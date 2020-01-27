MARKET REPORT
Glass Reinforced Plastic Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.60% during the period from 2017 to 2026
The global glass reinforced plastic market is demonstrating a highly competitive and largely consolidated business landscape, finds a new research study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Sulmu Oy, HLB Co. Ltd., Gees Recycling SRL, PPG Industries, Owens Corning, Jushi Group, Epwin Group PLC, Fibre Reinforced Thermoplastics B.V., Scott Plastics Ltd., Kolon Corp., Fibrelite Ltd., Quadrant Plastic Composites AG, and Racolin Ltd. are some of the key vendors of glass reinforced plastic across the world. The key companies are concentrating on innovations and technological advancements. In the coming years, these players are projected to involve into mergers, acquisitions, and strategic alliances to gain a competitive advantage over their peers, states the research report.
As per the research study, the global market for glass reinforced plastic is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.60% during the period from 2017 to 2026, with the market reaching 14,699 tons by 2026 by the end of the forecast period in terms of the volume. Glass reinforced plastics find extensive usage in the automotive, electronics, construction, and the sport industries. Among these, the automotive industry has surfaced as the main end user of glass reinforced plastic and is anticipated to remain so over the next few years, notes the market study.
APEJ to Continue on Top
In terms of the geography, the research report has classified the worldwide market for glass reinforced plastic into the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, North America, Latin America, and Europe. Among these, the market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan has occupied the leading position and is anticipated to remain here over the forthcoming years.
Request [email protected]
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=40205
The continual increase in research and development activities and the rising demand from a number of end-use industries are likely to support the growth of the market for glass reinforced plastic in APEJ in the years to come. Other regions are also anticipated to witness a considerably high rise in their respective markets over the next few years, reports the research study.
Browse Press [email protected]
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/glass-reinforced-plastic-market.htm
Rising Demand from Various Sectors to Support Growth
“The global market for glass reinforced plastic is experiencing a significant rise, thanks to the ongoing expansion in the wind energy, together with the growth of the electrical and electronics, pipes and tanks, construction and infrastructure, and the transportation industries,” says the author of this study. Various characteristics of glass reinforced plastic, such as lightweight, high resistance against climatic conditions, and suitability for surface assortment, are likely to support its demand in the near future, reflecting positively on the growth of this market, states the research report.
MARKET REPORT
Aerospace Coatings Market expanding at a CAGR of 5.80% during the period from 2017 to 2025
The global aerospace coatings market is witnessing a high degree of competition on account of the rivalry between PPG Industries Inc, The Sherwin-Williams Co., Akzo Nobel N.V., and BASF SE. These players are focusing substantially on expanding in emerging economies, equipped with abundant untapped potential. Over the coming years, the competition within this market is expected to intensify further, states the research report.
According to the research report, the global market for aerospace coatings presented an opportunity worth US$1.53 bn in 2016. Further expanding at a CAGR of 5.80% during the period from 2017 to 2025, the market is expected to rise to US$2.53 bn by the end of the period of the forecast. On the basis of the technology, the global market expected to be led by the solvent-based segment in the near future. By end user, commercial and business aircraft have been reporting a higher usage of aerospace coatings. However, the market is projected to observe a rising demand for these coatings in the military sector in the near future. In terms of the geography, North America has surfaced as the dominant regional market for aerospace coatings and is projected to remain so, thanks to the U.S. becoming the leading individual contributor to the global market and the investments in the science and technology and the military domains in this region over the forthcoming years, reports the research study.
Request [email protected]
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=38471
Increasing Expansion in Emerging Economies to Support Market’s Growth
“With the rising number of low cost carriers and the increasing competition between Boeing and other key companies operating in the global aircraft industry, the global market for aerospace coatings has been observing a tremendous rise,” says a TMR analyst. “The surge in the fleet expansion activities is another important factor that has been supporting the growth of this market significantly,” he added. Over the coming years, the market is likely to benefit from the increasing expansion of the leading players in emerging economies, such as India and China, which boast of abundant untapped potential, states the research report.
Browse Press [email protected]
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/aerospace-coatings-market.htm
High Cost incurred in Aerospace Coating Application to Hamper Market
On the flip side, the high cost incurred in the application of aerospace coatings and their maintenance is hampering the growth of the global aerospace coatings market and is expected to continue doing so over the next few years. The increasing demand for greener products is also expected to limit the usage of aerospace coatings in the near future. However, a spike in investments, thanks to the rise in aircraft manufacturing, will support the market in the years to come, notes the market study.
MARKET REPORT
Adhesive Market is projected to reach US$55.8 bn by the end of the forecast period
The global market for adhesive is displaying a highly competitive business structure, finds a new research study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Hipoalergic, Grupo Lamosa, Fitas Flax, Ellsworth Adhesives, Uniseal Inc., Ashland Inc., Bostik SA, BASF SE, Avery Dennison Corp., The Dow Chemicals Co., H. B. Fuller, The 3M Co., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, and many more are the key stakeholders of the competitive landscape of this market, making it fragmented. The prominent companies are focusing on innovations and technological advancements to strengthen their position. Over the coming years, these players are anticipated to shift their focus towards business expansion in various regions, states the research report.
The research study states that the global adhesive market was worth US$34.3 bn in 2016. Expanding at a CAGR of 5.62% during the period from 2017 to 2025, the market is projected to reach US$55.8 bn by the end of the forecast period. Polyurethane, poly vinyl acetate (PVA), acrylic, epoxy, polyester, EVA, and rubber are the main product available in this market. Among these, the demand for acrylic adhesives is relatively higher and this trend is anticipated to remain so over the next few years, notes the market study.
Asia Pacific to Retain Dominance
The research report further presents a regional assessment of the global market for adhesive, according to which, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa are the main geographical segments of this market. Among these, Asia Pacific led the global market in 2016 with a market share of 30%. Researchers expect this scenario to remain same over the next couple of years.
Request [email protected]
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=39953
The main factor behind the dominance of the Asia Pacific market for adhesive is the presence of ample untapped opportunities in emerging economies of this region. Other regional markets are also projected to register a significant increase in the years to come, reports the market study.
Browse Press [email protected]
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/adhesive-market.htm
Significant Rise in Demand to Support Market’s Growth
“The global market for adhesives is gaining significantly from the augmenting need for adhesives in a number of industrial verticals,’ says the author of this research study. Apart from this, the worldwide market is also benefiting from the rising deployment of stringent government regulations and policies, in order to minimize air pollution caused by burning of fuels, since adhesives are highly fuel efficient, states the market report.
MARKET REPORT
Supplementary Protectors Market Likely to Emerge over a Period of 2017 – 2027
Assessment of the Supplementary Protectors Market
The latest report on the Supplementary Protectors Market offers a comprehensive analysis of the key aspects of the market that are likely to shape the growth of the market in the upcoming years. The report probes into the current trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that are likely to impact the dynamics of the Supplementary Protectors Market over the forecast period 2017 – 2027.
The report indicates that the Supplementary Protectors Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the assessment period. The report dissects the Supplementary Protectors Market into different segments including to provide a clear understanding of the various aspects of the market. The report segregates the Supplementary Protectors Market by product type wherein the adoption rate, pricing structure, and supply-demand ratio of each product over the forecast period is accurately monitored.
This Press Release will help you to understand the Volume, growth with Impacting Trends. Click HERE To get SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) at https://www.futuremarketinsights.co/reports/sample/REP-GB-3785
The report addresses the following queries pertaining to the Supplementary Protectors Market:
- How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the dynamics of the Supplementary Protectors Market?
- Why are region 1 and region 2 anticipated to witness the highest growth over the forecast period?
- Why are consumers leaning away from purchasing products that are manufactured using traditional techniques?
- Why are the sales of product 2 higher than that of product 1?
- Is there any scope for innovation in the current Supplementary Protectors Market landscape?
The presented study dissects the Supplementary Protectors Market on the basis of application and provides accurate data related to the size, share, and revenue growth of each application over the forecast period.
Key takeaways from the Report:
- Overview of the market structure in different regions
- Impact of environmental and other regulatory norms on the Supplementary Protectors Market
- Growth prospects of the Supplementary Protectors market in various regions
- Recent mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic alliances
- Business prospects of prominent players operating in the Supplementary Protectors Market
Get Access To TOC Covering 200+ Topics at https://www.futuremarketinsights.co/toc/REP-GB-3785
the prominent players in the Supplementary Protectors market are as follows
-
General Electric Company
-
Eaton.
-
Rockwell Automation, Inc.
-
Sprecher + Schuh
-
OMEGA Engineering
-
Siemens Industry, Inc.
The global woodworking machines market is highly fragmented due to the presence of large number of regional and global players. Regional players choose quality service and competitive pricing as their winning strategy over global players. In response to this, global players are largely involved in merger & acquisition and partnership activities in order to enhance their profitability margin and market share.
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and Industry.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
-
Market Segments
-
Market Dynamics
-
Market Size
-
Supply & Demand
-
Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
-
Competition & Companies involved
-
Technology
-
Value Chain
Regional analysis includes
-
North America (U.S., Canada)
-
Latin America (Mexico, Brazil and Rest of Latin America)
-
Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg and Rest of Western Europe)
-
Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia and Rest of Eastern Europe)
-
Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
-
Japan
-
Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, and Rest of MEA)
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies
Report Highlights:
-
Detailed overview of parent market
-
Changing market dynamics in the industry
-
In-depth market segmentation
-
Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
-
Recent industry trends and developments
-
Competitive landscape
-
Strategies of key players and products offered
-
Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
-
A neutral perspective on market performance
-
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.
NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.
Request Customized Report As Per Your Requirements at https://www.futuremarketinsights.co/customization-available/REP-GB-3785
Why Opt for FMI?
- One of the most promising market research firms in the World
- Validated, accurate, and latest insights enclosed in all reports
- 24×7 customer support for domestic and international clients
- Spotless pre-sales and post-sales services
- Latest market research and analytical tools used to curate reports
About Us
FMI is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver syndicated research reports, custom research reports and consulting services which are personalized in nature. FMI delivers a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights and an aerial view of the competitive framework and future market trends.
Contact Us
616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,
Valley Cottage, NY 10989,
United States
T: +1-347-918-3531
F: +1-845-579-5705
T (UK): + 44 (0) 20 7692 8790
Aerospace Coatings Market expanding at a CAGR of 5.80% during the period from 2017 to 2025
Adhesive Market is projected to reach US$55.8 bn by the end of the forecast period
Supplementary Protectors Market Likely to Emerge over a Period of 2017 – 2027
Glass Reinforced Plastic Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.60% during the period from 2017 to 2026
Industrial Rubber Products Market :Rise in Demand from End Users to Boost the Market
Digital Inspection Industry 2020 Market Manufacturers Analysis, Share, Size, Growth, Trends and Research Report 2025
Aerospace Ceramic Matrix Composites Market Demand Would Increase Rapidly
Industrial Building Construction Market Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts to 2026
Hollow Fiber Ceramic Membrane Market is estimated to double by 2025 and reach US$200 bn
Drive high CAGR by Global Tank Cleaning Service Market Along with Top Key Players like Dulsco, National Tank Services, Clean Harbors, Tradebe Refinery Services, Evergreen Industrial Services, etc
The splitting of Bitcoin to shake markets of cryptocurrency
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
Sawmill Market Key Players, Application and Business Analysis over Distributed Regions – Global Forecast to 2026.
Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market by Types, Applications, Countries, Companies and Forecasts to 2026 covered in a Latest Research
Engineered Wood Products Market Report Forecast by Capital Investment, Industry Outlook, Opportunities & Trends 2024
Sawmill Machinery Market Trends Analysis 2019-2026
Starlink Simulation produced Low Latency when Inter-Satelite Laser Links is left out
New Lithium-ion manifest brings Tesla entity near the aimed 1 Million-Mile Battery
Boeing Chief Executive Officer resigns after the Starliner’s historic landing
Boeing Starliner Astronauts are training to fly via simulations
Trending
-
MARKET REPORT4 weeks ago
The splitting of Bitcoin to shake markets of cryptocurrency
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
New breakthrough in organoids
-
MARKET REPORT1 week ago
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Deep brain stimulation to treat severe tinnitus: encouraging results
-
MARKET REPORT1 month ago
Venus Parker Solar investigation makes the Second Planetary Flyby
-
MARKET REPORT1 month ago
Children allergic to cow’s milk are smaller and lighter according to study
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Earth’s crust has grown much more during the first billion years than ever before
-
MARKET REPORT1 week ago
Sawmill Market Key Players, Application and Business Analysis over Distributed Regions – Global Forecast to 2026.