Global 1-Butene Market by Type , Application, Region, Trends and Forecast 2020- 2026 By Globalmarketers.biz

Core Banking Solutions (CBS) Market 2020

Description: –

This report analyzes the global core banking solutions (CBS) market by deployment (cloud, on-premise), by solution (enterprise customer solution, account processing platforms, loans, deposits, others), by service (managed service, professional service); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global core banking solutions market is projected to reach USD 13 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period 2017 – 2023.

Major Key Players

Infosys Limited (India)

• HCL Technologies Limited (India)

• Tata Consultancy Services (India)

• Capgemini SE (France)

• Oracle Financial Services Software Limited (India)

• Temenos Group AG (Switzerland)

• Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (U.S.)

• Misys (U.K.)

• Fiserv, Inc. (U.S.)

• SAP SE (Germany)

The report covering the global Core Banking Solutions (CBS) market is a detailed study on the whole market looking into all the major aspects such as market size and status. The market size has been studied in terms of the value and volume for which the report also gives a forecast. The assessment period for the report is given as 2020-2026 during which the popular market trends and consumption patterns have been studied. The market overview provided in this report gives a definition of the market and product while presenting the scope and other opportunities.

Market Drivers and Risks

The market growth rides on several factors, such as technological development with regards to production and product processing. The major factors that affect the growth of the Core Banking Solutions (CBS) market have been listed in this report and the report covers the demographic as well as socio-economic factors. With the major market drivers covered in the report, the market analysis gives a forecast also taking into consideration the major risks faced by the market. The industry-specific challenges have been listed to help in the mitigation strategies and planning for all companies operating in this field.

Market Segmentation

The consumer market has been divided into groups based on some key parameters and shared characteristics. The major segmentation done on the Core Banking Solutions (CBS) market covers the product type segments and the major application segments. The product type segments are mainly divided on the basis of the product specifications and build while the application segments are listed according to the different end-user industries or consumer segments. The market structure based on these submarkets and subsegments has been analysed with key information on each of them. The regional segments have also been studied in detail.

Market Research

The research methodologies adopted by the market research team include a wide range of market models and economic parameters that have been covered in an in-depth manner. The market competitive status along with the parameters such as feasibility and profitability have been studied using Porter’s Five Forces model. The threats faced in the market by companies and products as well as consumers from factors such as new product substitutes and market entrants and the bargaining power held by suppliers and consumers have been covered under this section of the report. Regarding the companies, many analytical tools have been used in order to provide a competitive benchmarking.

