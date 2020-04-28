Gelatin Market Forecast Based on Upcoming Trends and Major Supporting Factors

The global gelatin market is expected to showcase a robust growth in the forthcoming years, according to Transparency Market Research (TMR). According to the report, increased consumption of protein rich diet, acquisitions and expansions formed by major players and the use of collagen and gelatin in nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industries is providing an impetus to the growth of the gelatin market. Currently, the vendor landscape is characterized by the presence of few leading companies holding a lion’s share of the market, making it consolidated. Market vendors are seen focusing on strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, along with expansion into unventured territories, in order tap into potential markets. Key vendors operating in the global gelatin market include Nitta Gelatin Inc., PB Gelatins, Roxlor LLC., Catalent Pharma Solutions, Sterling Gelatin, and Weishardt Group.

According to TMR’s report, during the forecast period of 2012 to 2018, the production capacity of gelatin is expected to rise from an estimation of 348.9 kilo tons to 450.7 kilo tons. The global gelatin market is expected to rise at a steady 6.75% CAGR over the forecast duration.

The most demand for gelatin is currently witnessed by the nutraceutical and the food segments, on account of the rising awareness of consumers towards high protein and low fat foods. This is a prominent factor propelling the applications segment of nutraceutical and food to the forefront.

Europe was responsible for a large portion of the global market share in 2011, and held over 40% of the overall market share. The region is propelled by the high demand for the product form countries such as Germany and France, who generated over 50% of the market demand cumulatively.

Varied Applications of Product to Fuel Market Growth

Gelatin has differed applications in the food industry, essentially as an enhancer to include flexibility, consistency and strength to food products. Gelatin is additionally utilized as a stabilizer for the most part in the dairy products. It is typically available in granular powder shape, in spite of the fact that in some European nations, sheet gelatin is predominantly used. In the food industry, water or fluid polyhydric alcohols of gelatin are utilized as a part of sweet, marshmallow and treat arrangements. Further, in dairy products and solidified foods, gelatin is utilized as a colloid to counteract crystallization of ice and sugar. It is likewise utilized as an emulsifier and extender in the creation of lessened fat margarine products. The product is significantly utilized as a gelling operator in various applications including food and beverages, nutraceuticals, personal care, and photography.

Rising Demand for Functional Foods, Application in Nutraceuticals to Expand Sales

Gelatin is likewise utilized as a part of the manufacture of a wide scope of pharmaceuticals including wound dressings, blood volume substitutes, and homeostatic wipes. Rising levels of peptides in gelatin should bolster the combination of the product in personal care products, especially hair and face creams, and corrective salves.

Another factor that impacts the food gelatin products demand is the augmenting demand for utilitarian or functional foods, obtained from characteristic sources. In spite of the fact that the market is developing, it is witnessing marked difficulties that include low acknowledgment from strict vegetarians and religious gatherings, such as Muslims, Hindus and Jews. Likewise, there is a rising concern among researchers about whether animal tissue-derived gelatins could transmit pathogenic vectors like prions. The developing awareness among the health cognizant individuals supported with the ascent in aged populace is predicted to additionally fuel the gelatin market rise.