General Surgery Devices Expected to Witness a Fast-paced Growth Over the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

Growth drivers significantly contributing to the global market for general surgery devices are a burgeoning geriatric population, rising awareness about different surgeries, and the means to go under the knife to better looks as in plastic and reconstructive surgeries. To elaborate a bit further, the elderly population accounted for a large number of surgeries pertaining to the bone, brain, heart, and ear disorders. Technological progress resulting in cutting-edge devices and healthcare institutes providing advanced surgeries such as minimally invasive surgeries in emerging economies is also leading to market growth.

One key development to look out for in the global market for general surgery devices is the opportunities opened up by robotics and the computer-assisted sector, both of which are in a nascent stage now. The different products available in the market are open surgery instruments, minimally invasive surgery instruments, disposable surgical supplies, energy based and powered instruments, adhesion prevention products, and medical robotics and computer assisted surgery devices. Among them, the disposable surgical supplies segment leads the market with maximum revenue due to the soaring demand for disposable needles, syringes, and catheters.

Geographically, the key segments of the market are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America, of these, is a crucial market on account of the concentration of well-entrenched players in the region, strong policy support of the government, solid reimbursement policies, and spiking demand for surgeries because of lifestyle-related diseases. In the years ahead, however, Asia Pacific is slated to overtake all other regions in terms of growth due to the increasing spend on healthcare in the developing nations of the region. Some of the prominent markets within Asia Pacific are India, Japan, China, Australia, and Singapore.

Some of the noteworthy companies competing in the global market for general surgery devices market, profiled in the report are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smith & Nephew, Boston Scientific Corporation, Covidien Plc (Medtronic), Conmed Corporation, Integra LifeSciences, 3M Healthcare, and Care Fusion Corporation.

