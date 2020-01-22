Geomembrane Market 2020: Industry Research, Review, Growth, Segmentation, Sales Data, Key Players Analysis and 2025 Forecast

By 2025, the global geomembrane market size is estimated to reach USD 2.49 billion by 2025 driven by the increasing consumption of geomembrane in civil construction. Moreover, increased consumption in aquaculture and agriculture is expected to increase the geomembrane market reach over the coming years. Geomembrane liners are widely used in water conveyance canals, waste, and in radioactive hazardous materials. With growing application from different industries, demand for rigid, and robust geomembrane has increased over the past few years. Manufacturers operating in this industry are offering strong, rigid and robust geomembrane products to gain a competitive edge over others. For instance, Atarfil, a Spain based company engaged in geomembrane products has offered high-quality advanced polypropylene geomembrane ATARPOL.

A research report on the “Global Geomembrane Market Size 2017 By Raw Material (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM), Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE), High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Others), By Technology (Calendering, Extrusion, Others), By Application (Water Management, Tunnel & Civil Construction, Waste Management, Mining, Others), By Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025” has recently been published by Adroit Market Research. The study covers the global geomembrane market value and volume for a period ranging from 2015 to 2025. The global geomembrane market report also includes qualitative insights into the market such as drivers, restraints, and value chain. Additionally, the report provides a deep-dive of the global geosynthetics market share for different segments.

Growing construction activity in China, Japan, India, and South Korea is expected to increase the market concentration of geomembrane over the projected period. Tunnel construction in India has witnessed tremendous growth opportunity for geomembrane industry over the past few years. As of 2018, nearly 1,900 kilometers of tunnel length has been constructed and more than 3,000 kilometers is under construction or planned in the future. Growing adoption in tunnel & civil construction is expected to increase the global geomembrane market reach over the projected period.

Middle East & Africa geomembrane consumption accounted for more than 5% of the global volume in 2017. The abundant supply of crude oil and natural gas and its geographic location, with easy access to transportation, is expected to offer the Middle East & Africa region a competitive advantage for developing energy-intensive mineral industries.

Solmax, AGRU America Inc., Atarfil, NAUE GmbH & Co. KG, Officine Maccaferri Spa, Raven Industries, Inc., Plastika Kritis S.A., Carlisle SynTec Systems, GEOFABRICS AUSTRALASIA PTY LTD, and Firestone Building Products Company are the leading players present within the global geomembrane market. The global geomembrane industry is highly fragmented in nature. Therefore, manufacturers are adopting M&A to form a strategy in order to gain market share. For instance, in Dec 2017, Solmax, a Canadian manufacturer operating in polyethylene geomembrane for environmental and industrial applications has acquired GSE Environmental to strengthen their position in global geomembrane industry. Furthermore, in September 2017, Raven Industries, Inc. acquired Colorado Lining International, Inc., a manufacturer engaged in manufacturing specialty geosynthetics products.

