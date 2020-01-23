MARKET REPORT
Gelatin and Gelatin Derivatives Market Gain Impetus due to the Growing Demand over 2020
Gelatin and gelatin derivatives are a type of collagen obtained from skin, hides and bones of animals. The key sources of gelatin and its derivatives are bovine hide and porcine skin. Gelatin and its derivatives find its application across several industries including food and beverages, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmeceutical, photography and ballstics. In food industry, gelatin is used in confectionaries including marshmallows and gummi-candies whereas in meat processing it is used as a binding and glazing agent. In the pharmaceutical industry, gelatin is used in making capsule shells, granulation, suppositories, plasma substitute for medicines, health supplements and syrups. In nutraceuticals, gelatin is used in nutritional bars and protein drinks. Cosmeceutical industry uses gelatin in shampoos, conditioners, lipsticks and fingernail formulas.
Rising living standards is key reason for the growth of gelatin and its derivatives’ market globally. The growing end-user markets including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals and cosmeceuticals are increasing demand for gelatin and its derivatives. Food and beverages are the largest end-user segments in the gelatin and gelatin derivatives market. Growing demand for functional food is escalating the gelatin and gelatin derivatives market. Ageing population in some countries such as Japan is another factor driving the gelatin and gelatin derivatives market due to increase in demand for gelatin coated drugs. The manufacturing of gelatin and its derivatives have to meet certain regulatory norms in each global region.
However, certain factors are restraining the gelatin and its dervatives’ market including consumer concerns related to the safety and social aspects of dead animal body products. The outbreak of BSE (Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy) poses threat for the companies on account of reducing profit margins due to rising raw material prices. Europe has been the most BSE-affected region in the recent past. The increasing trend of gelatin-free encapsulation wherein the substitutes are replacing gelatin and its derivatives, are emerging as a serious concern for this market. For instance, soluble fibers are used widely in confectionaries in place of gelatin and gelatin derivatives.
Europe dominates the global gelatin and gelatin derivatives market, followed by North America.
Some of the key companies in the gelatin and gelatin derivatives market include –
- Capsugel
- Catalent Pharma Solutions
- Gelita AG
- Gelnex
- Nitta Gelatin
Surfaced and Ground Water Monitoring Market 2019 Industry Size, Regional Outlook, Top Players (Xylem, Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Endress+Hauser, Focused Photonics, Sailhero, Horiba, SDL, Environnement SA, Campbell Scientific) |Forecast 2026
Surfaced and Ground Water Monitoring Market studies an application covers many different environments and can require different equipment depending on the monitoring requirements. Possible environments include groundwater, lakes, rivers and coastal waters where the monitoring may be focused on water quality or water level measurement.
The global Surfaced and Ground Water Monitoring market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Surfaced and Ground Water Monitoring.
Global Surfaced and Ground Water Monitoring Market is spread across 136 pages, profiling 17 top companies and supported with tables and figures.
Surfaced and Ground Water Monitoring Industry Segment by Manufacturers:
• Xylem, Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Endress+Hauser, Focused Photonics, Sailhero, Horiba, SDL, Environnement SA, Campbell Scientific, Shimadzu, In-Situ, Solinst Canada, Van Essen Instruments, Heron Instruments, Lihero and Aquas
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Surfaced and Ground Water Monitoring market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Surfaced and Ground Water Monitoring market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Types can be divided into:
• Products
• Solution
Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:
• Surface Water Monitoring
• Ground Water Monitoring
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:
• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Eucalyptus Oil Market Analysus Report by Product Type, Industry Application and Future Technology 2024
Eucalyptus Oil Market Outlook provides thoughtful analysis of current issues facing the industry, along with current facts and statistics about the production and application in Eucalyptus Oil Market.. The Eucalyptus Oil market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.
With consumers from around the world showing more inclination toward products derived from natural ingredients, the global eucalyptus oil market has immense growth prospects on cards. The global eucalyptus oil market will revel in the high demand from cosmetics and drugs manufacturers. Besides this, the rising use of eucalyptus oil in foods with natural additives will keep the demand high through the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. Since consumers around the world are willing to spend on healthy food and natural ingredients, experts suggest that the global eucalyptus market will exhibit a positive trajectory in the coming years. Due to the presence of a significant level of cineole content, an organic compound possessing several many medicinal effects, the use of eucalyptus oil has increased in novel pharmaceutical applications. Spurred by these factors, the global eucalyptus oil market will exhibit strong growth in the coming years.
List of key players profiled in the Eucalyptus Oil market research report:
NOW Health Group, Inc., doTERRA International, Young Living Essential Oils, NHR Organic Oils, Plant Therapy Essential Oils, Integria Healthcare (Australia) Pty Ltd., Emu Ridge Eucalyptus, Ananda Apothecary, LLC, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Merck KGaA, Givaudan SA, Etosha Pan Pvt. Ltd., Frutarom Industries Ltd., International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Firmenich International S.A, P.S.C. Aromatics, Symrise AG, Kama Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd., Khadi Natural Healthcare,
By Nature
Organic, Conventional,
By Type
Pharmaceutical Grade, Fragrance Grade, Industrial Grade
By Application
Food & Beverages, Therapeutics and Cosmetics, Aromatherapy, Fragrances, Others
By Sales channel
Wholesalers/Distributors, Modern trade and Retail Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retail,
The global Eucalyptus Oil market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.
Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).
Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Eucalyptus Oil market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Eucalyptus Oil. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.
Key Benefits for Stakeholders from Eucalyptus Oil Market Report:
This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Eucalyptus Oil market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.
The Eucalyptus Oil market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.
A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.
The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Eucalyptus Oil industry.
Hydrofluoric Acid Market Consumption Analysis, Guidelines Overview and Forecast by Trending Types and Application to 2026
Hydrofluoric Acid Market 2020
Market Overview
A global market is a large sector with several regions competing against each other for a huge chunk of the market share. In a market that has been existing for several years and having several prominent players, new entrants entering the market must first understand whether they can survive there. An extensive study was conducted to understand the global Hydrofluoric Acid market and where each key player stands. Several factors were taken into consideration before the study. The key players, investment, and their revenue share over the years were also considered for the study. More focus was given to product positioning, product sales, product revenue and product category to effectively understand the Hydrofluoric Acid market.
The effectiveness of the marketing strategies adopted by key players were also considered for the study. The marketing strategies were considered to understand whether the changing market, fluctuation in demand and supply, introduction of technology and other factors had any effect on the marketing strategies. The forecast for the Hydrofluoric Acid market shows a steady growth for the years to come.
The top players covered in report are: Stella Chemifa Corp, FDAC, Honeywell, Solvay(Zhejiang Lansol), Morita, Sunlit Chemical, Zhejiang Kaiheng Electronic Materials, Do-Fluoride Chemicals, Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical, Jiangyin Jianghua Microelectronics Materials, Shaowu Fluoride, Shaowu Huaxin, Yingpeng Group, Sanmei
Market Segmentation: The global Hydrofluoric Acid market was segmented into key players in the market, product type, materials used, end users, product application, and geography for the purpose of the study. The key players were further segmented into global, regional and country-level players, their revenue, and market share. It was important to segment the Hydrofluoric Acid market based on their market share to understand the fluctuations that are affecting individual companies. It was found that there were several external factors that influenced a company’s market share globally, and regionally.
Hydrofluoric Acid Market Segment by Type: UP Grade, UP-S Grade, UP-SS Grade, EL Grade
Hydrofluoric Acid Market Segment by Application: Integrated Circuit, Solar Energy, Glass Product, Monitor Panel
Regional Analysis: On the basis of region, the global Hydrofluoric Acid market was segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The Americas was once the market leader with a major share of the market. Owing to high demand for the products and services of Hydrofluoric Acid market, the global Hydrofluoric Acid market is presently dominated by UK, and France in Europe. Europe had the largest part of the market share followed by China, India, Japan and the rest of Asia Pacific. The study showed that the drastic change in the increased market share of Europe and Asia Pacific is due to the increased investment in technology and infrastructure.
Drivers and Risks: The increased cost of materials, lack of standardization, limitation of product size, limited process control, and government policies may hinder the growth of global Hydrofluoric Acid market in the years to come. Thought competitive market offers a lot of scope for growth, increased cost of production is a factor that is driving away new entrants and investment. But as several key players are willing to invest in technology, the chances of loss are reduced drastically.
Research Methodology: For the purpose of the study, we used the BCG matrix to understand the market growth-share. The BC matrix helped to understand the growth opportunities for Hydrofluoric Acid Market for the years to come. It also helped formulate strategic planning for the forecast period and showed where investment must be made. The study revealed that even with increase in production cost, there is a potential for growth in the market share even for new entrants who embrace technology.
Table of Contents Analysis of Key Points
1 Market Overview
2 Manufacturers Profiles
3 Global Hydrofluoric Acid Market Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2018-2019)
4 Global Hydrofluoric Acid Market Analysis by Regions
5 North America Hydrofluoric Acid Market by Country
6 Europe Hydrofluoric Acid Market by Country
7 Asia-Pacific Hydrofluoric Acid Market by Country
8 South America Hydrofluoric Acid Market by Country
9 Middle East and Africa Hydrofluoric Acid Market by Countries
10 Hydrofluoric Acid Market Forecast (2020-2026)
11 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
13 Appendix
List of Tables and Figures
Continued…..
