Global 2D Barcode Reader Market Report 2020, by Types, Industry Size-Share, Vertical, Business Growth, Regional Analysis, Revenue Factor, Key Players and Forecast 2025

A 2D barcode scanner is a process of interpreting two-dimensional barcodes, which store data in two dimensions, rather than in just a series of black and white bars. 2D barcode reader is also called as “Quick Response Code (QR Code)” as they enable fast data access. The reader deciphers the encoded URL, which leads the browser to the appropriate information. The commercial use of 2D barcode reader started in 1981. A 2D bar code reader is employed in various industries to access associated information extensively.

One of the primary reason driving this market increased acceptance of 2D barcodes across various sectors. Another factor driving the demand 2D barcodes is their proficiency to adapt an enormous size of information, unlike 1D barcode scanner. Increased memory at optimum pricing has been a key technological factor, which is an attractive proposition for end users. A key challenge in the market is the insufficiency for capital investment to innovate 2D barcodes. 2D barcode scanners are costlier than their 1D counterparts. Performance, design, and ergonomics are among the top factors of competition among 2D-barcode vendors. Furthermore, price competitiveness offers an additional advantage to barcode scanner vendors.

DPM (Direct Part Marking) is introducing new opportunities for manufacturing more automated solutions and track products through its full life cycle. It can be a potential market for the 2D imager. Also, government regulations and policies may result in the adoption of these devices in industries including healthcare & pharmaceuticals, transportation, and military applications.

Key regions for this market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and MEA and Latin America. North America and Europe are projected to dominate this market over the forecast period with steady growth rates while Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth opportunities during the same period. The adoption rate of barcode technology in India is growing at a healthy growth rate making the industry more attractive day by day.

Some of the key players in the market include Honeywell, OCR Canada, Motorola Solutions, Datalogic, Zebra Technologies, Telenor, SATO, Bluebird, Opticon, Denso ADC, NCR and others. The market is dominated by vendors and will continue the same trend over the forecast period. Continued consolidation is expected with small and medium sized companies focused on niche applications. Image recognition technology which is an alternative technology for 2D barcode reader is at its emerging stage. The main advantage of the image recognition technology as compared to 2D bar codes is that no special software has to be installed. One of the disadvantages of image recognition is that images cannot be recognized because of their image quality. Especially in low light situations images tends to get blurry and grainy. This market is expected to become highly competitive over the forecast period as the market is driven by new technologies and innovations, resulting out of continuous R&D activities by the key players across the industry. Most of the companies are focusing their R&D activities to find low cost and precise products by incorporating new technologies.

The 2D Barcode Reader market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for 2D Barcode Reader.

This report presents the worldwide 2D Barcode Reader market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Honeywell

OCR Canada

Motorola Solutions

Datalogic

Zebra Technologies

Telenor

SATO

Bluebird

Opticon

Denso ADC

NCR

2D Barcode Reader Breakdown Data by Type

QR Codes

Data Matrix Code

PDF417codes

Aztech 2D Barcodes

2D Barcode Reader Breakdown Data by Application

Retail

Advertisements

Transportation

Others

2D Barcode Reader Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

2D Barcode Reader Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global 2D Barcode Reader status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key 2D Barcode Reader manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 2D Barcode Reader :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of 2D Barcode Reader market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 2D Barcode Reader Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global 2D Barcode Reader Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 QR Codes

1.4.3 Data Matrix Code

1.4.4 PDF417codes

1.4.5 Aztech 2D Barcodes

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global 2D Barcode Reader Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Retail

1.5.3 Advertisements

1.5.4 Transportation

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global 2D Barcode Reader Market Size

2.1.1 Global 2D Barcode Reader Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global 2D Barcode Reader Production 2014-2025

2.2 2D Barcode Reader Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key 2D Barcode Reader Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 2D Barcode Reader Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers 2D Barcode Reader Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into 2D Barcode Reader Market

2.4 Key Trends for 2D Barcode Reader Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 2D Barcode Reader Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 2D Barcode Reader Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 2D Barcode Reader Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 2D Barcode Reader Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 2D Barcode Reader Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 2D Barcode Reader Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 2D Barcode Reader Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 2D Barcode Reader Production by Regions

4.1 Global 2D Barcode Reader Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global 2D Barcode Reader Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global 2D Barcode Reader Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States 2D Barcode Reader Production

4.2.2 United States 2D Barcode Reader Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States 2D Barcode Reader Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe 2D Barcode Reader Production

4.3.2 Europe 2D Barcode Reader Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe 2D Barcode Reader Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China 2D Barcode Reader Production

4.4.2 China 2D Barcode Reader Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China 2D Barcode Reader Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan 2D Barcode Reader Production

4.5.2 Japan 2D Barcode Reader Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan 2D Barcode Reader Import & Export

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea 2D Barcode Reader Production

4.6.2 South Korea 2D Barcode Reader Revenue

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea 2D Barcode Reader Import & Export

4.7 Other Regions

4.7.1 Taiwan

4.7.2 India

4.7.3 Southeast Asia

5 2D Barcode Reader Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global 2D Barcode Reader Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global 2D Barcode Reader Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global 2D Barcode Reader Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America 2D Barcode Reader Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America 2D Barcode Reader Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe 2D Barcode Reader Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe 2D Barcode Reader Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific 2D Barcode Reader Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific 2D Barcode Reader Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America 2D Barcode Reader Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America 2D Barcode Reader Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa 2D Barcode Reader Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa 2D Barcode Reader Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 GCC Countries

5.6.4 Egypt

5.6.5 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global 2D Barcode Reader Production by Type

6.2 Global 2D Barcode Reader Revenue by Type

6.3 2D Barcode Reader Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global 2D Barcode Reader Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global 2D Barcode Reader Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global 2D Barcode Reader Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Honeywell

8.1.1 Honeywell Company Details

8.1.2 Company Overview

8.1.3 Honeywell 2D Barcode Reader Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Honeywell 2D Barcode Reader Product Description

8.1.5 Honeywell Recent Development

8.2 OCR Canada

8.2.1 OCR Canada Company Details

8.2.2 Company Overview

8.2.3 OCR Canada 2D Barcode Reader Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 OCR Canada 2D Barcode Reader Product Description

8.2.5 OCR Canada Recent Development

8.3 Motorola Solutions

8.3.1 Motorola Solutions Company Details

8.3.2 Company Overview

8.3.3 Motorola Solutions 2D Barcode Reader Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Motorola Solutions 2D Barcode Reader Product Description

8.3.5 Motorola Solutions Recent Development

8.4 Datalogic

8.4.1 Datalogic Company Details

8.4.2 Company Overview

8.4.3 Datalogic 2D Barcode Reader Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Datalogic 2D Barcode Reader Product Description

8.4.5 Datalogic Recent Development

8.5 Zebra Technologies

8.5.1 Zebra Technologies Company Details

8.5.2 Company Overview

8.5.3 Zebra Technologies 2D Barcode Reader Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Zebra Technologies 2D Barcode Reader Product Description

8.5.5 Zebra Technologies Recent Development

8.6 Telenor

8.6.1 Telenor Company Details

8.6.2 Company Overview

8.6.3 Telenor 2D Barcode Reader Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Telenor 2D Barcode Reader Product Description

8.6.5 Telenor Recent Development

8.7 SATO

8.7.1 SATO Company Details

8.7.2 Company Overview

8.7.3 SATO 2D Barcode Reader Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 SATO 2D Barcode Reader Product Description

8.7.5 SATO Recent Development

8.8 Bluebird

8.8.1 Bluebird Company Details

8.8.2 Company Overview

8.8.3 Bluebird 2D Barcode Reader Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Bluebird 2D Barcode Reader Product Description

8.8.5 Bluebird Recent Development

8.9 Opticon

8.9.1 Opticon Company Details

8.9.2 Company Overview

8.9.3 Opticon 2D Barcode Reader Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Opticon 2D Barcode Reader Product Description

8.9.5 Opticon Recent Development

8.10 Denso ADC

8.10.1 Denso ADC Company Details

8.10.2 Company Overview

8.10.3 Denso ADC 2D Barcode Reader Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Denso ADC 2D Barcode Reader Product Description

8.10.5 Denso ADC Recent Development

8.11 NCR

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 2D Barcode Reader Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global 2D Barcode Reader Production Forecast 2019-2025

9.1.2 Global 2D Barcode Reader Revenue Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 2D Barcode Reader Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global 2D Barcode Reader Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global 2D Barcode Reader Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 2D Barcode Reader Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global 2D Barcode Reader Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global 2D Barcode Reader Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 2D Barcode Reader Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 2D Barcode Reader Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America 2D Barcode Reader Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe 2D Barcode Reader Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific 2D Barcode Reader Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 South Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America 2D Barcode Reader Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa 2D Barcode Reader Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.7.2 GCC Countries

10.7.3 Egypt

10.7.4 South Africa

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 2D Barcode Reader Sales Channels

11.2.2 2D Barcode Reader Distributors

11.3 2D Barcode Reader Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13 Key Findings in the Global 2D Barcode Reader Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

