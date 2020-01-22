ENERGY
Global 1-Decene Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, and, Region.
Global 1-Decene Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at CAGR of 4.96% during forecast period.
Global 1-Decene Market
The major drivers of the global 1-decene market are increasing production of polyalpha olefins. Inflexible requirements in improving and food & beverage industries and increasing environmental concerns in automotive industries have indirectly boosted demand for synthetic lubricants. This increase in demand for synthetic lubricants has caused a rise in the consumption of global 1-decene market. Furthermore, 1-decene is used as a chemical intermediate in the production of detergents and their derivatives, which are further used in the manufacturing of industrial surfactants. The rise in request for surfactants from end use industries has led to a surge in the demand for 1-decene. Furthermore, a drop in raw material prices has imparted an additional advantage which is estimated to drive the growth of global 1-decene market.
An increase in demand for synthetic lubricants, clubbed with the inadequate supply of polyalpha olefins in the global market has prompted lubricant manufacturers to develop alternative lubricant materials like glycol-based lubricants i.e. polyalkylene glycol polyol esters and phosphate esters, among others. An increase in the variety of lubricants and a drop in the share of PAO lubricants is estimated to impact the growth of global 1-decene market. Furthermore, special care has to be taken while handling 1-decene, as it forms an explosive mixture on contact with moisture or oxygen.
On the basis of derivative segment, polyalphaolefins is the largest and fastest-growing segment of the global 1-Decene market and is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Low and high-temperature viscosity performance, chemical and shear stability, and resistance to oxidation, thermal breakdown, and oil sludge problems are some of the advantages of polyalphaolefins over traditional lubricants. The growth of the lubricants market is driven by the increasing demand from end-use industries, like automotive and manufacturing. The polyalphaolefins segment is further sub segmented into synthetic lubricants and others. High demand for synthetic lubricants in diesel engines is expected to fuel the global 1-Decene market during the forecast period.
In terms of region, North America is the largest industrial base for oil & gas, petrochemicals, packaging, electronics, automotive, pulp & paper, paints & coatings, pharmaceuticals. The market in this region has promising growth potential, because of the availability of low-cost raw materials and the development of shale gas. The US is the leading producer and consumer of global 1-Decene market in the region. The global 1-Decene market in the US is driven by the increasing demand for derivatives from various industries like automotive, packaging, and others.
The report offers a complete evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, past data, and verifiable projections about market size. The estimates featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By responsibility so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global 1-Decene market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the modest analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global 1-Decene market.
Scope of the Global 1-Decene Market
Global 1-Decene Market, By Derivative
• Polyalphaolefins
• OXO Alcohols
• Others
Global 1-Decene Market, By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East and Africa
• South America
Key players operating in Global 1-Decene Market
• Royal Dutch Shell
• Chevron Phillips Chemical Company
• SABIC
• Sasol Limited
• Exxonmobil Corporation
• Ineos Group Limited
• Qatar Chemical Company
• Idemitsu Petrochemical Company
• PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim.
Global Digital Transformation in Law Firms and Legal Services Market by Top Key players: King & Spalding, AccessNow, Intapp Open, Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP, Blakes, Cooley, Covington & Burling, Faegre Baker Daniels, Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow
Global Digital Transformation in Law Firms and Legal Services Market Research Report 2020-2026
This report focuses on global Digital Transformation in Law Firms and Legal Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Transformation in Law Firms and Legal Services development in the United States, Europe, and China.
In 2018, the global Digital Transformation in Law Firms and Legal Services market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
The report also summarizes the various types of Digital Transformation in Law Firms and Legal Services market. Factors that influence the market growth of particular product category type and market status for it. A detailed study of the Digital Transformation in Law Firms and Legal Services Market has been done to understand the various applications of the usage and features of the product. Readers looking for scope of growth with respect to product categories can get all the desired information over here, along with supporting figures and facts.
Top Key players: King & Spalding, AccessNow, Intapp Open, Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP, Blakes, Cooley, Covington & Burling, Faegre Baker Daniels, Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, Greenberg Traurig, Hahn Loeser & Parks, Hogan Lovells US, Holland & Knight, Jones Day, Kirkland & Ellis, K&L Gates, Latham & Watkins, Legal Shield, Mayer Brown, McDermott Will & Emery, Morrison & Foerster, Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, Orrick, Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt, Polsinelli, Sidley Austin, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, Squire Patton Boggs, Venable, Weil, Gotshal & Manges, White & Case LLP, WilmerHale, Baker McKenzie, DLA Piper, Dentons, Clifford Chance LLP, Allen & Overy, Deloitte
Digital Transformation in Law Firms and Legal Services Market: Regional Segment Analysis.
This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics. It offers a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or limiting market growth. It provides a five-year forecast assessed based on how the Digital Transformation in Law Firms and Legal Services Market is predicted to grow. It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future and helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making an in-depth analysis of market segments.
Key questions answered in the report include:
What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2026?
What are the key factors driving the Global Digital Transformation in Law Firms and Legal Services Market?
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Digital Transformation in Law Firms and Legal Services Market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in the Global Digital Transformation in Law Firms and Legal Services Market?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Digital Transformation in Law Firms and Legal Services Market?
Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA.
The report includes six parts, dealing with:
1.) Basic information;
2.) The Asia Digital Transformation in Law Firms and Legal Services Market;
3.) The North American Digital Transformation in Law Firms and Legal Services Market;
4.) The European Digital Transformation in Law Firms and Legal Services Market;
5.) Market entry and investment feasibility;
6.) The report’s conclusion.
All the research report is made by using two techniques that are Primary and secondary research. There are various dynamic features of the business, like client need and feedback from the customers. Before (company name) curate any report, it has studied in-depth from all dynamic aspects such as industrial structure, application, classification, and definition.
The report focuses on some very essential points and gives a piece of full information about Revenue, production, price, and market share.
Digital Transformation in Law Firms and Legal Services Market report will enlist all sections and research for every point without showing any indeterminate of the company.
Reasons for Buying this Report
This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics
It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining the market growth
It provides a six-year forecast assessed based on how the market is predicted to grow
It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future
It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors
It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making an in-depth analysis of market segments
Metal Coils Market: Global Industry Research, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2025
The metal coil market report includes a detailed study of the market, its future predictions by considering 2019 as the base year the period between 2020 and 2025 as the forecast period. This report on metal coil industry focusses on different categories that define this market with a systematic approach that addresses the consumer base, researchers and market experts like the stakeholders. It also gives a clear perspective towards the competition and demand and supply chain.
The metal coil market research report also gives a summary of various factors influencing the market growth like market size, manufacturers, regions, type and various applications. This factors both directly and indirectly affect the market growth. This report can be looked at as a comprehensive guide for new entrants in the market. Manufacturers and stakeholders are always in search of new ideas that can be successfully implemented and positively affect the market. This report gives you an overall study of the market along with the strategies used by manufacturers. Stakeholders need to ensure their market space and business growth, this report covers these aspects very well.
A detailed study of the metal coil market has been done to understand the various applications of the products, its usage and features. Readers looking for scope of growth with respect to product categories can get all the desired information along with supporting figures and facts. The report also covers details on market mergers, acquisitions and important trends that have influenced the market growth and popularity amongst consumers and stakeholders.
Key Market Players
- ArcelorMittal
- Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal
- JFE Steel Corporation
- Tata Steel
- POSCO
- Nucor Corporation
- Benxi Steel Group
- NLMK Group
- ThyssenKrupp
- JSW Steel Ltd
- Maanshan Steel
- United States Steel Corporation
- Jianlong Group
- Valin Steel Group
- Steel Authority of RoW Limited
- China Steel Corporation
- Hyundai Steel
- Jingye Steel
- Gerdau
- Anyang Group
- Others
The report entitled metal coil market also gives a detailed idea of various technologies used by the manufacturers and industry experts to enhance the technological intervention in this market. An in-depth study in terms of production, market revenue share and price is also a major factor of focus in this report. The company profile section also focusses on companies planning expansions. This can be very well studies through regional segmentation as all the key market players play an important role in uplifting the region they operate in. Analysis of consumption patterns of products and services define the revenue growth graph of any regional. It gives a way forward to the readers and end users. Furthermore, the report also gives the factors that might hamper the market growth over the forecast period. The detailed report on metal coil market gives its readers a summary of the market movements and helps them to analyze all the other factors that can affect the market.
Key Types:
Copper coils is expected to account for significant revenue share in the global market
Copper coils are widely used in electric vehicles as a major component of electric motors, batteries, inverters, wiring and in charging stations. Electrification of transport modes is also developing quickly, especially for two-wheelers and buses which is anticipated to provide lucrative growth to copper coils. Renewable energy accelerates copper coils demand growth as copper coils are consumed intensely for conventional power generation. As such, the expansion of renewable energy globally should be another driver of copper coil demand going forward. Growing construction activities all around the world is expected to increase copper coil demand as it is one of the important building material.
Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for significant revenue share in the global market
Asia Pacific metal coil market is having a lucrative growth pertaining to the growing automotive production with the passenger vehicle segment exhibiting the highest growth rate. Production of passenger vehicles (PV), light commercial vehicles (LCV), and heavy trucks drive the growth of metal coil market. The production of light vehicles, in China, is also estimated to bolster metal coil market.
Market Segments: Metal Coil Market
- By Types
- Steel coil
- Aluminium coil
- Copper coil
- Bronze coil
- others
- By Application
- Electric Vehicles
- Construction
- Transport
- Energy
- Machinery
- Other
- By End-User
- Packaging industry
- Electrical Industry
- Others
- By Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- The Middle East and Africa
- UAE
- South Africa
- Central and South America
- Brazil
- Mexico
Key Sources
- Industry Associations
- Company Annual Reports
- Company Websites
- Key industry leaders
- Technology consultants
- Others
Key Questions Answered
- What are the key growth regions and countries?
- What are the important types and technologies being used?
- What are the market players doing, in terms of research and development?
- Which are the new applications for this market?
- What are the integrations happening?
- What is the recent news, developments, mergers, or large value deals?
- Where will the industry go in the long run?
Key Stakeholders
- Component Providers
- OEMs
- Technology solution providers
- Regulatory Authorities
- Research and Innovation Organizations
- Technocrats
- Suppliers and Distributors
- Other Channel Partners
- Quality Control Organizations
ENERGY
PET Preform Market Trends-2020: Growth, Raw Materials, Price, Supply-Demand and End User Analysis & Outlook till 2025
The global PET preform market research study offers a wide perspective on where the industry is heading to. This report presents a comprehensive overview of the PET preform market size, share and growth opportunities by product type, applications, key companies and key regions. The research is based on extensive primary interviews (in-house experts, industry leaders, and market players) and secondary research (a host of paid and unpaid databases), along with the analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and the predictive models.
Request sample copy @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1297
The report further includes a thorough analysis of the impact of the Porter’s five major forces to understand the overall attractiveness of the industry. This study provide accurate and timely market size, vendor share, and forecasts for hundreds of technology markets from more than 100 countries around the globe. The report also focuses on the key developments and investments made in the global PET preform market by the players, research organizations, and government bodies.
This report analyzes the global market for PET preform platforms. The study provides an analysis of the market issues related to PET preform industry, including drivers such as device availability, developing technology, and myriad value propositions. Global market forecasts, segmented by device type and region, extend through 2025.
To get 10% discount on market report: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/1297
Further, the report includes an exhaustive analysis of the regional split into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest-of-the-World. Each region details the individual push-and-pull forces in addition to the key players from that region.
Reasons for the study
- The purpose of the study is to give an exhaustive outlook of the global PET preform market
- While studying the market, we observed that the shell and tube PET preform are gaining immense traction due to its property of maintaining high temperature and pressure conditions of feed water in different end-use industries
- Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region owing to increasing demand for heat exchangers in the chemical sector
- The global PET preform market is projected to witness lucrative opportunities in developing regions of Latin America and Middle East & Africa, on account of developing infrastructure
What does the report include?
- The study on the global PET preform market includes qualitative factors such as drivers, trends, and opportunities
- Additionally, the market has been evaluated using the Value Chain, Porter’s Five Forces’ analysis and PESTEL analysis
- The study covers qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market segmented on the basis of type, application and region. Moreover, the study provides similar information for the key geographies.
- Actual market sizes and forecasts have been provided for all the above-mentioned segments
- The study includes the profiles of key players in the market with a significant global and/or regional presence
Read more details of the report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/pet-preform-market
