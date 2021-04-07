Gas Turbine Services Market Grow at a CAGR of 3.8% During the Forecast Period 2020- 2025: General Electric, Ansaldo Energia, Wood Group, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, MTU Aero Engines

Global Gas Turbine Services Market 2020 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2025

The global Gas Turbine Services market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 3.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 21450 million by 2025, from USD 18460 million in 2019.

The Gas Turbine Services market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: General Electric, Ansaldo Energia, Wood Group, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, MTU Aero Engines, Siemens, MAN Diesel & Turbo, Solar Turbines, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Sulzer, MJB International, Proenergy Services, etc.

A gas turbine, also called a combustion turbine, is a type of internal combustion engine. It has an upstream rotating compressor coupled to a downstream turbine, and a combustion chamber or area, called a combustor, in between.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Heavy Duty Services

Aero-Derivative Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Table of Content:

1 Gas Turbine Services Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

2.1 General Electric

2.1.1 General Electric Details

2.1.2 General Electric Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 General Electric SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 General Electric Product and Services

2.1.5 General Electric Gas Turbine Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Ansaldo Energia

2.2.1 Ansaldo Energia Details

2.2.2 Ansaldo Energia Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Ansaldo Energia SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Ansaldo Energia Product and Services

2.2.5 Ansaldo Energia Gas Turbine Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Wood Group

2.3.1 Wood Group Details

2.3.2 Wood Group Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Wood Group SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Wood Group Product and Services

2.3.5 Wood Group Gas Turbine Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

3 Market Competition, by Players

4 Market Size by Regions

5 North America Gas Turbine Services Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Gas Turbine Services Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Gas Turbine Services Revenue by Countries

8 South America Gas Turbine Services Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Gas Turbine Services by Countries

10 Market Size Segment by Type

11 Global Gas Turbine Services Market Segment by Application

12 Global Gas Turbine Services Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

