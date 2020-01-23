Global 3D Metrology Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Offering, Product, Application, End-user Industry and Region.

Global 3D Metrology Market size was valued at US$ 10.38 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 22.0 Mn by 2027 to exhibit a CAGR of 9.84 % during the forecast period.

Global 3D Metrology Market

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global 3D metrology market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by Offering, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global 3D metrology market.

3D Metrology is the discipline of measurement in three dimensions. 3D measurement is also used in quality inspection. Speed, dependability, automatability and proper measuring principal are main features of 3D metrology technology. Automotive and aerospace & defense are the main industries where 3D metrology is used for quality control and inspection.

Highly accurate inspection owing to three-dimensional data for molding and analysis, increase in R&D spending and focus on quality control are the major factors behind the growth of the global 3D metrology market. The factors which hinder the growth of the 3D metrology market are high cost acquired for setting up 3D metrology facility and dearth of expertise to capably handle 3D metrology systems.

Increase in rentals and leasing services, upsurge in demand for industry 4.0, cloud computing services offer effective cost and time saving, rise in demand for industry 4 and upsurge in demand for 3D metrology services are producing many opportunities for global 3D metrology market. Lack of simplified software solutions is the major challenge to the growth of global 3D metrology market.

The market for hardware sub segment offering is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to growing adoption of 3D metrology equipment in industries like aerospace & defense, electronics, architecture and construction, automotive, medical, energy & power, and heavy machinery to sustain product quality. This is the key driver for the progress of the hardware market. Also, the rising market for CMM propel the growth of hardware offering in the 3D metrology market. CMM is necessary in the automotive industry for inspection, measurement, and quality checking of various components. So coordinate measuring machine also drives the growth of the hardware offering.

Coordinate measuring machine products holds the largest market share of 3D metrology market in the forecast period because of coordinate measuring machine can achieve high precision and accuracy in measurement. The major advantages of the coordinate measuring machine over conventional gaging methods are amplified flexibility, reduced set-up time, better accuracy, and superior productivity. The advantages of CMM drives the growth of the coordinate measuring machine products in global 3D metrology market.

For inspection, measurement, and quality checking of different components in the automotive industry the 3D metrology is essential. The automotive industry is gradually using optical measurement systems and coordinate measuring machines in its place of conventional strain gauges, transducers, accelerometers, and extensometers for refining the safety and comfort level of a vehicle. These factors drives the growth of the automotive industry in the global 3D metrology market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific 3D metrology market is cautiously growing due to the high economic growth witnessed by main countries like China and Japan in this region. Automobile and electronics manufacturers use 3D metrology systems during the production process for quality inspections, presence of the number of automobile manufacturing plants in APAC is more than other regions and the demand for 3D metrology offerings is anticipated to grow rapidly in this region arte driving the growth of the Asia Pacific in the global market. The main countries contributing to the progress of the 3D metrology market in APAC contain Japan, China, India, and South Korea.

Scope of of Global 3D Metrology market

Global 3D Metrology Market, by Offering

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Global 3D Metrology Market, by Product

• Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM)

• Optical Digitizer and Scanner (ODS)

• Video Measuring Machine (VMM)

• 3D Automated Optical Inspection

• Form Measurement

Global 3D Metrology Market, by Application

• Reverse Engineering

• Quality Control & Inspection

• Virtual Simulation

• Other Applications

Global 3D Metrology Market, by End-user Industry

• Aerospace & Defense

• Automotive

• Architecture & Construction

• Medical

• Electronics

• Energy & Power

• Heavy Machinery Industry

• Mining

• Others

Global 3D Metrology Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global 3D Metrology Market

• Hexagon

• Faro Technologies

• Nikon Metrology

• Carl Zeiss

• KLA-Tencor

• Jenoptik

• Renishaw

• Mitutoyo Corporation

• GOM

• Creaform

• Perceptron

• 3D Digital Corporation

• Automated Precision

• JLM Advanced Technical Services

• Precision Products

• Carmar Accuracy

