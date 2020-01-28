Global Abrasives Market Top Key Players Ensitech Pty Ltd, KZK Powder Tech Corp., Specialty Glass Inc., HYDRANT-FLUSH, Says FSR

Abrasives Market: Summary

The Global Abrasives Market is estimated to reach USD 45.1 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 6.42 %, Predicts Forencis Research (FSR).

Abrasives are referred to as the quality of material, usually, a mineral which is utilized to shape or finish work pieces through polishing and rubbing. They are extensively used in a wide range of industries, technologies and domestic applications in the process such as cutting, drilling, honing, lapping, buffing, sharpening, amongst others. Hardness is one of the important properties required in abrasives materials and hardness should be greater than the substance of material that is been worked. Additionally, toughness (or rigidity), grain shape & size, the character of fracture, and purity are some of the other properties of abrasives taken into consideration.

Abrasives Market: Drivers & Restraints

Market Drivers:

Rise in Construction Industry

Abrasives are being used in the construction of bridges and buildings where metalworking applications such as wed preparation or smoothing of welding seams. Additionally, abrasives in construction buildings are used in floor, ramps, steps, and stairways which are subject to slipping hazards. Likewise, many materials used in constructions are been shaped by mechanical methods and abrasive methods such as grinding, lapping, polishing, and amongst others. The construction industry is expected to bloom during the forecast period owing to factors such as a rise in disposable income, increasing urbanization, self-reliant construction culture, and amongst others. Thus, growth in the construction industry is expected to boost product market growth during the forecasted period.

Increase in adoption for Digitalization

Digital transformation has continued impacting the organization and is expected to rise in the coming years. Increasing investment, initiatives of the executives, IoT, and artificial intelligence and amongst others are some of the factors expected to boost the demand for digitalization. Abrasives are used in the manufacturing of printed circuit boards (PCB) which are key elements in any electronic device like computers, laptops, routers, and others. Electronic devices used for digitalization are manufactured with the help of abrasives. Thus, increasing adoption for digitalization is expected to surge the growth of the abrasive market.

Market Restraints:

Stringent Regulations

Abrasives are widely used in various industries such as construction, automotive, electronics & electrical, manufacturing, and others. During the process of manufacturing, some types of emissions are likely to results such as chlorides and volatile organic compounds. These emissions may be harmful to humans. Some government bodies such as Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and others have imposed regulations during the manufacturing and use of abrasive products. For instance, the European Standard, EN 13743 stats the safety requirements for coated abrasive products which help to reduce or removal of hazards resulting from the design and application of the coated abrasive products and clamping devices. However, stringent regulations imposed by the government may hinder the growth of the abrasive market.

Abrasives Market: Key Segments

Key Abrasives Market Segments by Type: Bonded, Coasted, Super , and Others

, and Key Segments by Material: Natural and Synthetic

and Key Abrasives Market Segment by Application: Buffing, Honing, Drilling, Grinding, and Others

and Key Segments by End Users: Automotive, Manufacturing, Construction, Electronics & Electrical, and others

and Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, andSouth America, with individual country-level analysis

Abrasives Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Abrasives Market, by Type

Bonded

Coated

Super

Others

Abrasives Market, by Material

Natural

Synthetic

Abrasives Market, by Application

Buffing

Honing

Drilling

Grinding

Others

Abrasives Market, by End User

Automotive

Manufacturing

Electronics & Electrical

Construction

Others

Abrasives Market, by Region

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

The Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

