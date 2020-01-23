Gardening Tools Market 2017 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation And Forecast To 2025

In terms of volume, the global gardening tools market is projected to register 1.6% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 to 2025, according to a recent report by Persistence Market Research (PMR). PMR’s report estimates the global sales of gardening tools to expand from nearly 280,000 ‘000 units in 2017 to surpass 300,000 ‘000 units by 2025-end.

People in developed economies consider home improvement and small maintenance activities as a favorable pastime. For leveraging benefits of changing consumer preferences towards “do it yourself” (DIY) ethics, gardening tool manufacturers are now focusing on the provision of cost-efficient, portable and compact solutions to household users. This trend is witnessing a rapid growth in well urbanized markets as well as in developing economies including Brazil, South Africa, China, and India. This is further expected to pave significant opportunities for growth of the household gardening tools market in the near future.

Europe will Continue to be the Largest Market for Gardening Tools

Europe will continue to be the largest market for gardening tools, with sales pegged to reach nearly 100,000 ‘000 units in 2017. Among real estate agents and city planners of Europe, demand for landscaping in residential as well as commercial areas has witnessed a rise, for providing an aesthetic appeal to these properties. This is expected to drive growth of the market in Europe. In addition, factors such as restoration of native plants to residential landscapes, increasing popularity of houseplants for improvement of air quality and human productivity, and utilization of plants as food source within the residence are further expected to influence the market growth of gardening tools in Europe.

Utilization of artificial turfs and synthetic grass has witnessed a tremendous surge beyond sports field to commercial as well as residential landscaping in Europe, owing to surging emphasis on water conservation. In addition, synthetic grass and sports turfs provide a natural look and aesthetic appeal, and require low maintenance cost, which is further fuelling their adoption. These factors are anticipated to impede growth of the market in Europe.

Increasing DIY Attitude and Availability of Modern-Design Tools to Fuel the Market Growth in North America

In terms of volume, North America is estimated to remain the second-most lucrative market for gardening tools. According to the rules and regulations of the U.S. government, community gardens are considered to be an imperative part of the society, which is expected to favor growth of the gardening tools market in North America. In addition, increasing DIY attitude among North American people, and surging availability of different modern-design tools for various garden sizes are other factors fostering the market growth in North America.

However, increasing consumer preference of power tools over hand tools, which offer easy operation and time saving, is estimated to restrain growth of the gardening tools market in North America.

Pruning Tools will Remain Sought-After among Products in the Market

By product type, pruning tools will remain sought-after in the market, with sales estimated to surpass 100,000 ‘000 units by 2025-end. In addition, shears will remain the top-selling product among pruning tools in the global gardening tools market. In terms of volume, other hand tools segment, which includes hoe, trowel, weeder, rake, and pitchfork, is expected to expand at the second-highest 1.4% CAGR through 2025.

Gardening tools will witness largest adoption for residential use, on the back of increasing demand for indoor plants. Demand for gardening tools in commercial use will remain comparatively lower than residential use during the forecast period.

In terms of volume, retail stores will remain the largest sale channel for gardening tools in the global market. In addition, sales of gardening tools through online and distributors will collectively account for around 200,000 ‘000 units by 2025-end, online sales channel being more lucrative than the distributor sales channel.

