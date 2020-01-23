Glass Bonding Adhesives Market Is Forecasted To Register A CAGR Growth Of XX% Between And 2017 – 2025

The global Glass Bonding Adhesives market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Glass Bonding Adhesives market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

Trends and Opportunities

The global bonding adhesives market will majorly gain from the rising demand from end-use industries such as electronics, medical, furniture, transportation, industrial assembly, and others. These industries are expected to remain key application segments for the market through the forecast period. Hence factors stirring changes in them will have a significant influence in the overall glass bonding adhesives market.

The demand for glass bonding adhesives is significantly high in the furniture industry. Opportunities for the furniture industry in emerging nations are immense, as the consumers in these countries demonstrate greater affordability and willingness to spend on beautification of their homes. Consequently, the glass bonding adhesives market will gain considerable traction in the emerging markets. In addition, these nations exhibit a high demand for advanced electronics, which yet another application segment in the global glass bonding adhesives segment.

Global Glass Bonding Adhesives Market: Regional Outlook

Among the key regional markets, the glass bonding adhesives market will witness considerable growth in Asia Pacific. The expanding electronics and medical industries in the region will fuel the demand for glass bonding adhesives in Asia Pacific. Besides this, the market will also witness lucrative opportunities in North America. Growth in this region will be mainly driven by the presence of several well-established industry. In addition, the opportunities witnessed in the Middle East and Africa will prove lucrative for enterprises operating in the glass bonding adhesives market.

Global Glass Bonding Adhesives Market: Vendor Landscape

Ashland Inc., H.B. Fuller Company, 3M Company, Dymax Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company are some of the key enterprises operating in the global glass bonding adhesives market. All these companies enjoy stronghold in the global glass bonding adhesives market and is expected to remain stable through the forecast period. In order to expand their footprint, these companies will target emerging nations. Many of them are also investing in diversifying their product portfolios to emerge dominant in the market. Policies adopted by these companies are expected to have a significant influence on the global glass bonding adhesives market.

