Garlic Extract Market Trends Analysis s 2018 – 2026

Market Segmentation:

Garlic extract market is segmented on the basis of applications as:

Pharmaceutical market

Food market Culinary market Dairy market Bakery market Spices, seasoning and condiment market Sausage market

Cosmetics market

Garlic extract contains a compound known as allicin, which has potent medicinal properties. Apart from this Garlic extract has anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties, thereby increasing the pharmaceutical market for Garlic extract.

Moreover, Garlic extract market is also segmented on the basis of product form as

Powder

Paste

Oil

Granulated

Furthermore, Garlic extract market is also segmented on the basis of distribution channel as

Supermarket/hypermarket

Speciality stores

Online sales

Retail stores

Garlic Extract Market Regional Overview:

Garlic extract has traditionally been produced and used in China for centuries and it has been a common ingredient in Mediterranean. Garlic extract is an important component for several dishes of many regions, which includes South Asia, eastern Asia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, southern Europe, northern Africa, and parts of Central and South America. In the north-American region the U.S.A. is prominent consumer for Garlic extract. The U.K. and the Netherlands are the major consumers for garlic extracts in Western Europe. The market for garlic extract is expected to show considerably high growth rate in North American and European region, as recently there has been an increase in popularity for garlic flavor in these regions. In Asia-Pacific region India and China are major consumers for Garlic extract.

Garlic Extract Market Drivers:

Garlic extract has a unique pungent and spicy flavor which promotes its usage as condiment and seasoning agent around the globe. Garlic extract is a key flavoring agent for fast foods such as pizza, noodles, garlic bread etc., and there has been an increase the demand for fast food globally, thereby increasing the market for Garlic extract.

Garlic extract has anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties which is promoting its use among athletes for Jock itch or athlete's foot, which is caused by ring worm. Garlic extract is used in shampoo and other cosmetic products for the same reason.

Garlic Extract Market Restraints:

Garlic extract causes bad breathe, and body odor which decreases its popularity among the consumers and this significantly restrains the market growth for garlic extract. Apart from this garlic extract is known to instigate allergies in a lot of people and it is also reported to cause burns when applied topically over the skin resulting in hindrance for garlic extract market growth.

Garlic Extract Market Key Players:

Some of the key players of garlic extract market are Now Foods, McCormick, Mars, Incorporated, Woolworths Limited, Nilon's, Dabur, and others.

