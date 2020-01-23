Global 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

With the specific and state-of-the-art information presented in this Global 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market report, businesses can be aware about the types of consumers, consumer’s demands and preferences, their perspectives about the product, their buying intentions, their response to particular product, and their varying tastes about the specific product already existing in the Chemical industry. All statistical and numerical data mentioned in the report is symbolized with the help of graphs and charts which eases the understanding of facts and figures. The Global 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market report helps to make organization well acquainted with profound knowledge of the global, regional and local market statistics.

Additionally, this Global 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market research document predicts the size of the market with information on key vendor revenues, development of the industry by upstream & downstream, industry progress, key companies, along with type segment & market application. This Global 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market study takes into account a market attractiveness analysis, where each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. Quality and transparency is strictly maintained while carrying out research studies to offer an exceptional market research document for your niche. Another major section of this Global 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market report is the competitive landscape which provides a clear insight into the market share analysis and actions of key industry players.

Global 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market, By Application (Plasticizers, 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate, 2-Ethylhexyl Nitrate, Others) By End User (Construction/Remodelling, Automotive Production, Original Equipment, Other) By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis: Global 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market

The Global 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market is expected to reach USD 6322.50 kilotons by 2025, from USD 4214.20 kilotons in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market

It is an organic compound which is colourless in nature. It is used as a raw material in manufacturing of plasticizers and chemical products. Furthermore, it is used in industries like construction, automotive and others. 2-ethylhexanol is in high demand from the plasticizer manufacturing industries. Various key players are making strategies to enhance the growth of the market such as acquisitions, partnership, expansion which are contributing to the growth of the market. For instance, Oxea has aimed to produce is 60,000 metric ton of dioctyl terephthalate annually, which is a general purpose non-ortho-phthalate plasticizer in Europe by 2019. Oxea has also entered into partnership with Oxxynova, a manufacturer of dimethyl terephthalate (DMT). In 2017 INEOS compant, acquired Arkema’s Oxo Alcohol business, which included the acquisition of Arkema’s stake in Oxochimie, producing oxo alcohols (butanol and 2-ethyl hexanol).

Market Drivers:

Raising demand in Asia-Pacific

Growth In 2-Ethylhexanol Acrylate industry

Development of LP Oxo Technology

Market Restraint:

Decrease in the Trends of Dioctyl Phthalate

Highly Toxic Nature

Segmentation: Global 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market

By Application

Plasticizers

2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate

2-Ethylhexyl Nitrate

Others

By End user

Construction/Remodelling

Automotive Production

Original Equipment

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape: Global 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market

The global 2-ethylhexanol (2-EH) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of 2-ethylhexanol (2-EH) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market

The key players operating in the global 2-ethylhexanol (2-EH) market are –

Eastman Chemical Company

BASF Corporation

China National Petroleum Corporation

DowDuPont

Elekeiroz

The other players in the market are China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec), West Shandong Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, Tianjin Zhongxin Chemtech Co. Ltd, Meryer (Shanghai) Chemical Technology Co. Ltd, Formosa Plastic Group, OXEA GmbH, Grupa Azoty, SABIC, LG Chem., INEOS, and many more.

Research Methodology: Global 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also, market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth of the global 2-ethylhexanol (2-EH) market

Analyze and forecast the 2-ethylhexanol (2-EH) market on the basis of application and end user

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for application and end user

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

