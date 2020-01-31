Global Market
Global 3D Printing Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis And Supply Demand between 2019 to 2024
Global 3D Printing Market Summary:
The Global 3D Printing Market is estimated to reach USD 39.5 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 24.6%. Growing use of 3D printing in automotive industry and rising demand for prototyping and mass customization are expected to drive the 3D printing market during the forecast period. However, high initial investment and required maintenance expertise is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Use of 3D printing in aerospace industry is expected to become an opportunity for 3D printing market during the forecast period.
3D printing is a process in which physical objects are generated by depositing materials in layers-based on a digital model. 3D printing also referred as additive manufacturing which requires hardware, software, and materials to work together in same process. 3D printing can be used for creating simple parts and prototypes to high-end technological final products such as aero plane parts and eco-friendly building among others. Key players in 3D printing market are 3D Systems Inc., Autodesk Inc., Exon, Materialize, Proto Labs Inc., and Canon Inc. among others.
3D Printing Market Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global 3D printing market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- On the basis of technology, the 3D printing market can be segmented into stereo lithography (SLA), digital light processing (DLP), fused deposition modelling (FDM), fused filament fabrication (FFF), selective laser sintering (SLS), selective laser melting (SLM), electronic beam melting (EBM), and laminated object manufacturing (LOM).
- By component, the market is segmented into printer type, material type, software, and services.
- On the basis of end use industry, the market is segmented into automotive, consumer electronics, consumer goods, aerospace & defence, healthcare, construction, and others.
The growth of the 3D printing market so far can be attributed to several factors such as increased flexibility, reduced manufacturing costs, innovative 3D printing materials, less material wastage, and ease in development of customized objects. Also, 3D printing reduces the time-to-market (TTM) of products. Having realized the certain benefits and wide range of applications of 3D printing, almost every industry automotive, gaming, housing, healthcare, architecture, artificial limb manufacturing, food, and fashion and clothing—has adopted or is set to adopt this revolutionary technology.
3D printing technology has garnered the attention of many entrepreneurs and continues to draw millions of dollars in funding with increased number of innovative startups in the segment. The market players around the globe are contributing to prototyping and innovation, owing to which the market is set to reach multi-million dollars in value in the near future. Therefore, it is extremely important that we understand the ongoing trends in the world of 3D printing and try to identify the future trends that will shape the industry for years to come.
3D Printing Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
3D Printing Market by Technology
- Stereo lithography (SLA)
- Digital Light Processing (DLP)
- Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM)
- Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF)
- Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)
- Selective Laser Melting (SLM)
- Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)
- Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)
3D Printing Market, by Component
Printer Type
- Desktop 3D Printers
- Industrial 3D Printers
Material Type
- Metal
- Plastic
- Ceramic
- Nylon
- Others
Software
- Scanning Software
- Printing Software
- Design Software
- Inspection Software
Services
3D Printing Market, by End Use Industry
- Automotive
- Consumer Electronics
- Consumer Goods
- Aerospace & Defense
- Healthcare
- Construction
- Others
3D Printing Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
IoT Sensors Market Development Trends, Key Manufacturers And Competitive Analysis
IoT Sensors Market Summary:
The Global IoT Sensor Market is estimated to reach USD 30.4 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 27.6%. Rising in performance and effective quality, growing in demand of drones, advancing in demand for augmented reality & virtual reality, low current consumption & maximum battery life with fast response are expected to drive the IoT sensor market. However, limited security & privacy act as a restrain to the market during the forecast period. Increasing use of machine learning & artificial intelligence, low current consumption and cost-optimized is identified as an opportunity for IoT sensor market.
IoT refer to a technology which use to communicate, sense and interact with other devices. Sensors refer to device that detect and measure the response of an elements. IoT sensor is a machine that is able to identify change in an environment. It is used to measure a the quality of pressure, temperature or position with an amount of response. Some key players in IoT sensor TE Connectivity, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Broadcom, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, Bosch Sensortec GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Analog Devices, Inc., Monnit Corporation and Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. among other.
IoT Sensors Market Segmentation
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global IoT sensor market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- On the basis of type, the market is segmented into temperature sensor, traffic sensor, pressure sensors, proximity sensors, level sensors, accelerometers and others.
- By connectivity type the IoT sensor market is segmented into wireless and wired.
- By application the market is segmented into automotive, health care, home & building, industrial robots, aerospace & defense and others.
IoT Sensors Market Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
IOT SENSOR Market, by Type
- Temperature Sensor
- Traffic Sensor
- Pressure Sensors
- Proximity Sensors
- Level Sensors
- Accelerometers
- Gyroscope
- Gas Sensors
- Infrared Sensors
- Others
IoT Sensors Market, by Connectivity Type
- Wireless
- Wired
IoT Sensors Market by, Application
- Automotive
- HealthCare
- Home & Building
- Industrial Robots
- Aerospace & Defense
- Others
IoT Sensors Market by, Region
- Asia-Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
Smart Factory Market Dynamics, Segments And Supply Demand
Smart Factory Market: Summary
The global smart factory market is estimated to reach USD 267.1 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 8.9%. Increasing adoption of wireless and sensor technologies, growing adoption of industrial robots, and increase complexity in supply chain management is expected to drive the smart factory market during the forecast period. However, high initial capital investment and risk associated with data loss and cyber security is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. 3D printing technology is expected to become an opportunity for smart factory market.
The smart factory is a high digitized and connected production facility which depends on smart manufacturing. Moreover, it connects with plant to other entities in the digital supply network to enable effective supply chain management. In smart factory, machinery and equipment are able to improve processes through self-optimization and automation. Some key players in smart factory are Siemens AG, Fanuc Corporation, General Electric Company, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Honeywell International Inc.
Smart Factory Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global smart factory market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
1) On the basis of hardware, the market is segmented into industrial robots, sensors, machine vision systems, and others.
2) By software, the smart factory market is segmented into product life cycle management (PLM), enterprise resource planning (ERP), machine execution systems (MES), programmable logic controller (PLC), supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), and Others.
3) On the basis of wireless connectivity, the market is segmented into wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi), WirelessHART, Bluetooth, and Zigbee.
4) By end use industry the market is segmented into oil and gas, chemicals, automotive, electronics and semiconductors, aerospace and defense, and healthcare.
Smart Factory Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Smart Factory Market by Hardware
- Industrial robots
- Collaborative Robots
- Articulated Robots
- Cartesian Robots
- Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arm (SCARA) Robots
- Cylindrical Robots
- Other Robots (Delta, Palletizing, Welding)
- Sensors
- Machine Vision System
- Others (Control Systems)
Smart Factory Market, by Software
- Product Life Cycle Management (PLM)
- Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)
- Machine Execution Systems (MES)
- Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)
- Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)
- Others (DCS, HMI, PAM)
Smart Factory Market, by Wireless Connectivity
- Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi)
- WirelessHART
- Bluetooth
- Zigbee
Smart Factory Market by, End-Use Industry
- Oil and Gas
- Chemicals
- Automotive
- Electronics and Semiconductors
- Aerospace and Defense
- Healthcare
Smart Factory Market by Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
Middle East and Africa
South America
Smart Card Market Emergence Of Advanced Technologies And Global Industry Analysis 2024!!
Smart Card Market: Summary
The Global Smart Card Market is estimated to reach USD 21.8 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 9.8%. Increasing emphasis on promoting cashless economy, increasing adoption of e-passport and e-visa services and rising demand in BFSI sector is expected to drive the smart card market during the forecast period. However, High cost and uncertainty of overseas transaction is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Launching of EMV card with fingerprint biometrics opportunity for smart card market.
Smart card is a physical card that include integrated chip. It is mostly use for security identification, payment application and in digital platform. Some key players in smart card are Gemalto NV, Cardlogix Corporation, Giesecke+Devrient GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, IDEMIA, NXP Semiconductors, and ASSA ABLOY among other.
Smart Card Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- On the basis of type, the market is segmented into contact smart cards, contactless smart cards, hybrid smart cards, duel interface cards, memory smart cards and microprocessor smart cards.
- by component, the smart card market is segmented into memory based and microcontroller based.
- by end use industry the market is segmented into BFSI, retail, healthcare, government, IT & telecommunication and others.
SMART CARD Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
SMART CARD Market, by Type
- Contact Smart Cards
- Contactless Smart Cards
- Hybrid Smart Cards
- Duel Interface Cards
- Memory Smart Cards
- Microprocessor Smart Cards
SMART CARD Market, by Component
- Memory Based
- Microcontroller Based
SMART CARD Market by, End-Use Industry
- BFSI
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Government
- IT & Telecommunication
- Others
SMART CARD Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
