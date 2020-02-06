Global Market
Gaskets And Seals Market : Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events Over 2018-2025
TMR delivers key insights on the global gaskets and seals market in its latest report titled ‘Gaskets and Seals Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Sales and Forecast By 2025.’ The long-term outlook on the global gaskets and seals market remains positive, with market value expected to increase at a CAGR of XX during the forecast period 2026. Among product types, the spiral wound gasket is expected to expand at a significant CAGR in terms of value over the forecast period. Among applications, the machinery segment is anticipated to witness higher CAGR in terms of value over the forecast period. Global sales of gaskets and seals is estimated to be valued at US$ XX Mn by the end of 2018, witnessing a Y-o-Y growth of XX over the year 2015. Asia Pacific is estimated to account for a value share of XX in the global gaskets and seals market by 2018 end and it is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period
Gaskets and seals have become an integrated component in various applicationssuch as, automotive, machinery, aerospace etc.In order to improve the efficiency of various engineering equipment i.e. to prevent leakage of fluids and gases, etc. gasket and seals are used across different end-use industries.The stringent regulations to minimize leakage and fugitive emissionsfrom various industrial equipment and machines are expected to play a key role in the market dynamics of gasket and seals. Environmental agencies such as, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), European Environmental Agency, etc. are involved in the development of standards to control the amount of leaks from industrial equipment, which in turn, is expected to drive the demand for gasket and seals throughout the world.
However, the gaskets and seals market is expected to face certain challenges. Improvisation in equipment/machine design due to the growing need for compact, efficient and high-performance process systems has led to the requirement for highly customized gasket and seals. The alteration in shape, size or design also require the change in the material of construction used for manufacturing gasket and seals.To ensure the long life and high-end—physical, chemical and mechanical properties in particular gasket and seals to perform and withstand operating conditions in different applications, selection of the correct combination of materials remains as a critical challenge in the product’s success.
Segmentation analysis
- On the basis of product type, the spiral wound gasket segment is anticipated to continue to dominate the market in terms of value over the forecast period. Seals used for dynamic surfaces such as, mechanical seals, piston seals, pump seals etc. are anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period
- On the basis of application, the machinery segment is expected to represent its dominance throughout the forecast period. The segment is anticipated to hold XX market value share by the end of 2025.
- The automotive application segment is anticipated to witness robust growth in terms of value over the forecast period. The segment is estimated to create total incremental $ opportunity of US$ XX Mn between 2018 and 2025. This is attributed to the growing use of gaskets and seals for various application including body seals, engine gaskets (cylinder head), exhaust manifold, etc.
- On the basis of sales channel, OEMis expected to be the most attractive segmentin terms of CAGR and market share. Aftermarket segment is anticipated to hold relatively low market share through 2025.
Regional analysis
APEJ is estimated to account for XX value share in the global gaskets and seals market by the end of 2016. The APEJ gaskets and seals market is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. The strong regional growth is due to the high demand for gaskets and seals in various end use applications such as automotive, machinery, electrical and electronics, etc. China is expected to hold dominant revenue share in the APEJ gaskets and seals market over the forecast period. North America and Western Europe are also anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR, accounting for a collective share of XX by the end of 2025.
Vendor insights
The report highlights some of the key companies operating in the global gaskets and seals market including, Freudenberg & Co. KG, SKF AB, Parker Hannifin Corp., Smiths Group Inc.(John Crane), Federal-Mogul Holdings Corproration, Elringklinger AB, Trelleborg AB, Dana Incorporated, Banco Products(I)Ltd, Hennings Automotive Holdings Inc.
Power Transformer Remote Monitoring And Diagnostic Market Report 2019 Global Industry Statistics & Regional Outlook to 2028
Collectively, more than 70% of the energy demand was driven by China, United States and India in 2018.
CRIFAX added a new market research report on ‘Global Power Transformer Remote Monitoring And Diagnostic Market, 2019-2028’ to its database of market research collaterals consisting of overall market scenario with prevalent and future growth prospects, among other growth strategies used by key players to stay ahead of the game. Additionally, recent trends, mergers and acquisitions, region-wise growth analysis along with challenges that are affecting the growth of the market are also stated in the report.
On the back of growing population and economic development around the world combined with rising energy demand among residential, commercial and public services, and transport sector, the global Power Transformer Remote Monitoring And Diagnostic Market is estimated to witness exuberant growth over the forecast period, i.e., 2019-2028. According to IEA (International Energy Agency), the worldwide energy demand grew by 4% (900TWh) in 2018. In the same year, the estimation of total electricity production across the globe was attained through coal and natural gas, with coal contributing to 25.6% and natural gas with 27.9% of the total production. Additionally, there is a rising demand for clean, sustainable and eco-friendly energy generation due to increased concerns pertaining to rise in CO2 emissions from energy generation.
Driven by these concerns, many government bodies introduced strict policies and regulations in order to reduce carbon emissions and their adverse impact on the environment. These are some of the notable factors that are contributing to the growth of the Global Power Transformer Remote Monitoring And Diagnostic Market .
Moreover, the growing awareness related to climate change and environment degradation is encouraging many manufacturers to implement sustainable energy strategies and invest highly in environment friendly power generation technologies, which is further estimated to promote sustainable development among various nations across the globe. With renewables comprising of almost 45% of the electricity production growth around the world, IEA estimated an accelerated growth of 7% (almost 450TWh) in energy generation from renewables in 2018 as compared to an annual average growth of 6% since 2010. During the time period of 2017-18, around 40% of the growth in renewable electricity production in China, 26% in Europe, 7% in the United States, 6% in India and 21% of the growth was recorded in Rest of the world. The rising number of initiatives to achieve cleaner energy goals is estimated to positively impact the growth of the global Power Transformer Remote Monitoring And Diagnostic Market throughout the forecast period.
To provide better understanding of internal and external marketing factors, the multi-dimensional analytical tools such as SWOT and PESTEL analysis have been implemented in the global Power Transformer Remote Monitoring And Diagnostic Market report. Moreover, the report consists of market segmentation, CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate), BPS analysis, Y-o-Y growth (%), Porter’s five force model, absolute $ opportunity and anticipated cost structure of the market.
Shunt Reactor Market 2019-2028 Scope, Rising Demand, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities
The average rate of growth of energy consumption had almost doubled since 2010 and grew by 2.3% in 2018.
CRIFAX added a report on ‘Global Shunt Reactor Market, 2019-2028’ to its database of market research collaterals consisting of overall market scenario with prevalent and future growth prospects, among other growth strategies used by key players to stay ahead of the game. Additionally, recent trends, mergers and acquisitions, region-wise growth analysis along with challenges that are affecting the growth of the market are also stated in the report.
The global Shunt Reactor Market is estimated to observe significant growth, owing to several factors affecting the demand for energy from various sectors that include residential, commercial and public services and transport sector, apart from growing population, rapid growth in industrial and residential sectors, increase in demand for heating and cooling from among the global population, due to changes in climate conditions that is driving the growth of the market over the forecast period (2019-2028). International Energy Agency (IEA) has mentioned in its report that global demand for energy has risen by 4% (900 TWh).
Several sectors have witnessed high levels of energy consumption globally, with the industrial segment consuming the highest of about 8945 TWh in the year 2017 as compared to 8699 TWh of energy consumed in 2016. Moreover, International Energy Agency (IEA) had also mentioned in its report that in 2018, the average growth rate of energy consumption had almost doubled since 2010 and grew by 2.3% in 2018. Additionally, CO2 emission levels arising from production of energy had recorded an increase of 1.7% reaching about 33 Gigatonnes. Many governments across the world have introduced stringent policies and regulations for reducing carbon emissions that is destroying the environment.
Nations such as China, India and United States are creating a huge demand for energy globally, with at least 70% of total energy demand coming from these nations. Moreover, the awareness on climate change has been increasing which is encouraging many manufacturers to implement sustainable energy strategies to prevent further environment degradation. In 2018, United States of America had recorded the highest demand for oil and gas across the world. High levels of power consumption was reported by China and United States of America which was about 5537 TWh and 3738 TWh of power consumed respectively in 2017. On the other hand, electricity contribution stood at 37.2% from non-OECD countries such as China, India, Russia and Brazil, with China generating 46.7% which is the highest share of power consumed among these nations. These factors are predicted to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.
To provide better understanding of internal and external marketing factors, the multi-dimensional analytical tools such as SWOT and PESTEL analysis have been implemented in the global Shunt Reactor Market report. Moreover, the report consists of market segmentation, CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate), BPS analysis, Y-o-Y growth (%), Porter’s five force model, absolute $ opportunity and anticipated cost structure of the market.
Global RAID Card Market Report 2020 -2026 Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast
KandJ Market Research reports titled “Global RAID Card Market CAGR, Share and Growth Rate, and Forecast (2020-2026) of the Industry Major Players” helps the readers to maximize their profits and business making ventures by gaining complete insights of RAID Card Industry. The newest developments and growth opportunities in RAID Card market are covered. Development trends, revenue analysis, Global RAID Card market share and market dynamics are accessible to enhance the business.
“Global RAID Card Market Analysis 2020 with Top Companies, Production, Consumption,Price and Growth Rate” Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast” the new research report adds in the kandjmarketresearch.com research reports database. This Research Report spread across 116 Pages, with briefing Top companies and detailed with tables and figures.
This report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global RAID Card market. It also includes discussion on historical trends, current market status, competitive landscape, growth opportunities and challenges which are backed by factful feedbacks. The report extensively provides quantitative analysis of the industry from 2014-2026, by Region, Type, Application. Consumption assessment by application, production by type in different regions.
The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the Industrial RAID Card market. Leading players of the RAID Card Market profiled in the report include:
- Adaptec
- Areca
- LSl
- Intel
- 3Ware
- Lenovo
- Many more…
Product Type of RAID Card market such as: Nested RAID levels, Standard RAID levels.
Applications of RAID Card market such as: Personal Use, Enterprise Use, Other.
The report starts with an introduction, definition, objectives, and Global RAID Card market scope. The industry size is projected based on market value, revenue, concentration ratio and RAID Card growth rate. The report covers major industry trends, drivers, threats which will depict the market growth during the forecast period.
Market segment by Region/Country including:
- China
- USA
- Europe
- Japan
- Korea
- India
- Southeast Asia
- South America.
A complete market strategies are explained in this research report which is segmented into by product type, end users, applications, etc. Forecast industrial statistics will roll on the way to predict the futuristic industry growth opportunities. The related facts and market numbers are presented which are gathered from regulatory authorities. Dominating factors influencing the growth of dominant market players and their position is analyzed in this report.
Report Summary:
- In the first section, the report presents industry overview, definition, and scope.
- The second part clear about the RAID Card industry bifurcation by Type, Application and Geographical regions.
- The major market players of Industry and their market share, revenue analysis, sales margin, etc. are presented in this in depth analysis.
- The Import-Export policy, capitals utilized, study of raw materials, demand and supply of the products is offered for the better understanding of new competitors and their market position is clarified.
- The Strength, Weakness, Opportunity & Threats are examined in such a manner that it will be helpful for future decision making procedures.
- The researcher analysis is surveyed along with the 5-year forecast scope of the report for this industry.
- All these will lead to successful & profitable business plans and informed moves.
