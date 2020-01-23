MARKET REPORT
Global 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
With the specific and state-of-the-art information presented in this Global 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market report, businesses can be aware about the types of consumers, consumer’s demands and preferences, their perspectives about the product, their buying intentions, their response to particular product, and their varying tastes about the specific product already existing in the Chemical industry. All statistical and numerical data mentioned in the report is symbolized with the help of graphs and charts which eases the understanding of facts and figures. The Global 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market report helps to make organization well acquainted with profound knowledge of the global, regional and local market statistics.
Additionally, this Global 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market research document predicts the size of the market with information on key vendor revenues, development of the industry by upstream & downstream, industry progress, key companies, along with type segment & market application. This Global 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market study takes into account a market attractiveness analysis, where each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. Quality and transparency is strictly maintained while carrying out research studies to offer an exceptional market research document for your niche. Another major section of this Global 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market report is the competitive landscape which provides a clear insight into the market share analysis and actions of key industry players.
Global 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market, By Application (Plasticizers, 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate, 2-Ethylhexyl Nitrate, Others) By End User (Construction/Remodelling, Automotive Production, Original Equipment, Other) By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
Market Analysis: Global 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market
The Global 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market is expected to reach USD 6322.50 kilotons by 2025, from USD 4214.20 kilotons in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Market Definition: Global 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market
It is an organic compound which is colourless in nature. It is used as a raw material in manufacturing of plasticizers and chemical products. Furthermore, it is used in industries like construction, automotive and others. 2-ethylhexanol is in high demand from the plasticizer manufacturing industries. Various key players are making strategies to enhance the growth of the market such as acquisitions, partnership, expansion which are contributing to the growth of the market. For instance, Oxea has aimed to produce is 60,000 metric ton of dioctyl terephthalate annually, which is a general purpose non-ortho-phthalate plasticizer in Europe by 2019. Oxea has also entered into partnership with Oxxynova, a manufacturer of dimethyl terephthalate (DMT). In 2017 INEOS compant, acquired Arkema’s Oxo Alcohol business, which included the acquisition of Arkema’s stake in Oxochimie, producing oxo alcohols (butanol and 2-ethyl hexanol).
Market Drivers:
- Raising demand in Asia-Pacific
- Growth In 2-Ethylhexanol Acrylate industry
- Development of LP Oxo Technology
Market Restraint:
- Decrease in the Trends of Dioctyl Phthalate
- Highly Toxic Nature
Segmentation: Global 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market
By Application
- Plasticizers
- 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate
- 2-Ethylhexyl Nitrate
- Others
By End user
- Construction/Remodelling
- Automotive Production
- Original Equipment
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
Competitive Landscape: Global 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market
The global 2-ethylhexanol (2-EH) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of 2-ethylhexanol (2-EH) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Key Market Competitors: Global 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market
The key players operating in the global 2-ethylhexanol (2-EH) market are –
- Eastman Chemical Company
- BASF Corporation
- China National Petroleum Corporation
- DowDuPont
- Elekeiroz
The other players in the market are China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec), West Shandong Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, Tianjin Zhongxin Chemtech Co. Ltd, Meryer (Shanghai) Chemical Technology Co. Ltd, Formosa Plastic Group, OXEA GmbH, Grupa Azoty, SABIC, LG Chem., INEOS, and many more.
Research Methodology: Global 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market
Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also, market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.
The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.
Key Insights in the report:
- Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025
- Market trends impacting the growth of the global 2-ethylhexanol (2-EH) market
- Analyze and forecast the 2-ethylhexanol (2-EH) market on the basis of application and end user
- Trends of key regional and country-level markets for application and end user
- Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis
Airport Security Technology Market Report By Growth Enablers, Geography, Restraints And Trends – Global Forecast To 2026
The latest research report titled Global Airport Security Technology Market 2020 offers a thorough executive synopsis of the industry over the globe. The Airport Security Technology report also provides the market basic introduction and description of the market. The report lamps on the macro and micro-economic facet affecting the growth of the Airport Security Technology market. Also, it gives the information on the key drivers, constraints and Airport Security Technology opportunity evaluation for the report readers/viewers to get a current market scenario. The report serves Airport Security Technology industry value and volume prognosis. The report further includes the absolute growth revenue value of the Airport Security Technology market across the globe over the forecast period 2020-2026.
Global Airport Security Technology Market Scope
Global Airport Security Technology Industry report provides overall insights into the crucial advancement drivers, remarkable challenges, notable trends, latest technological advancements, and the Airport Security Technology competitive outlook. The analysis presents a critical appraisal of the scope of vital applications and the variation in Airport Security Technology products carried out by key players. Extensive meetings and face- to- face interviews were held with the professional members such as managers, Airport Security Technology market specialists, counselors, market researcher and trends analyst.
The major players operating in the global Airport Security Technology market are
American Science and Engineering, Inc.
Red X Defense
Ketech Defence
Thermo Electron Corporation
LIXI, Inc
Mistral Security Inc
Syagen Technology
Scanna MSC Ltd.
L-3 Communications Security & Detection Systems
Flir Systems
Nuctech Co. Ltd.
Hitachi
QinetiQ Ltd.
Westminster International Ltd.
Brijot Imaging Systems
Scanna MSC Ltd.
Smiths Detection
Product type categorizes the Airport Security Technology market into
Type 1
Type 2
Type 3
Product application divides Airport Security Technology market into
Application 1
Application 2
Application 3
The report not only provides a detailed discussion on the various growth drivers for the Airport Security Technology Market but also serves examination of leading factors, which are the logical justification of issues among key market players. The various components constraining or limiting the growth of the worldwide Airport Security Technology market are explored and in addition, the techniques comprehend by major players to beat these obstacles and smoothly moving ahead on their journey towards Airport Security Technology progress in the market are offered in the report. Furthermore, the impact study of both drivers as well as limiting factors is included in the Airport Security Technology analysis.
An in-depth study of the Airport Security Technology competitive landscape is included in the report. Airport Security Technology Report offered company profiles of market-leading players. The profiles consist of Airport Security Technology contact details, gross, capacity, Airport Security Technology product information of each and every firm, price structure, and cost. This Airport Security Technology report scrutinize new project feasibility with an objective of highlighting new entries about the chances in Airport Security Technology market. In this report, a comprehensive SWOT study & Airport Security Technology investment analysis is served which forecasts impending opportunities Airport Security Technology market players.
Some of the questions are answered in the Global Airport Security Technology Market report:
– What is the Airport Security Technology market current size across the globe and in various countries?
– How is the Airport Security Technology market bifurcate into various product segments?
– How are the complete Airport Security Technology market and distinct product segments expanding?
– What is the market possibility related to other countries?
– How is the Airport Security Technology market anticipated to grow in the future?
The Airport Security Technology Market Report 2020 is an important source of detailed information to develop the business strategists. It gives the Airport Security Technology industry outlook with growth study and past & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply analysis. The Airport Security Technology research analysts include a detailed description of the value chain and its distributor study. This Airport Security Technology market analysis serves broad data which intensify the understanding, scope, and application
The report offers the deep-dive vision of the Airport Security Technology market from 2020 to 2026 and future forecast market tendencies. Likewise, the report recognizes manufacturing procedures and Airport Security Technology strategies by makers, sales volume, gross margin study, investigate the developing regions, Airport Security Technology supply scheme, import-export study, business-driving factors, expenditures, driving innovation, and major forecast Airport Security Technology business sector openings.
Global Airport Security Technology market share detailed study guide marketers and authorities of companies to make an informed judgment with respect to product launches and businesses extension. The report evaluates world Airport Security Technology market by revenue updates, volume and market hypothesis from (2020-2026). The report provides forecasts for 7 years of all the stated segments, Airport Security Technology sub-segments, and the region-wise markets. It emphasizes potential income Airport Security Technology openings around various segments and elucidates best investment regions for Airport Security Technology market. The report is an immense research document that discloses each current and aspirant players of world Airport Security Technology industry.
Multi-Core Non-Sheathed Cable Market Analysis – Worldwide Opportunities, Revenue, Production, Demand And Geographical Forecast To 2026
The latest research report titled Global Multi-Core Non-Sheathed Cable Market 2020 offers a thorough executive synopsis of the industry over the globe. The Multi-Core Non-Sheathed Cable report also provides the market basic introduction and description of the market. The report lamps on the macro and micro-economic facet affecting the growth of the Multi-Core Non-Sheathed Cable market. Also, it gives the information on the key drivers, constraints and Multi-Core Non-Sheathed Cable opportunity evaluation for the report readers/viewers to get a current market scenario. The report serves Multi-Core Non-Sheathed Cable industry value and volume prognosis. The report further includes the absolute growth revenue value of the Multi-Core Non-Sheathed Cable market across the globe over the forecast period 2020-2026.
Global Multi-Core Non-Sheathed Cable Market Scope
Global Multi-Core Non-Sheathed Cable Industry report provides overall insights into the crucial advancement drivers, remarkable challenges, notable trends, latest technological advancements, and the Multi-Core Non-Sheathed Cable competitive outlook. The analysis presents a critical appraisal of the scope of vital applications and the variation in Multi-Core Non-Sheathed Cable products carried out by key players. Extensive meetings and face- to- face interviews were held with the professional members such as managers, Multi-Core Non-Sheathed Cable market specialists, counselors, market researcher and trends analyst.
The major players operating in the global Multi-Core Non-Sheathed Cable market are
GeneralCable
Hebei Dehao Cable
ESP Cable Solutions
Hengtong Group
Caledonian
Jiangsu Jiuli Csble
Wanda Group
Hunan Hualitong Cable
Product type categorizes the Multi-Core Non-Sheathed Cable market into
Type 1
Type 2
Type 3
Product application divides Multi-Core Non-Sheathed Cable market into
Application 1
Application 2
Application 3
The report not only provides a detailed discussion on the various growth drivers for the Multi-Core Non-Sheathed Cable Market but also serves examination of leading factors, which are the logical justification of issues among key market players. The various components constraining or limiting the growth of the worldwide Multi-Core Non-Sheathed Cable market are explored and in addition, the techniques comprehend by major players to beat these obstacles and smoothly moving ahead on their journey towards Multi-Core Non-Sheathed Cable progress in the market are offered in the report. Furthermore, the impact study of both drivers as well as limiting factors is included in the Multi-Core Non-Sheathed Cable analysis.
An in-depth study of the Multi-Core Non-Sheathed Cable competitive landscape is included in the report. Multi-Core Non-Sheathed Cable Report offered company profiles of market-leading players. The profiles consist of Multi-Core Non-Sheathed Cable contact details, gross, capacity, Multi-Core Non-Sheathed Cable product information of each and every firm, price structure, and cost. This Multi-Core Non-Sheathed Cable report scrutinize new project feasibility with an objective of highlighting new entries about the chances in Multi-Core Non-Sheathed Cable market. In this report, a comprehensive SWOT study & Multi-Core Non-Sheathed Cable investment analysis is served which forecasts impending opportunities Multi-Core Non-Sheathed Cable market players.
Some of the questions are answered in the Global Multi-Core Non-Sheathed Cable Market report:
– What is the Multi-Core Non-Sheathed Cable market current size across the globe and in various countries?
– How is the Multi-Core Non-Sheathed Cable market bifurcate into various product segments?
– How are the complete Multi-Core Non-Sheathed Cable market and distinct product segments expanding?
– What is the market possibility related to other countries?
– How is the Multi-Core Non-Sheathed Cable market anticipated to grow in the future?
The Multi-Core Non-Sheathed Cable Market Report 2020 is an important source of detailed information to develop the business strategists. It gives the Multi-Core Non-Sheathed Cable industry outlook with growth study and past & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply analysis. The Multi-Core Non-Sheathed Cable research analysts include a detailed description of the value chain and its distributor study. This Multi-Core Non-Sheathed Cable market analysis serves broad data which intensify the understanding, scope, and application
The report offers the deep-dive vision of the Multi-Core Non-Sheathed Cable market from 2020 to 2026 and future forecast market tendencies. Likewise, the report recognizes manufacturing procedures and Multi-Core Non-Sheathed Cable strategies by makers, sales volume, gross margin study, investigate the developing regions, Multi-Core Non-Sheathed Cable supply scheme, import-export study, business-driving factors, expenditures, driving innovation, and major forecast Multi-Core Non-Sheathed Cable business sector openings.
Global Multi-Core Non-Sheathed Cable market share detailed study guide marketers and authorities of companies to make an informed judgment with respect to product launches and businesses extension. The report evaluates world Multi-Core Non-Sheathed Cable market by revenue updates, volume and market hypothesis from (2020-2026). The report provides forecasts for 7 years of all the stated segments, Multi-Core Non-Sheathed Cable sub-segments, and the region-wise markets. It emphasizes potential income Multi-Core Non-Sheathed Cable openings around various segments and elucidates best investment regions for Multi-Core Non-Sheathed Cable market. The report is an immense research document that discloses each current and aspirant players of world Multi-Core Non-Sheathed Cable industry.
Loop Calibrators Market – Industry Trends, Key Drivers, Forecast 2027
Global Loop Calibrators Market: Introduction
- Loop calibrators are utilized to compare electric readings with regulatory standards and correct deviations of electrical measuring tools including transformer flicker meters, arm meters, angle meters, voltmeters, and watt meters
- Loop calibrators with high storage capacity are gaining importance among users. This factor is expected to drive the global loop calibrators market during the forecast period
- In order to meet the rising demand, leading manufacturers are focusing on introducing loop calibrators enabled with high data storage capacity
- Growing adoption of automation technologies across various sectors and the trend of capturing high-definition pictures and videos are driving the demand for loop calibrators with high storage capacity
- Increased product commercialization, rapidly developing industry infrastructure and growing demand for loop calibrators are strengthening the market foothold of loop calibrators and thereby significantly contribute to the revenue generation in the global market.
Global Loop Calibrators Market: Dynamics
- Increasing demand for intrinsically safe calibration is considered a key factor driving the market
- Intrinsic safety is a standard followed in industries that manage highly explosive environments. These industries need to ensure that their operations are ‘intrinsically safe’. This guarantees that devices do not discharge energy in amounts that can cause ignition upon contact with combustible materials.
- An equipment must be free from electric sparks, electromagnetic radiation, flames, mechanical friction, arcs, and impact and ionizing radiations
- Implication of safety solutions is gaining importance in different industries such as mining, petrochemical, and pharmaceutical. Thus, intrinsically safe calibration can limit the inherent risk associated with hazard-prone workplaces.
- Moreover, increasing demand for maintaining accuracy of operations in different industries is augmenting the demand for loop calibrators
- The market is witnessing rise in the number of third-party service providers to maintain the operating condition of an increasing number of industrial equipment. These service providers track instruments at their premises and notify end-users in advance if they fail to function properly on-site. At times, end-users employ calibrators to manage small deviations.
- Increasing adoption of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) has also prompted end-users to adopt loop calibrators, as they can be easily connected with cloud computing
- However, increasing popularity of multifunctional calibrators causes a serious threat to manufacturers of loop calibrators, thereby hindering the market for loop calibrators
Global Loop Calibrators Market: Segmentation
- Based on type, the global loop calibrators market can be bifurcated into wired calibrators and wireless calibrators
- In terms of end-user, the global loop calibrators market can be segmented into third-party service providers and in-house maintenance teams
- Third-party service providers is anticipated to be the primary end-user of loop calibrators across the world in the near future
- The third-party service providers segment is anticipated to gain higher market share and thereby, maintain its leading position in the global market during the forecast period. The growing need for accurate reporting of the operational condition of industrial equipment has propelled the demand for loop calibrators.
Asia Pacific to Lead Global Market for Loop Calibrators
- In terms of region, the global loop calibrators market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa
- Asia Pacific is likely to dominate the global market for loop calibrators from 2019 to 2027, followed by Europe and North America
- The loop calibrators market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, due to industrialization and continuous urbanization in developing countries such as China and India
Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Market
The global loop calibrators market was moderately fragmented in 2018. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:
- General Electric Company
- Additel Corporation
- AMETEK, Inc.
- Spectris plc
- Fortive (Fluke)
