Geotextile Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)

Global Geotextile Marketwas estimated at USD 5.6 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 15.24 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.33%.

Increasing awareness of biodegradable material among consumer has shifted their preference this is about to fuel product demand. Various end-use in construction, agriculture, erosion control, and drainage is drive geotextile market growth.

Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/548

Non-woven geotextile segment is expected to be the fastest-growing as well as the largest segment of the geotextile market for the forecast period. The rise in demand for non-woven product segment can be attributed to its growing demand in the railways and construction sector.

Among materials, the synthetic type is expected to be the fastest-growing segment as well as the largest one. Non-woven geotextile allows filtration that prevents soil from clogging or infiltration leading to its growing application in road construction further fueling the demand for this product.

Railway work, road construction and pavement repair, erosion, drainage, and agriculture are some of the key application segment of the geotextile market. Road construction and pavement repair are projected to be the fastest-growing and largest application segment. Erosion segment is projected to be one of the fastest-growing segments along with holding one of the largest market shares.

Asia Pacific region is expected to be the largest market with India Japan, China, and South Korea being some important countries contributing to the growth. Leading players have been carrying out planned expansion activities in the Asia Pacific to meet the rising demand from construction and agriculture industries further boosting the market demand.

Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/548

The Scope of the Report:

Geotextile Market, by Material Type:

• Synthetic

• Natural

• Others

Geotextile Market, by Product Type:

• Woven

• Non-woven

• Knitted

Geotextile Market, by Application:

• Drainage

• Railway Work

• Agriculture

• Road Construction and Pavement Repair

• Erosion

• Others

• Sports Field Construction

• Retaining Walls

Geotextile Market, by Geography:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players analyzed in the Report:

• Royal Ten Cate Corporate EMEA

• GSE Holdings Inc.

• Low & Bonar PLC.

• Fibertex Nonwovens A/S

• Tenax

• Huesker Synthetic GmbH

• CTM GEO Synthetics

• Leggett & Platt Incorporated

• Kaytech Engineered Fabrics.

• Thrace Group

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Geotextile Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Geotextile Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Geotextile Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Geotextile Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Geotextile Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Geotextile Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Geotextile Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Geotextile by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Geotextile Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Geotextile Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Geotextile Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Geotextile Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/geotextile-market-jan-2018/548/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Lumawant Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact:+ 919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com