Gear Honing Machines Market – Industry Trends, Key Drivers, Forecast 2027

Gear Honing Machines Market Introduction

Honing is an abrasive machining process that facilitates ease of operation to improve the functionality of rough surfaces. In addition, honing is mainly used to improve the geometric texture of a surface by scrubbing a rough stone against it. The stones are rotated with the abrasive hone under controlled pressure.

It is also used to correct dimensional errors caused by the heat treatment process.

The process of gear honing is being accepted as a technique and procedure for surface finishing of gears after the process of heat treatment.

Gear honing machines are of two types: vertical honing machine and horizontal honing machine. Horizontal honing machines are primarily used for small and medium size groups for precision, speed, and convenience, whereas vertical honing machine is a straight spindle drive mechanism mainly used for honing of small to large bore applications.

Gear honing machines are widely used for designing of components for vehicle transmission that includes automatic, manual or dual clutch styles, so as to reduce friction by increased gear efficiency in addition to smoother function.

Gear Honing Machines Market – Market Dynamics

Key driver for gear honing machine market

Growing adoption of gear honing machines in end-use industries driving demand for gear honing machines

Gear honing machines are widely used in the production of high-speed transmission.Additionally, gear honing is a universal technology, widely adopted and used in various end-use industries such as aerospace & defense, automotive, truck and heavy industries, cement and mining, railways, and construction, which is expected to boost the demand for gear honing machines across the globe.Gear honing is a suitable method for honing parts where reliability, robustness, durability, and quiet gearing is required. Gear honing machines are used to produce teeth to reduce the roughness of a surface, so as to ensure smooth transmission with wear characteristics. This in turn is projected to drive the global gear honing machine market over the next few years.Furthermore, demand for gear honing parts is anticipated to rise in the next few years in aerospace and automotive industry to manufacture machine tools. This is expected to fuel the market in the next few years.Constantly, demand for gear honing machines is growing due to the continuous growth in demand for cars, wind turbines, as well as ships and heavy equipment or machinery, which is expected to accelerate the gear honing machines market worldwide over the forecast period.

Restraint affecting the growth of gear honing machine market

Increase in use of plastic and fiber hampering the gear honing machine market

Rise in usage of plastic and fiber-made products due to their low cost is expected to hamper the gear honing machines market in the next few years.

High cost of equipment and devices is another key factor hampering the gear honing machines market.

