Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES) Market Outline 2020-2026 Industry Analysis by Major Manufacturers: Medtronic, IntraPace, ReShape Lifesciences, Changzhou Ruishen Medical Equipment

Gastric electrical stimulation (GES) uses a device implanted in the abdomen to send mild electrical pulses to the nerves and smooth muscle of the lower stomach. This helps decrease nausea and vomiting in some patients with gastroparesis.

The Global Gastric Electric Stimulators Market is estimated to increasing cases of gastroparesis, diabetes and obesity related gastroparesis are stimulating the market growth. However, high cost of the procedure may restrain the market growth in the forecast period.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as growth rate, manufacturing processes, economic growth are analyzed. This research report also states import/export data, industry supply and consumption figures as well as cost structure, price, industry revenue (Million USD) and gross margin Gastric Electric Stimulators by regions like North America, Europe, Japan, China and other countries (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa etc.).

The Key Players profiled in the market include:-

Medtronic Plc.

IntraPace Inc.

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc.

Changzhou Ruishen Medical Equipment Co., Ltd

Others

Global Gastric Electric Stimulators Industry is spread across 121 pages, profiling 10 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

On the basis of product type, the market is split into:

High Frequency GES Devices

Low Frequency GES Devices

On the basis of indication, the market is split into:

Gastroparesis

Obesity

Refractory Nausea

Others

On the basis of end users, the market is split into:

Hospitals & Clinics

Outpatients Centers

Other End Users

The Global Gastric Electric Stimulators Industry is primarily segmented based on different product type, indication, end users and region. On the basis product type, market is segmented into high frequency GES devices and low frequency GES devices. On the basis indication, market is segmented into gastroparesis, obesity, refractory nausea, others. On the basis of end users, market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, outpatient’s centers and other end users. On the basis of regions, market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

