 2017 Boston Scientific Corporation announced to acquire Apama Medical Inc. It is developing the Apama Radiofrequency (RF) Balloon Catheter System for the treatment of atrial fibrillation (AF)
