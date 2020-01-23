Connect with us

MARKET REPORT

Gardening Tools Market 2017 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation And Forecast To 2025

Published

1 hour ago

on

In terms of volume, the global gardening tools market is projected to register 1.6% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 to 2025, according to a recent report by Persistence Market Research (PMR). PMR’s report estimates the global sales of gardening tools to expand from nearly 280,000 ‘000 units in 2017 to surpass 300,000 ‘000 units by 2025-end.

People in developed economies consider home improvement and small maintenance activities as a favorable pastime. For leveraging benefits of changing consumer preferences towards “do it yourself” (DIY) ethics, gardening tool manufacturers are now focusing on the provision of cost-efficient, portable and compact solutions to household users. This trend is witnessing a rapid growth in well urbanized markets as well as in developing economies including Brazil, South Africa, China, and India. This is further expected to pave significant opportunities for growth of the household gardening tools market in the near future.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected]  https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/17011

Europe will Continue to be the Largest Market for Gardening Tools

Europe will continue to be the largest market for gardening tools, with sales pegged to reach nearly 100,000 ‘000 units in 2017. Among real estate agents and city planners of Europe, demand for landscaping in residential as well as commercial areas has witnessed a rise, for providing an aesthetic appeal to these properties. This is expected to drive growth of the market in Europe. In addition, factors such as restoration of native plants to residential landscapes, increasing popularity of houseplants for improvement of air quality and human productivity, and utilization of plants as food source within the residence are further expected to influence the market growth of gardening tools in Europe.

Utilization of artificial turfs and synthetic grass has witnessed a tremendous surge beyond sports field to commercial as well as residential landscaping in Europe, owing to surging emphasis on water conservation. In addition, synthetic grass and sports turfs provide a natural look and aesthetic appeal, and require low maintenance cost, which is further fuelling their adoption. These factors are anticipated to impede growth of the market in Europe.

Increasing DIY Attitude and Availability of Modern-Design Tools to Fuel the Market Growth in North America

In terms of volume, North America is estimated to remain the second-most lucrative market for gardening tools. According to the rules and regulations of the U.S. government, community gardens are considered to be an imperative part of the society, which is expected to favor growth of the gardening tools market in North America. In addition, increasing DIY attitude among North American people, and surging availability of different modern-design tools for various garden sizes are other factors fostering the market growth in North America.

However, increasing consumer preference of power tools over hand tools, which offer easy operation and time saving, is estimated to restrain growth of the gardening tools market in North America.

Pruning Tools will Remain Sought-After among Products in the Market

By product type, pruning tools will remain sought-after in the market, with sales estimated to surpass 100,000 ‘000 units by 2025-end. In addition, shears will remain the top-selling product among pruning tools in the global gardening tools market. In terms of volume, other hand tools segment, which includes hoe, trowel, weeder, rake, and pitchfork, is expected to expand at the second-highest 1.4% CAGR through 2025.

Gardening tools will witness largest adoption for residential use, on the back of increasing demand for indoor plants. Demand for gardening tools in commercial use will remain comparatively lower than residential use during the forecast period.

In terms of volume, retail stores will remain the largest sale channel for gardening tools in the global market. In addition, sales of gardening tools through online and distributors will collectively account for around 200,000 ‘000 units by 2025-end, online sales channel being more lucrative than the distributor sales channel.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/17011

Key market players identified in PMR’s report include

  • tanley Black & Decker, Inc.-
  • Fiskars Group
  • Q.E.P. Co., Inc.
  • Husqvarna Group
  • FELCO S.A.
  • The Ames Companies, Inc.
  • ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG
  • CobraHead LLC
  • Estwing Manufacturing Company
  • Seymour Midwest
  • Lasher Tools
  • Zenport Industries
  • Bully Tools, Inc.
  • Corporación Patricio Echeverria
  • Ray Padula Holdings, LLC
  • Radius Garden
  • Joseph Bentley Traditional Garden Tools
  • Garden Tool Company

[email protected]

Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

Cyber Security Software Market Forecast to 2025- DXC Technology Company, Control Risks Group Holdings, Happiest Minds, EY and more

Published

1 min ago

on

January 23, 2020

By

“Global Cyber Security Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” the new research report adds in ReportsandMarkets.com research reports database. This Research Report spread across 107 Pages, with summarizing Top companies and supports with tables and figures.

This comprehensive Cyber Security Software Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

New vendors in the market are facing tough competition from established international vendors as they struggle with technological innovations, reliability and quality issues. The report will answer questions about the current market developments and the scope of competition, opportunity cost and more.

About Cyber Security Software Market

This report studies the Cyber Security Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Cyber Security Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Summary:

The Cyber Security Software market is a comprehensive report which offers a meticulous overview of the market share, size, trends, demand, product analysis, application analysis, regional outlook, competitive strategies, forecasts, and strategies impacting the Cyber Security Software Industry. The report includes a detailed analysis of the market competitive landscape, with the help of detailed business profiles, SWOT analysis, project feasibility analysis, and several other details about the key companies operating in the market.

This report studies the Cyber Security Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Cyber Security Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

CLICK HERE TO REQUEST A SAMPLE COPY

Cyber Security Software Market in its database, which provides an expert and in-depth analysis of key business trends and future market development prospects, key drivers and restraints, profiles of major market players, segmentation and forecasting. A Cyber Security Software Market provides an extensive view of size; trends and shape have been developed in this report to identify factors that will exhibit a significant impact in boosting the sales of Cyber Security Software Market in the near future.

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products, etc.): DXC Technology Company, Control Risks Group Holdings, Happiest Minds, EY, Mimecast, DXC Technology Company, Lockheed Martin, Sophos, Symantec, Sera-Brynn, Clearwater Compliance, IBM Security, Cisco, Raytheon Cyber, BAE Systems, Digital Defense, Rapid7

Scope and Segmentation of the Report                                                                

The segment analysis is one of the significant sections of this report. Our expert analyst has categorized the market into product type, application/end-user, and geography. All the segments are analyzed based on their market share, growth rate, and growth potential. In the geographical classification, the report highlights the regional markets having high growth potential. This thorough evaluation of the segments would help the players to focus on revenue-generating areas of the Vertical Farming market.

Regional Analysis

Our analysts are experts in covering all types of geographical markets from developing to mature ones. You can expect a comprehensive research analysis of key regional and country-level markets such as Europe, North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. With accurate statistical patterns and regional classification, our domain experts provide you one of the most detailed and easily understandable regional analyses of the Cyber Security Software market.

Competitive Landscape:

The research report also studied the key players operating in the Cyber Security Software market. It has evaluated and explained the research & development stages of these companies, their financial performances, and their expansion plans for the coming years. Moreover, the research report also includes the list of planned initiatives that clearly explain the accomplishments of the companies in the recent past.

Research Methodology

The research methodology of the market is based on both primary as well as secondary research data sources. It compels different factors affecting the Cyber Security Software industry such as historical data and market trends, different policies of the government, market environment, market risk factors, market restraints, technological advancements, forthcoming innovations, and obstacles in the industry.

The content of the study subjects includes a total of 8 chapters:

  • Chapter 1, describe the Cyber Security Software market report’s – executive summary, market definition, and market scope. Moreover, the report helps in picking up the crucial information about the said market.
  • Chapter 2, defines the Research Methodology including primary research, assumptions & exclusions, and secondary data sources. The report follows the simultaneous top-down and bottom approach to provide you the accurate market sizing.
  • Chapter 3, explains the report segmentation & scope, key market trends (drivers, restraints, and opportunities), along with Porter’s five forces analysis and market share analysis
  • Chapter 4: It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future of the Cyber Security Software Market. It provides strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations.
  • Chapters 5, and 6 to segment the sales by type and application/end-user, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application/end-user, from 2018 to 2020. Our team of Analysts and experts dedicatedly put their effort to provide you the best possible and accurate segmentation data and analysis.
  • Chapter 7, describes the regional segmentation based on the country level for the forecast period 2018 – 2025. The research report not only provides the market data of the five geographies but also provide the qualitative as well we qualitative information on country level bifurcation.
  • Chapter 8, to profile the top manufacturers of Cyber Security Software, with price, sales, revenue and market share of Cyber Security Software in 2018, 2019, and 2020. Players are expected to sign acquisition and collaboration deals to expand their products and services portfolio. Such strategic agreements could help them to improve their client base in other countries and gain a competitive advantage

…………………………………………………………continue

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Cyber Security Software Market Key players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

CLICK HERE TO KNOW MORE

About Us:

Market research is the new buzzword in the market, which helps in understanding the market potential of any product in the market. This helps in understanding the market players and the growth forecast of the products and so the company. This is where market research companies come into the picture. Reports And Markets is not just another company in this domain but is a part of a veteran group called Algoro Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. It offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for a wide range of sectors both for the government and private agencies all across the world.

Contact Us:

Sanjay Jain

Manager – Partner Relations & International Marketing

www.reportsandmarkets.com

[email protected]

Ph: +1-352-353-0818 (US)

[email protected]

Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)

Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

Duct Tapes Market with Big Boom in Forthcoming Year with Profiling Key Players ADH Tape, Duck Tape, Shurtape

Published

1 min ago

on

January 23, 2020

By

The “Global Duct Tapes Market” is growing at an exciting pace driven by changing dynamics and risk ecosystem, a study of which forms the crux of the report. The study on the global Duct Tapes market takes a closer look at several regional trends and the emerging regulatory landscape to assess its prospects. The critical assessment of the numerous growth factors and breaks in the global Duct Tapes market offered in the analyses helps in assessing the lucrativeness of its key segments.

Download Free PDF Brochure for Latest Research Study of Duct Tapes Market:: https://www.globalmarketers.biz/report/chemicals-and-materials/global-duct-tapes-industry-market-research-report/7255 #request_sample

This Report Covers Leading Companies Associated in Worldwide Market:

ProTapes＆Specialties
3M
KNY INDUSTRY
Swabs Tapes India Private Limited
Ningbo Teagol Adhesive Industy
Canadian Technical Tape
Jiangyin Meiyuan Industries Corporation
ADH Tape
Duck Tape
Shurtape

Summary of Market: The global Duct Tapes market is valued at xx million US$ in 2019 is expected to touch xx million US$ by the close of 2026, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026.

The report emphases on Duct Tapes Market volume and value at Global Level, Regional Level And Company Level. From a global standpoint, this report embodies overall market size by studying historical data and future outlook.

The report is bifurcated into product type, applications, and regions worldwide. The above areas are further bifurcated into country-level data statistics for the below countries.

The key regions and countries covered in this report are: Region

Please note, the regional and country level data can be altered and provided as per client’s custom requirements.

Global Duct Tapes Market Segmentation, By Product Type:

PVC
Fabric-based

Global Duct Tapes Market Segmentation, By Application:
Ductwork
Spaceflight
Military Usage
Others

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.globalmarketers.biz/report/chemicals-and-materials/global-duct-tapes-industry-market-research-report/7255 #inquiry_before_buying

Research objectives:

• To study and estimate the market size of Duct Tapes , in terms of value.

• To find development and challenges for the global market.

• To observe worthwhile expansions including expansions, new services presents in worldwide industry.

• To classify and assess the side view of important companies of Global Duct Tapes industry.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

• How is the Duct Tapes market expected to Grow In Terms Of Value during the study period?

• What are the Competition Developments and Trends in the Duct Tapes market?

• What are the core Macro-Economic and Industry Factors impacting the growth of the Duct Tapes market?

• What are the Key Challenges, Opportunities, and Improvements faced by market players in the global Duct Tapes market?

Table of Content

1 Report Outline

1.1 Research Opportunity

1.2 Major Industrialists

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Evolution Trends

2.1 Production and Volume Analysis

2.1.1 Global Duct Tapes Production Value 2015-539

2.1.2 Global Duct Tapes Production 2015-2026.

2.1.3 Global Duct Tapes Capacity 2015-2026.

2.1.4 Global Duct Tapes Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Major Producers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2020-2026.

2.2.1 Global Duct Tapes Market Size CAGR of Major Regions

2.2.2 Global Duct Tapes Market Share of Major Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Operators

3 Market Share by Industrialists

3.1 Capacity and Production by Industrialists

3.1.1 Global,Duct Tapes Capacity by Industrialists

3.1.2 Global Duct Tapes Production by Industrialists

3.2 Revenue by Industrialists

3.2.1. Duct Tapes Revenue by Industrialists (2015-2020)

3.2.2. Duct Tapes Revenue Share by Industrialists (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Duct Tapes Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3. Duct Tapes Price by Industrialists

3.4 Major Industrialists of Duct Tapes Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Major Industrialists Enter into Duct Tapes Market

3.6 Major Industrialists Duct Tapes Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Dimensions by Type

4.1 Production and Production Rate for Each Type

4.2 Global Duct Tapes Production Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Duct Tapes Production Value Market Share by Type

4.4. Duct Tapes Ex-factory Price by Type

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Duct Tapes Consumption by Application

6 Production by Regions

6.1 Global Duct Tapes Production (History Data) by Regions 2015-2020.

6.2 Global Duct Tapes Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America – Production Growth Rate 2015-2020.

6.3.2 North America – Production Value Growth Rate 2015-2020.

6.3.3 Major Players in North America

6.3.4 North America – Import & Export

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe – Production Growth Rate 2015-2020.

6.4.2 Europe – Production Value Growth Rate 2015-2020.

6.4.3 Major Players in Europe

6.4.4 Europe – Import & Export

6.5 China

6.5.1 China – Production Growth Rate 2015-2020.

6.5.2 China – Production Value Growth Rate 2015-2020.

6.5.3 Major Players in China

6.5.4 China – Import & Export

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan – Production Growth Rate 2015-2020.

6.6.2 Japan – Production Value Growth Rate 2015-2020.

6.6.3 Major Players in Japan

6.6.4 Japan – Import & Export

7. Duct Tapes Consumption by Regions

7.1 Global Duct Tapes Consumption (History Data) by Regions

7.2 North America

7.2.1 North America – Consumption by Type

7.2.2 North America – Consumption by Application

7.2.3 North America – Consumption by Countries

7.2.4 United States

7.2.5 Canada

7.2.6 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Europe – Consumption by Type

7.3.2 Europe – Consumption by Application

7.3.3 Europe – Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 Germany

7.3.5 France

7.3.6 UK

7.3.7 Italy

7.3.8 Russia

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Asia Pacific – Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Asia Pacific – Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Asia Pacific – Consumption by Regions

7.4.4 China

7.4.5 Japan

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 India

7.4.8 Australia

7.4.9 Indonesia

7.4.10 Thailand

7.4.11 Malaysia

7.4.12 Philippines

7.4.13 Vietnam

7.5 Central & South America

7.5.1 Central & South America – Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Central & South America – Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Central & South America – Consumption by Countries

7.5.4 Brazil

7.6 Middle East and Africa

7.6.1 Middle East and Africa – Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Middle East and Africa – Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America – Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 GCC Countries

7.6.5 Egypt

7.6.6 South Africa

8. Company Profiles

To be continued……

Browse Detailed Table Of Content: https://www.globalmarketers.biz/report/chemicals-and-materials/global-duct-tapes-industry-market-research-report/7255 #table_of_contents

Customization Service of the Report:,

Global Marketers.biz provides customization of reports as per your prerequisite. Contact our sales team, who will assure you to get a report that suits your requirements. Please get in touch with our sales squad ([email protected]).

(*Fill the form and our sales representative will get back to you for assistance)

[email protected]

Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)

Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

Urea Industry 2025 Market Outlook, Size, Share, Growth, Demand and Manufacturers Analysis Research Report

Published

1 min ago

on

January 23, 2020

By

Urea Market report provides a complete and in-depth analysis of the industry. This is a detailed study which elucidates the upcoming factors, opportunities, and threats to the industry. The report further focuses on the top players of Urea market, the wide range of applications, product types, etc. The enhancement and growth of the market during the period of 2020-2025 are presented in this report.

Request to View Sample Copy of the Report https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/1464332

Global Urea Market: Regional Analysis

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Urea market in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, production, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2015 to 2025. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

Analysis of Urea Market Key Manufacturers: QAFCO, Yara, KOCH, SABIC, OCI, CF Industries, Nutrien, EuroChem, Group DF, Nutrien, Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry, CNPC, Rui Xing Group, Luxi Chemical Group, Huajin Chemical Industries, Hualu-hengsheng, Sichuan Lutianhua, Lanhua Sci-tech etc

Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/1464332

Product Analysis:               

This report provides a detailed study of given products. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of Key Trends & advanced technologies. The Global Urea (Thousands Units) and Revenue (Million USD) Market Split by:

No. of Pages: 119                                                                                                    

Market Segment by Type              

  • Granular urea
  • Small particles of urea

Market Segment by Application

  • Agriculture
  • Industry
  • Others

Global Urea Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

Order a copy of Global Urea Market Report- https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/1464332

The information available in the Urea Market report is segmented for proper understanding. The Table of contents contains Market outline, characteristics, segmentation analysis, sizing, customer landscape and regional landscape. For further improving the understand ability various exhibits (Tabular Data and Pie Charts) has also been used in the Urea report.

Major Points from Table of Contents:  

1 Urea Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production Capacity by Region

4 Global Urea Consumption by Regions

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Urea Market Analysis by Application

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Urea Business

8 Urea Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2025)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

Customization Service of the Report:

Orian Research provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

About Us                                                                                      

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ Industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.

Contact Us                                                                                                         
Ruwin Mendez

Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations
Orian Research Consultants
US: +1 (415) 830-3727 | UK: +44 020 8144-71-27
Email: [email protected]     

Website: http://www.orianresearch.com/

[email protected]

Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)

Continue Reading

Support Fusion Science Academy

If you enjoy our reporting, please consider a small donation via PayPal to [email protected] - even a small amount of $5 or $10 will help out significantly with our hosting costs. You can also share our articles on Facebook, Reddit and Twitter. Also make sure to sign up to our newsletter to get notified whenever we publish a new article.
MARKET REPORT1 min ago

Global Fruit Spreads Industry 2020 | Market Size, Trends, Regional Outlook, Manufactures, Opportunities, Demands and Forecast Report
MARKET REPORT1 min ago

Dystonia Drug Market Update With Top Key Players:-Novartis,Shineway,Aspen Pharma,Merck,CSPC,Harbin Pharmaceutical Group,Sanofi
MARKET REPORT1 min ago

Global Electric Heater Market Financial Analysis Research Report 2020 – NIBE, OMEGA, Watlow
MARKET REPORT1 min ago

Cyber Security Software Market Forecast to 2025- DXC Technology Company, Control Risks Group Holdings, Happiest Minds, EY and more
MARKET REPORT1 min ago

Duct Tapes Market with Big Boom in Forthcoming Year with Profiling Key Players ADH Tape, Duck Tape, Shurtape
MARKET REPORT1 min ago

Urea Industry 2025 Market Outlook, Size, Share, Growth, Demand and Manufacturers Analysis Research Report
MARKET REPORT1 min ago

Curved Led TVs Market 2020-2024 with Major Key Player: Samsung Electronics, Lg Electronics, Sony, Panasonic, Sharp, Toshiba, Hisense, Tcl, Skyworth, Xiaomi, Haier & more
MARKET REPORT1 min ago

Household Dishwashers Market showing footprints for Strong Annual Sales With Top Key Players-Amica,Siemens,Arcelik,Bosch,Midea,Viking Range,Haier,Rinnai,Panasonic
MARKET REPORT1 min ago

Ready To Eat Snacks Market Key Drive And Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2025
MARKET REPORT1 min ago

Plate-Fin Heat Exchanger Market Economic Impact Exhibiting Ravishing Growth in Globally to 2026 with Top Key Players: Zhongtai Cryogenic, Yushun, Hangyang, Donghwa Entec

Trending