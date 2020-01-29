MARKET REPORT
Global Abrasives Market Top Key Players Ensitech Pty Ltd, KZK Powder Tech Corp., Specialty Glass Inc., HYDRANT-FLUSH, Says FSR
Abrasives Market: Summary
The Global Abrasives Market is estimated to reach USD 45.1 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 6.42 %, Predicts Forencis Research (FSR).
Abrasives are referred to as the quality of material, usually, a mineral which is utilized to shape or finish work pieces through polishing and rubbing. They are extensively used in a wide range of industries, technologies and domestic applications in the process such as cutting, drilling, honing, lapping, buffing, sharpening, amongst others. Hardness is one of the important properties required in abrasives materials and hardness should be greater than the substance of material that is been worked. Additionally, toughness (or rigidity), grain shape & size, the character of fracture, and purity are some of the other properties of abrasives taken into consideration.
Abrasives Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
Rise in Construction Industry
Abrasives are being used in the construction of bridges and buildings where metalworking applications such as wed preparation or smoothing of welding seams. Additionally, abrasives in construction buildings are used in floor, ramps, steps, and stairways which are subject to slipping hazards. Likewise, many materials used in constructions are been shaped by mechanical methods and abrasive methods such as grinding, lapping, polishing, and amongst others. The construction industry is expected to bloom during the forecast period owing to factors such as a rise in disposable income, increasing urbanization, self-reliant construction culture, and amongst others. Thus, growth in the construction industry is expected to boost product market growth during the forecasted period.
Increase in adoption for Digitalization
Digital transformation has continued impacting the organization and is expected to rise in the coming years. Increasing investment, initiatives of the executives, IoT, and artificial intelligence and amongst others are some of the factors expected to boost the demand for digitalization. Abrasives are used in the manufacturing of printed circuit boards (PCB) which are key elements in any electronic device like computers, laptops, routers, and others. Electronic devices used for digitalization are manufactured with the help of abrasives. Thus, increasing adoption for digitalization is expected to surge the growth of the abrasive market.
Market Restraints:
Stringent Regulations
Abrasives are widely used in various industries such as construction, automotive, electronics & electrical, manufacturing, and others. During the process of manufacturing, some types of emissions are likely to results such as chlorides and volatile organic compounds. These emissions may be harmful to humans. Some government bodies such as Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and others have imposed regulations during the manufacturing and use of abrasive products. For instance, the European Standard, EN 13743 stats the safety requirements for coated abrasive products which help to reduce or removal of hazards resulting from the design and application of the coated abrasive products and clamping devices. However, stringent regulations imposed by the government may hinder the growth of the abrasive market.
Abrasives Market: Key Segments
- Key Abrasives Market Segments by Type:Bonded, Coasted, Super, and Others
- Key Segments by Material: Natural andSynthetic
- Key Abrasives Market Segment by Application: Buffing, Honing, Drilling, Grinding, andOthers
- Key Segments by End Users: Automotive, Manufacturing, Construction, Electronics & Electrical, and others
- Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, andSouth America, with individual country-level analysis
Abrasives Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Abrasives Market, by Type
- Bonded
- Coated
- Super
- Others
Abrasives Market, by Material
- Natural
- Synthetic
Abrasives Market, by Application
- Buffing
- Honing
- Drilling
- Grinding
- Others
Abrasives Market, by End User
- Automotive
- Manufacturing
- Electronics & Electrical
- Construction
- Others
Abrasives Market, by Region
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
MARKET REPORT
Patient Lifting Devices Market Projected to Grow Steadily During2017 – 2025
In Depth Study of the Patient Lifting Devices Market
Patient Lifting Devices , in its newly released Market research report, provides an understanding of the many different facets of the Patient Lifting Devices market. The all-round analysis of this Patient Lifting Devices market depicts the data and throws light. The demand-side and supply-side styles are monitored to offer a very clear picture of this industry scenario across different geographies.
According to the research, the Patient Lifting Devices market is expected to Reach a value of US$XX by the close of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). Different parameters that are most likely to nurture the market while within the decade’s development have been discussed in the analysis.
Reasons To Buy From Patient Lifting Devices :
- One Of the very renowned market research businesses in India
- Delivered Reports to more than 500 customers across different geographies
- Data Assembled from credible secondary and primary sources
- Spotless Delivery procedure with no holdups
- Our Customer support team is available 24/7 to address client queries
Essential Queries addressed from the report:
- That Company is expected to dominate the market in terms of market share during the forecast period?
- The best way Have evolving administration and regulatory policies?
- That Application of this Patient Lifting Devices is predicted to generate the revenue over the prediction interval?
- At the Moment, Which are the visible trends in the sector that is Patient Lifting Devices ?
- Just how Are marketplace players adjusting to the skyrocketing costs of materials that are essential?
Crucial Data enclosed in the Patient Lifting Devices market research:
- The Political and financial outlook in various regions and the effect on the Patient Lifting Devices market
- Growth Possibility of market players in the growing markets
- Current And future prospects of various segments of the Patient Lifting Devices market
- Y-o-Y Growth projection of the different regional niches
- Impact Of those many regulatory policies on the Patient Lifting Devices market in different regions
Industry Segments Covered from the Patient Lifting Devices Market
And, the YoY growth, market share, growth potential Market price of each of these segments and sub-segments is included from the accounts.
Notable Developments
The need for increased care and safety across the healthcare industry has created fresh opportunities for the market vendors.
Abilitech Medical has recently sent ripples across the medical industry with its new utility device for injured persons. The company is launching a wearable device for bedridden patients. Severe injury can bar people from the ability to perform basic tasks such as turning off the morning alarm or shoving off mosquitos. The new device is expected to improve the stakes of revenue generation within Abilitech Medical.
Air-assisted patient transfer devices are steadily making their way into renowned healthcare facilities. The healthcare industry has shown tremendous resilience in embracing and implementing new technologies. Therefore, the vendors in the patient lifting devices market have a large playfield of lucrative opportunities to capitalise upon.
Some of the renowned vendors in the global patient lifting devices market are:
- Handicare Group AB
- Invacare Corp.
- Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.
- Medline Industries Inc.
Global Patient Lifting Devices Market: Growth Drivers
- Rising Incidence of Paralysing Disorders
A rising population of people suffers from the ills of dementia, Parkinson’s disease, and various types of cancers. In this scenario, it is important to have a strong system for assisting patients. Presence of a core system that offers improved mobility to patients is amongst the most important virtues within healthcare. Therefore, the total value of revenues in the global patient lifting devices market is slated to reach new heights in the years to come.
- Improved Infrastructure of Healthcare Facilities
The need for patient lifting devices can also be associated with the construction of skyscrapers, a lot of which serve as hospitals. Presence of multi-speciality hospitals and healthcare centers has led to expansion of functional areas within hospitals. This factor, coupled with the letting ‘of residential spaces for hospitals, has also driven market demand. The increasing flux of patients across healthcare centers is indicative of the need for cutting-edge medical technologies. Therefore, the global patient lifting devices market is projected to attract increased revenues in the years to follow.
MARKET REPORT
Storage in Big Data Market Shares, Trend and Growth Report by 2026
The Most Recent study on the Storage in Big Data Market Research provides a profound comprehension of the various market dynamics like trends, drivers, the challenges, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic elements that are predicted to shape the increase of the Storage in Big Data market throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).
The introduced study elucidates the crucial indicators of Market growth which comes with a thorough analysis of this value chain, CAGR development, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data may enable readers to understand the quantitative growth parameters of this international industry that is Storage in Big Data .
Analytical Insights Included from the Storage in Big Data Market Report
- Estimated earnings Rise of the Storage in Big Data marketplace throughout the forecast period
- Factors expected to aid the Rise of the Storage in Big Data marketplace
- The growth potential of this Storage in Big Data market in a Variety of regions
- Consumption, pricing arrangement, and adoption routine of this Storage in Big Data
- Company profiles of top players in the Storage in Big Data market
Storage in Big Data Market Segmentation Assessment
The increase prospects of this market in various Regions are studied in the report together with details like the regulatory framework, political, and financial outlook of each region.
market segmentation – by segment, by industry, and by region. The next few sections analyze the global storage in big data market on the basis of segment, industry, and region and provide a comprehensive market outlook for the next 10 years, setting the forecast within the context of the global storage in big data ecosystem, including new technological developments and product offerings. A section of this report discusses various factors shaping internal and external competition in the market. Various barriers to entry of new start-ups in the industry have been analyzed and rated on the basis of their impact on competition levels in the market.
The global storage in big data market is segmented as under:
By Segment
- Hardware Segment
- DAS – internal (OEM)
- DAS – external (OEM)
- DAS – other (ODM Direct)
- ESCON/FICON
- NAS
- SAN
- Tape Systems and Media
- Software Segment
- Services Segment
By Industry
- BFSI
- IT and Telecommunications
- Transportation, Logistics & Retail
- Healthcare and Medical
- Media and Entertainment
- Others
Key regions assessed
- North America
- Latin America
- Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
- Japan
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
The final section includes the global storage in big data market competitive landscape to provide report audiences with a dashboard view of key players operating in this market, along with an analysis of their strengths, weakness, opportunities, and threats; and long-term and short-term business strategies. This report covers various solution providers operating in the global storage in big data market such as Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., VMware Inc., IBM Corporation, Dell EMC, SAS Institute Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Teradata Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Hitachi Data Systems Corporation, and MemSQL Inc.
Research methodology
The forecast presented in this report assesses the total revenue generated across the global storage in big data market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, the report begins by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis of how the global storage in big data market is likely to perform in future. The report takes into account extensive secondary research to determine top industry players, products, applications, overall market size, industry connotations, distributors and manufacturers, etc. Region wise and segment wise data has also been acquired through interviews with key stakeholders in the global storage in big data market. Data gathered through primary and secondary research is validated by the triangulation method and further scrutinized using advanced tools to obtain useful qualitative and quantitative insights. Given the ever-fluctuating nature of the global economy, the report not only takes into account forecasts conducted in terms of CAGR, but also analyzes the market on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand market predictability and to identify the right opportunities across the global storage in big data market.
Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all market segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity, usually overlooked while forecasting the market. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve and also to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global storage in big data market. Further, to understand key market segments in terms of growth, Persistence Market Research has developed the global storage in big data market attractiveness index to help providers identify real market opportunities across the global storage in big data market.
The Report intends to eliminate the subsequent doubts regarding the Storage in Big Data market:
- What Will be the trends that are currently dictating the increase of the Storage in Big Data market?
- What Is the reach of invention in the present Storage in Big Data market arena?
- The best way Will the alterations from the industrial coverages in region 2 and region 1 affect the growth of the industry that is Storage in Big Data ?
- What Is the projected value of this Storage in Big Data economy in 2029?
- That Regional marketplace is predicted to see the CAGR increase during the assessment period?
Reasons To Choose Storage in Big Data Market Report:
- Powerful and prompt customer support
- A methodical and systematic marketplace research procedure
- Un-biased insights and market decisions
- Our insights have empowered the growth of over 500 customers
- Reports made accessible as per Our clients’ demands
MARKET REPORT
Automotive Drum Brake Market emergence of advanced technologies and global industry analysis !! 2019 – 2029
PMR’s latest report on Automotive Drum Brake Market
The recent market intelligence study by PMR elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Automotive Drum Brake market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.
Analysts at PMR find that the Automotive Drum Brake Market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2019 – 2029. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Automotive Drum Brake among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.
After reading the Automotive Drum Brake Market report, readers can:
- Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends that impact the overall growth of the Automotive Drum Brake Market
- Grasp the market outlook in terms of value and volume
- Study the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each stakeholder operating in the Automotive Drum Brake Market
- Learn about the manufacturing techniques of Automotive Drum Brake in brief
- Figure out the positive and negative factors impacting the product sales
What kind of questions the Automotive Drum Brake Market report answers?
- Why is region witnessing the slowest demand growth for Automotive Drum Brake ?
- What kind of agreements are the players entering into in the global Automotive Drum Brake Market?
- Which sub-segment will lead the global Automotive Drum Brake Market by 2029 by product?
- Which Automotive Drum Brake market players hold significant shares in terms of value and volume?
- What alternatives are consumers looking for in the global Automotive Drum Brake Market?
Key Participants
Some of the key participants in global automotive drum market are:
- Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd
- Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd.
- Continental AG
- Brembo S.p.A.
- Federal-Mogul Corporation
- TRW Automotive
- Haldex Group
- Hella Pagid GmbH
- Bosch Ltda.
- Cardone
- Dorman Products
- Federal-Mogul
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Automotive drum brake market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to the automotive drum brake market segments such as geographies, valve type, and vehicle type.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Automotive drum brake Market Segments
- Automotive drum brake Market Dynamics
- Automotive drum brake Market Size
- Automotive drum brake Supply & Demand
- Automotive drum brake Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Automotive drum brake Competition & Companies involved
- Automotive drum brake Technology
- Automotive drum brake Value Chain
Regional analysis includes:
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)
- Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)
- Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)
The global automotive drum brake market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The global automotive drum brake market report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The global automotive drum brake market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of the parent market
- Changing market dynamics in the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and products offered
- Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective on market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
Why Choose PMR?
- Nearly 70% of our current clientele are repeat customers
- Analysis of the markets in over 150 countries
- 24×7 customer support to address client queries at the earliest
- Over 100,000 data points saved in our database
- Custom reports available at affordable prices
