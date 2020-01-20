Global Acetaminophen Market- By Products, Manufacturers Analysis, Sales and Forecast 2026: By Globalmarketers

This report provides in depth study of “IoT Security Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Smart Home as a Service Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market organization.

Global IoT Security Market overview:

BusinessIndustryReports have new report spread across 96 pages is an overview of the Global IoT Security Market Report 2019. The Global IoT Security Market is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate from 2019 to 2024 according to new research. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

The IoT Security Market is expected to witness sustained growth over the forecast period (2019-2024). The growth of the IoT Security market is driven as there is favourable growth in the industry is a major factor which will boost the global IoT Security market. The global IoT Security Market consists of a large pool of players. Vendors in this market are seen focusing on development of novel marketing strategies and ideas in order to carve a niche position for themselves.

With the slowdown in world economic growth, the IoT Security industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, IoT Security market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.187790894305 from 2800.0 million $ in 2014 to 6620.0 million $ in 2019, market analysts believe that in the next few years, IoT Security market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the IoT Security will reach 29020.0 million $.

The Global IoT Security Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Application, End Use Industry and Region. On the Basis of Product Type segment, the IoT Security Market is sub segmented into Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security. Based on End Use Industry segment, the IoT Security Market is sub segmented into Identity Access Management, Data Encryption And Tokenization, Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention Sy, Device Authentication And Management, Secure Software And Firmware Update.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to register a highest growth in the market between 2019 and 2024. The growing end-user industry is the key driver of the market in the region. Europe is projected to witness a slow growth during the forecast period due to stringent environment norms in the region. North America is the largest market for IoT Security followed by Asia-Pacific. The increasing demand from the water treatment segment coupled with the rising demand from reviving Technology industry is driving the market for IoT Security in North America.

Some of the IoT Security Market manufacturers involved in the market are PTC Inc, Symantec Corporation, Verizon Enterprise Solutions, Trustwave, Check Point Security Software Technologies Ltd, Cisco Systems, Inc, International Business Machines Corporation, Infineon Technologies, Gemalto Nv, At&T, Inc, Trend Micro, Inc, Digicert, Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the IoT Security Market manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the IoT Security Market strategies adopted by the major players.

Latest Industry Updates:

Symantec Corporation:- This document was revised on 23 August 2019. The document you are viewing is the corrected version. For more information, see the Corrections page on gartner.com

An endpoint protection platform (EPP) is a solution deployed on endpoint devices to harden endpoints, to prevent malware and malicious attacks, and to provide the investigation and remediation capabilities needed to dynamically respond to security incidents when they evade protection controls. Traditional EPP solutions have been delivered via a client agent managed by an on-premises management server. More modern solutions utilize a cloud-native architecture that shifts the management, and some of the analysis and detection workload, to the cloud.

Security and risk management leaders responsible for endpoint protection are placing a premium on detection capabilities for advanced fileless threats and investigation and remediation capabilities. Data protection solutions such as data loss prevention (DLP) and encryption are also frequently part of EPP solutions, but are considered by buyers in a different buying cycle.Protection for Linux and Mac is increasingly common, while protection for mobile devices and Chromebooks is increasing but is not typically considered a must-have capability.

While protection for virtual, Windows and Linux servers is common, the evolutionary shift from hardware servers to virtual machines (VMs), containers and private/public cloud infrastructure means that server workloads now have different security requirements compared to end-user-focused, interactive endpoints. (See “Endpoint and Server Security: Common Goals, Divergent Solutions.”) As a result, specialized tools to address the modern hybrid data center that utilizes both the cloud and on-premises deployments are diverging into a new market Gartner calls cloud workload protection platforms (CWPP; see “Market Guide for Cloud Workload Protection Platforms”). Gartner recommends that organizations separate the purchasing decisions for server workloads from any product or strategy decisions involving endpoint protection due to the largely divergent nature of their features and management.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

1 The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global IoT Security Market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

2 Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

3 Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

4 The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2016 to 2024 is provided to determine the market potential.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) in these regions, from 2013 to 2024 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

Table of Contents:

1 IoT Security Definition

2 Global IoT Security Market Major Player Share and Market Overview

3 Major Player IoT Security Business Introduction

4 Global IoT Security Market Segmentation (Region Level)

5 Global IoT Security Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

6 Global IoT Security Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

7 Global IoT Security Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

8 IoT Security Market Forecast 2019-2024

9 IoT Security Segmentation Type

10 IoT Security Segmentation Industry

11 IoT Security Cost Analysis

12 Conclusion

