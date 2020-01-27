Global Acute Sinusitis Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Acute Sinusitis Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Intranasal allergies, hay fever, nasal polyps, infected adenoids, deviated nasal septum, and cystic fibrosis is some of the factors, which are causing the occurrence of the acute sinusitis. The Symptoms of acute sinusitis include nasal congestion, sore throat, cough, headache, bad breath, pressure, and tenderness behind eyes- nose-cheeks- forehead.

The growing number of patients suffering from acute sinusitis, where advancement in diagnostic tests and the use of various medications for the treatment like nasal sprays, nasal corticosteroids, and decongestants are some of the prominent factors behind the growth of the global acute sinusitis market. On the other hand, the lack of awareness about the diagnosis for the treatment of acute sinusitis is expected to limit the growth of the global acute sinusitis market.

Acute sinusitis is also known as acute rhinosinusitis, which is a short-term inflammation of the membranes, line on the nose and surrounding sinuses. This impedes the ability to drain mucus from the nose and sinuses.

On the other hand, the chronic sinusitis segment is expected to contribute significant growth in the global acute sinusitis market. If the symptoms of sinusitis continue for 12 weeks or longer, the doctor may diagnose chronic sinusitis. Chronic sinusitis is not generally bacterial in nature, so antibiotics are implausible to resolve symptoms. Corticosteroid sprays can benefit in recurrent cases, which mandatory require a prescription and medical supervision.

Region-wise, North America is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global acute sinusitis market. The dominant position in the market is attributed to the increasing occurrence of chronic diseases and the technological advancements in diagnostic testing in the region. Sinus infection is a major health problem. It affects nearly about 31 Mn people in the United States. Americans spend more than $1 billion on over-the-counter medications to treat sinusitis every year. People who have allergies, asthma, structural blockages in the nose or sinuses, or people with weak invulnerable systems are at greater risk.

The emergence of biologics is one of the key trends in the global acute sinusitis market. Currently, omalizumab has evolved as the most suitable candidate. Omalizumab is a drug, which recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody. This drug has been approved for the treatment of severe allergic asthma in the US and Europe. Scientists are assessing Omalizumab on the parameters of safety and efficacy for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps. The successful launch of biologics like omalizumab is expected to drive growth in the global acute sinusitis market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the Global Acute Sinusitis Market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Acute Sinusitis Market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The Scope of the Report for Global Acute Sinusitis Market

Global Acute Sinusitis Market, By Type of Sinusitis

• Acute Sinusitis

• Sub-acute Sinusitis

• Chronic Sinusitis

Global Acute Sinusitis Market, By Treatment of Sinusitis

• Allergen Immunotherapy

• Antibiotics

• Antihistamines and Decongestants

• Expectorants

• Nasal Corticosteroids

• Oral Corticosteroids

Global Acute Sinusitis Market, By End User

• Hospitals & Clinics

• ENTC Specialists

• Research Institute

• Others

Global Acute Sinusitis Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Acute Sinusitis Market

• Bayer AG

• AstraZeneca Plc

• Eli Lilly And Company

• Bristol-Myers Squibb

• Sanofi

• Abbott

• Merck & Co, Inc.

• Reddy’s Laboratory

• Novartis AG

