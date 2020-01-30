GaN Substrate Market Real Time Analysis & Forecast 2019 – 2027

FMI’s report on Global Network Fault Monitoring Tools Economy

The business report highlights trends, restraints, opportunities and the drivers considering 2014-2018 as the historic era and 2017 – 2027 since the stipulated timeframe.

The analysis presents detailed insights about each market player. Prominent players are player 2 player 1, player 3 and player 4.

Key players of network fault monitoring tools are continuously innovating their solutions such as offering support for software-defined environment, cloud monitoring solutions, and more flexible deployment models. Network fault monitoring tools enables IT operations to recognize the performance of application, infrastructure and network components through network instrumentation. These tools also offer insights to the quality of end-user experience. The function of network fault monitoring tool is to monitor network traffic, facilitate outages, and identify optimization opportunities.

Global Network Fault Monitoring Tools Market: Drivers and Challenges

Recently there is a rise in demand for network services among the population who expect better quality services. Growing importance to minimize the negative impacts of faults, rising dependence on software based security solutions in order to address various compliance and insurance requirements, and increasing interest on paper-less administrative operations across various organizations, are the key factors driving the growth in revenue of global network fault monitoring tools market.

Life span of hardware where network fault monitoring tools are deployed is impacted due to heavy amount of strain due to network I/O and disk I/O activities. It is challenging to select the appropriate network fault monitoring tool due to the above factor that impacts the global network fault monitoring tool market negatively.

Global Network Fault Monitoring Tools Market: Segmentation

Global network fault monitoring tools market can be segmented into deployment type, size of enterprise, and regions.

On the basis of deployment type, global network fault monitoring tools market can be segmented into on-premise and hosted.

On the basis of size of enterprise, global network fault monitoring tools market can be segmented into small enterprise, medium enterprise and large enterprise.

Global Network Fault Monitoring Tools Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the geographic region, network fault monitoring tools market is divided into seven key regions: North America, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Western Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. Presently, North America and Europe regions are holding the largest market share for network fault monitoring tools market due to high rate of adoption among the enterprises based in these regions and many large players having their research and innovation centers in these regions. Among all regions, in terms of revenue, Asia Pacific is anticipated as the fastest growing network fault monitoring tools market, owing to the rising security standards and efficiency across various sectors, including manufacturing, hospitality, information technology and education.

Global Network Fault Monitoring Tools Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the key players for network fault monitoring tools market are AppNeta, Viavi Solutions Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., NetScout, ExtraHop Networks, Riverbed Technology, SevOne, LiveAction, HP Enterprises, and SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC., CA Technologies.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Network Fault Monitoring Tools Market Segments Network Fault Monitoring Tools Market Dynamics Network Fault Monitoring Tools Market Size, 2014 – 2016 Network Fault Monitoring Tools Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027 Value Chain Network Fault Monitoring Tools Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges Competition & Companies involved Network Fault Monitoring Tools Market Drivers and Restraints



Regional analysis for Network Fault Monitoring Tools Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe U.K. France Germany Italy France Spain Nordic Countries Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan Australia and New Zealand Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries South Africa North Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

