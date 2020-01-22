ENERGY
Geomembrane Market 2020: Industry Research, Review, Growth, Segmentation, Sales Data, Key Players Analysis and 2025 Forecast
By 2025, the global geomembrane market size is estimated to reach USD 2.49 billion by 2025 driven by the increasing consumption of geomembrane in civil construction. Moreover, increased consumption in aquaculture and agriculture is expected to increase the geomembrane market reach over the coming years. Geomembrane liners are widely used in water conveyance canals, waste, and in radioactive hazardous materials. With growing application from different industries, demand for rigid, and robust geomembrane has increased over the past few years. Manufacturers operating in this industry are offering strong, rigid and robust geomembrane products to gain a competitive edge over others. For instance, Atarfil, a Spain based company engaged in geomembrane products has offered high-quality advanced polypropylene geomembrane ATARPOL.
A research report on the “Global Geomembrane Market Size 2017 By Raw Material (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM), Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE), High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Others), By Technology (Calendering, Extrusion, Others), By Application (Water Management, Tunnel & Civil Construction, Waste Management, Mining, Others), By Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025” has recently been published by Adroit Market Research. The study covers the global geomembrane market value and volume for a period ranging from 2015 to 2025. The global geomembrane market report also includes qualitative insights into the market such as drivers, restraints, and value chain. Additionally, the report provides a deep-dive of the global geosynthetics market share for different segments.
Growing construction activity in China, Japan, India, and South Korea is expected to increase the market concentration of geomembrane over the projected period. Tunnel construction in India has witnessed tremendous growth opportunity for geomembrane industry over the past few years. As of 2018, nearly 1,900 kilometers of tunnel length has been constructed and more than 3,000 kilometers is under construction or planned in the future. Growing adoption in tunnel & civil construction is expected to increase the global geomembrane market reach over the projected period.
Middle East & Africa geomembrane consumption accounted for more than 5% of the global volume in 2017. The abundant supply of crude oil and natural gas and its geographic location, with easy access to transportation, is expected to offer the Middle East & Africa region a competitive advantage for developing energy-intensive mineral industries.
Solmax, AGRU America Inc., Atarfil, NAUE GmbH & Co. KG, Officine Maccaferri Spa, Raven Industries, Inc., Plastika Kritis S.A., Carlisle SynTec Systems, GEOFABRICS AUSTRALASIA PTY LTD, and Firestone Building Products Company are the leading players present within the global geomembrane market. The global geomembrane industry is highly fragmented in nature. Therefore, manufacturers are adopting M&A to form a strategy in order to gain market share. For instance, in Dec 2017, Solmax, a Canadian manufacturer operating in polyethylene geomembrane for environmental and industrial applications has acquired GSE Environmental to strengthen their position in global geomembrane industry. Furthermore, in September 2017, Raven Industries, Inc. acquired Colorado Lining International, Inc., a manufacturer engaged in manufacturing specialty geosynthetics products.
Key segments of the global geomembrane market
Raw Material Overview, 2015-2025 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)
HDPE
LDPE
EPDM
PVC
Others
Technology Overview, 2015-2025 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)
Extrusion
Calendering
Others
Application Overview, 2015-2025 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)
Waste Management
Water Management
Mining
Tunnels & Civil Construction
Others
Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)
North America
U.S.
Europe
Germany
Asia-Pacific
China
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Brazil
Some Points from Table of Content:
- Executive Summary
- Research Methodology
Research approach
Scope, definition, and assumptions
Data raw materials
- Market Outlook
Introduction
Key trends
Market drivers
Market restraints
Market opportunities
Value chain analysis
- Geomembrane Market Overview, By Raw Material Global geomembrane market share, by raw material, 2017 & 2025High-density polyethylene (HDPE)
Market size and projections, 2015-2025
Low-density polyethylene (LDPE)
Market size and projections, 2015-2025
Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)
Market size and projections, 2015-2025
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
Market size and projections, 2015-2025
Others
Market size and projections, 2015-2025
- Geomembrane Market Overview, By TechnologyGlobal geomembrane market share, by technology, 2017 & 2025Extrusion
Market size and projections, 2015-2025
Calendering
Market size and projections, 2015-2025
Others
Market size and projections, 2015-2025
Accident Only Pet Insurance Market Impressive Gains including key players: Petplan UK (Allianz),Nationwide,Trupanion,Petplan NorthAmerica(Allianz),Hartville Group,Pethealth
Accident Only Pet Insurance Market
The Global Accident Only Pet Insurance Market 2020 Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Accident Only Pet Insurance Market industry.
Global Accident Only Pet Insurance Market – Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts up to 2025. Market Overviewing the present digitized world, 80% of the data generated is unstructured. Organizations are using Accident Only Pet Insurance technology to unravel the meaning of such data to leverage business strategies and opportunities. A myriad of unstructured data is available online in the form of audio content, visual content and social footprints.
Some of the key players operating in this market include: Petplan UK (Allianz),Nationwide,Trupanion,Petplan NorthAmerica(Allianz),Hartville Group,Pethealth,Petfirst,Embrace,Direct Line Group,Agria,Petsecure,PetSure,Anicom Holding,Japan Animal Club.
The report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions and classifications. The Accident Only Pet Insurance Market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.
Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.
The manufacturers responsible for increasing the sales in the market have been presented. These manufacturers have been examined in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the technology and product type introduced by each of these manufacturers also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent developments that took place in the global Accident Only Pet Insurance market and their impact on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.
Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA.
This unique market intelligence report from the author provides information not available from any other published source. The report includes diagnostics sales and market share estimates by product as well as a profile of the company’s diagnostics business.
Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Accident Only Pet Insurance market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Accident Only Pet Insurance market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.
The global Accident Only Pet Insurance market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.
- The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.
Reasons to Buy this Report:
- Gain detailed insights on the Accident Only Pet Insurance industry trends
- Find complete analysis on the market status
- Identify the Accident Only Pet Insurance market opportunities and growth segments
- Analyze competitive dynamics by evaluating business segments & product portfolios
- Facilitate strategy planning and industry dynamics to enhance decision making
Table of Content:
- Accident Only Pet Insurance Market Research Report 2020-2027
- Chapter 1: Industry Overview
- Chapter 2: Accident Only Pet Insurance Market International Market Analysis
- Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Accident Only Pet Insurance
- Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications
- Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications
- Chapter 6: Analysis of Accident Only Pet Insurance Market Revenue Market Status
- Chapter 7: Analysis of Accident Only Pet Insurance Industry Key Manufacturers
- Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis
- Chapter 9: Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Accident Only Pet Insurance
- Chapter 10: Development Trend of Accident Only Pet Insurance Market 2020-2027
- Chapter 11: Industry Suppliers of Accident Only Pet Insurance with Contact Information
Global Aircraft Galley Equipment Market 2020: Size, Share, Analysis, Regional Outlook and Forecast-2026
WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Aircraft Galley Equipment Market 2020 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025” New Document to its Studies Database
The most recent report on the global Aircraft Galley Equipment industry provides an inclusive detailed report of the Aircraft Galley Equipment market and its dynamics. It includes estimated figures of the predicted growth of the Aircraft Galley Equipment market by the year 2020 and its current evaluation in the year 2026 along with an approximate CAGR percentage. The report also pays attention to the factors which contribute to the market growth. These factors are called market drivers which directly or indirectly contribute to the growth of the market.
The report also includes challenges which the market has faced in the past and is predicted to face in the years to come. Moreover, the report also uses historical data with the base year as 2020 to 2026 in order to provide a more accurate prediction of the market growth and performance during the forecast period. For years where the data is not available, the subsequent year with data available is considered as the base year.
The report uses Porter’s five force model and SWOT analysis as some of its research methodologies with an aim to determine the impact of macro and micro economic trends on the Aircraft Galley Equipment market. This enables larger conglomerates of the market to smaller scale individual businesses to identify their strengths and weaknesses and improvise their business strategies in order to increase their potential and profits in regions across the globe.
Key Players
B/E Aerospace, Turkish Cabin Interior, AIM Altitude, JAMCO, Aerolux, Zodiac Aerospace, MAPCO, Diehl Stiftung, Bucher Group, DYNAMO Aviation, Biskay, Korita Aviation, Guoxiong Photoelectric, Huaxin Aviation, etc.
The research methodologies take into consideration vital factors which impact the market on a more global level as well as drill down to relatively intricate factors which have been predicted to have an impact on small to medium enterprises as well. These tools along with the immense knowledge of experienced researchers provides a report which effectively serves as a useful tool to gain a deeper understanding of the market and make an informed decision on future investments. It also enables businesses to modify their workflow and strategies to maximize their profits.
One of the key factors of the report is its detailed intricate segmentation of the Aircraft Galley Equipment market including the very vital regional segmentation which covers the regions the market spans across and also includes a more detailed country-wise segmentation within these regions. The regional segmentation calls out countries and regions which have emerged in the past as leaders in the market and also lists out countries whose markets are expected to demonstrate maximum potential growth and should be kept under watch. While listing the factors which drive the growth of the market in these regions, the report also includes drawbacks which restrain the growth of the market in these regions and the steps that could be adopted to overcome them. The regional analysis helps manufacturers, vendors, and other stakeholders gain a better perspective on their global footprint and work harder towards establishing their business and increasing sales in regions where there exists maximum potential and the market has not been exhausted as yet.
The report highlights the key manufacturers dominating the market and includes details on the company profiles, manufacturing sites, sales revenues, product pricing and other such factors. It also lists recent developments and achievements accomplished in the market at a global level or by manufacturers in specific.
Table Of Content:
1 Market Overview
2 Company Profiles
3 Market Competition, by Players
4 Market Size by Regions
5 North America Revenue by Countries
6 Europe Revenue by Countries
7 Asia-Pacific Revenue by Countries
8 South America Revenue by Countries
9 Middle East & Africa Revenue by Countries
10 Market Size Segment by Type
11 Global Market Segment by Application
12 Global Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
Resilient Flooring Market Report 2020 – Significant Trends and Factors Driving the Market Development Forecast to 2025
The global resilient flooring market is projected to surpass USD 7 billion by 2025 due to the huge demand for superior flooring materials in the construction sector. Increasing investments in the construction sector across the globe along with growing consumer attention towards interior decoration are some of the key prospects for market growth.
Adroit Market Research today published a study on the “Global Resilient Flooring Market Size 2017 by Product [Vinyl Composite Tiles (VCT), Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT), Vinyl sheets, Fiberglass, Linoleum and Others)], by Application (Commercial, Industrial and Residential), By Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects in the global resilient flooring market for a period ranging between 2018 and 2025. The global resilient flooring industry report focusses on the current prevailing market trends, competition and dynamics including drivers, restraints and opportunities. The report also provides a detailed analysis of global resilient flooring market size, key strategies adopted by industry participants, Porter’s Five Forces analysis and value chain analysis which help our clients in making informed decisions. The global resilient flooring market share is also impacted by the ongoing trends and macroeconomic indicators for key geographical markets, which have been covered in the report.
With the rise in disposable income, growing consumer awareness about luxurious lifestyle and rapid adoption of the modern culture, new investments in the housing sector have seen a rapid growth. Consumers assume that an appropriately decorated home is a status symbol due to which they have started using flooring solutions such as vinyl flooring in order to uplift their social image.
In 2017, vinyl composite tiles (VCTs) accounted for approximately XX% of the global resilient flooring market share, in terms of volume. Vinyl is of the most popular flooring materials owing to its versatile flooring options and unique designs. Vinyl sheets are expected to witness demand in the residential sector owing to its moderate cost and wide adoption in multifamily housing complexes and manufactured housing shipments. Vinyl flooring market sales are also growing due to the rebounding commercial construction spending activities as building owners tend to install the product majorly due to its favorable aesthetics and performance properties.
Residential application segment is expected to dominate the global resilient flooring industry and expected to maintain its lead in the coming years. Renovations in the housing sector demand economical, dense and non-absorbent resilient flooring surface. Resilient tiles enable them to avoid permanent indentations and provide a firm surface with excellent quietness and comfort.
Asia Pacific is projected to be the lead the global resilient flooring industry and maintain its prominence over the forecast period. Rising construction activities, especially in developing economies such as China, India and Malaysia, is expected to bolster the global resilient flooring market size. China, being the world’s largest construction market, is witnessing the fastest growth in the region owing to supportive government policies and increasing government spending on construction and infrastructure projects. Additionally, expanding personal income allows consumers to procure higher-end floor coverings that were previously unaffordable, thus, driving the global resilient flooring market size.
The global resilient flooring market is witnessing fierce competition owing to the presence of large conglomerates. Companies such as Mohawk Industries, Shaw Floors, Armstrong World Industries, Pergo, Mannington Mills, Inc. and Polyflor are some of the leading players in the global resilient flooring market.
Key segments of the global resilient flooring market
Product Overview, 2015-2025 (Million Square Feet) (USD Million)
Luxury Vinyl Tiles
Vinyl Composite Tiles
Vinyl sheets
Fiberglass sheets
Linoleum
Others
Application Overview, 2015-2025 (Million Square Feet) (USD Million)
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (Million Square Feet) (USD Million)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
UK
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
India
Japan
China
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
