Gastritis Market Research Report by Regional Analysis – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa 2016 – 2024

Indispensable Insights Related to the Gastritis Market Included in the Report:

Estimated output of the Gastritis market in 2019

Growth factors and restraints likely to influence the dynamics of the Gastritis market

Growth prospects of the Gastritis market in various regions

Parameters expected to shape the growth of the Gastritis market

Company profiles of established players in the Gastritis market

An in-depth evaluation of the growth prospects and market scenario in each region is enclosed in the report backed by informative and relevant list of figures, tables, and graphs.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Based on diagnosis, the gastritis market can be segmented as follows:

pyroli test: This test is used to determine the presence of bacterium H. pyroli

Blood test: Red blood cell count is checked to determine whether an individual has anemia or not

Endoscopy: A thin with a tiny camera (endoscope) is inserted into one’s stomach to check for inflammation

X-ray of upper digestive system: X-ray creates images of esophagus, stomach and small intestine and is used to diagnose abnormalities.

Based on treatments, the gastritis market can be segmented as follows:

Acid blocking medications: Proton pump inhibitors such as omeprazole (Prilosec), lansoprazole (Prevacid) and esomeprazole (Nexium) block cells that form stomach acid.

Acid reducing medications: Histamine (H-2) blockers (acid blockers) such as ranitidine (Zantac) and famotidine (Pepcid) reduces the amount of acid released into the digestive tract

Antacids: Antacids act as a neutralizing agent for the stomach and provide rapid relief from gastritis pain

Antibiotics: Combination of antibiotics such as clarithromycin (Biaxin) and metronidazole (Flagyl) are used to kill the bacterium H.pyroli and thereby aids in the treatment of gastritis

Based on geography, the gastritis market can be segmented into four major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). Out of all, North America dominates the gastritis market followed by Europe. The prime factors that are driving the growth of the market in these regions are high prevalence of gastritis and increasing unhealthy lifestyles of the population. According to a published survey, the prevalence rate of gastritis is approximately 1 in 100 in the US. Asia Pacific is the most lucrative market for the growth of gastritis market and is developing at an extremely rapid pace. The factors which would augment the growth of the market in Asia Pacific region are increasing rate of various viral and autoimmune diseases, rapid spread of infection from one person to another and development of various sophisticated therapeutic tools for gastritis. Furthermore, other benefits such as favorable taxation policy and reimbursement scenario, and easy market penetration in developing countries such as China, India, and Malaysia would also fuel the growth of the gastritis market in the coming years.

Presently, the gastritis market is fragmented and various companies are developing therapeutic drugs for the treatment of gastritis.

Gastritis Market Key Players

Some of the top players operating in the gastritis market are AstraZeneca PLC, Novartis AG, Zydus Cadila Healthcare Limited, PT Otsuka Indonesia and others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

