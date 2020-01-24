Garden Pruning Tools Market Revenue Analysis by 2025

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the Hydrogen Generation Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2015, 2016, and 2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2024 based on revenue (USD Million) and volume (Kilotons). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Hydrogen Generation Market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Hydrogen Generation Market on a global level.

Global Hydrogen Generation Market Overview:

The Global Hydrogen Generation Market has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Hydrogen Generation market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.0436751671471 from 9190.0 million $ in 2014 to 11380.0 million $ in 2019, market analysts believe that in the next few years, Hydrogen Generation market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the Hydrogen Generation will reach 15475.0 million $.

According to the market report analysis, increasing demand for cleaner fuels is a key factor for the growth of the Global Hydrogen Generation Market. The decrease in quality of crudes and growth & development in the transportation sector are others factors responsible for the global market growth in future. Stringent regulations are implemented to avoid desulfurization problems while transportation may boost the Global Hydrogen Generation Market growth. Demand for distillate fuels and resulting development of the hydrogen fuel cell are anticipated to foster the global market growth in the near future.

The Global Hydrogen Generation Market is segmented based on Generation & Delivery Type, Technology, Application, Storage and Region. On the basis of Generation & Delivery Type, the market is classified into Captive and Merchant. Based on the Technology, the market is sub-segmented into Steam methane reforming, Partial oxidation of oil, Coal gasification and Electrolysis of water. Based on the Application, the market is sub-segmented into Petroleum refinery, Ammonia production, Methanol production, Transportation, Power generation and others. On the basis of Storage, the market is classified into On-board storage, Underground storage and Power-to-gas storage.

In terms of the regional analysis, APAC is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2018. The APAC region is considered the most advanced region in terms of technology innovation and infrastructure of fuel cells. With rising demand for fossil fuels in transportation operations and growing need to decarbonize energy end-use, hydrogen is expected to play a major role in the fuel transition of the region. The rising demand from stationary and portable power generation applications is also likely to positively impact the Hydrogen Generation Market during the forecast period.

Major Key Players:

1 Air Liquide

2 Air Products and Chemicals

3 Iwatani

4 Hydrogenics

5 Linde

6 Praxair

7 Messer Group

8 Showa Denko

9 Ally Hi-Tech

10 Alumifuel

11 Caloric Anlagenbau and More……………

Global Business News:

Air Liquide (November 13, 2019) – Air Liquide, DLVA and ENGIE are entering into an ambitious partnership to produce green hydrogen on an industrial scale – Initiated in 2017, “HyGreen Provence” will make it possible to develop and validate the technico-economic conditions for the production of 1,300 GWh of solar electricity, equivalent to the annual residential consumption of about 450,000 people, together with the production of renewable hydrogen on an industrial scale through water electrolysis. The project will be developed in several stages with the first deliverables envisaged by the end of 2021 and a possible final step in 2027. Eventually, several tens of thousands of metric tons of renewable hydrogen could be produced in this way every year to meet a very broad spectrum of uses.

The DLVA urban area, which comprises 25 municipalities and 65,000 inhabitants, has considerable advantageous resources for this project, including one of France’s most favourable levels of sunshine (an average of 1,450 hours per year), substantial land availability and the presence of a salt cavity storage site able to accommodate the large-scale centralised production of renewable hydrogen.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

1 North America Country (United States, Canada)

2 South America

3 Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

4 Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

5 Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

In the end, this report covers data and information on capacity and production overview, production, market share analysis, sales overview, supply, sales, and shortage, import, export and consumption as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin of Hydrogen Generation Market.

Major Points in Table of Contents:

Global Hydrogen Generation Market Report 2019

1 Hydrogen Generation Product Definition

2 Global Hydrogen Generation Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

2.1 Global Manufacturer Hydrogen Generation Shipments

2.2 Global Manufacturer Hydrogen Generation Business Revenue

2.3 Global Hydrogen Generation Market Overview

3 Manufacturer Hydrogen Generation Business Introduction

3.1 Air Liquide S.A. Hydrogen Generation Business Introduction

3.2 Air Products And Chemicals, Inc Hydrogen Generation Business Introduction

3.3 Iwatani Corporation Hydrogen Generation Business Introduction

3.4 Hydrogenics Corporation Hydrogen Generation Business Introduction

3.5 Linde Ag Hydrogen Generation Business Introduction

3.6 Praxair, Inc. Hydrogen Generation Business Introduction

